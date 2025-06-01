A national-level female judo player from Dehradun has levelled serious allegations of rape and sexual harassment against National Judo Coach and Uttarakhand Judo Association General Secretary Satish Sharma. A zero FIR was registered under Section 76 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on 28th April 2025 in the matter, which was later transferred to Bhojpur Police Station in Moradabad where the investigation is underway.

The victim has alleged that she was assaulted at a training facility in Moradabad on 12th March under the pretext of a training session. The victim, who is a national-level competitor with seven years of experience in the sport, alleged that Sharma manipulated her into accompanying him to a remote facility for a training session. However, she was allegedly taken to a farmhouse at a private location with some gym equipment and living quarters.

After the session, she alleged that Sharma locked the premises and forcibly removed her clothes. She added that he touched her private parts despite her resistance. When she resisted, he allegedly threatened to end her career. She also claimed Sharma had a history of inappropriate remarks and behaviour with girls during training sessions.

The complainant further alleged that, following her complaint, Sharma’s wife threatened her. She allegedly visited the victim’s house to intimidate her. Speaking to the media, she urged that the case should be transferred outside Moradabad for her safety.

Coach denies allegations, terms FIR a result of ‘vendetta politics’

Satish Sharma has strongly refuted the allegations and claimed that it was a conspiracy against him due to his position as General Secretary of the Uttarakhand Judo Association. He said, “This is all because I hold the secretary post. There has been internal rivalry over the leadership of the association. If I resign today, all these issues will disappear.”

He argued that there were inconsistencies in the FIR, as two different times for the alleged incident were mentioned, one in the morning and another at 7:30 PM. He further stated the location mentioned as a farmhouse does not exist. He said, “There is no farmhouse. It is a registered sports academy with proper signage and equipment. Anyone can visit and verify.”

He also questioned the delay in reporting the incident. “She stayed at the centre after the alleged date, travelled with my family to a competition in Haldwani, and returned again. She did not mention anything until 44 days later. There was no medical report, no immediate complaint,” Sharma said. “If there was force, there would be some physical marks.” Sharma has called for transparency in the investigation.

Moradabad Police confirm FIR transfer and investigation

Speaking to the media, Bhojpur police officials confirmed the FIR has been officially transferred from Dehradun. “The girl alleges that her coach brought her to the Islam Nagar area and molested her. We have registered the complaint under our crime number and begun investigation. Action will be taken based on the facts that emerge,” said the officer.