Wednesday, September 17, 2025
HomeNews ReportsCanada: Khalistanis use kids to desecrate tricolour and kick portraits of PM Modi ahead...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Canada: Khalistanis use kids to desecrate tricolour and kick portraits of PM Modi ahead of G7 summit, Indian Sikhs condemn act of hatred

In the meantime, another video of a Khalistani extremist named Manjinder Singh was shared on X (formerly Twitter) wherein he was seen vowing to kill Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

OpIndia Staff

Ahead of the G7 summit in Canada, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an invitee, Khalistanis are using children for ‘protests’ and anti-India propaganda.

In a disturbing video that has now surfaced on social media, Khalistanis were seen using kids to desecrate the Indian tricolour and make them kick the portraits of PM Narendra Modi.

From the visuals, it became clear that the children were being encouraged to defile the Indian flag and the portrait of the Indian Prime Minister by Khalistanis standing away from the frame. A total of 6 children were involved in the disturbing action.

Khalistanis are mimicking Islamists, who are known to use children and women to attain their religious and political goals, through their radical activities.

In the meantime, another video of a Khalistani extremist named Manjinder Singh was shared on X (formerly Twitter) wherein he was seen vowing to kill Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Yes, I am ready to kill Modi politics, (to) ambush Modi. [He] is an enemy of Canada, this Hindu terrorist Narendra Modi,” Singh told journalist Mocha Bezirgan.

Indian Sikhs speak out against Khalistanis and use of children for spreading hatred

Sikh BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa spoke to PTI and stated, “Every Sikh is deeply disturbed and ashamed to see incidents in Canada where Sikh children are inflicting hatred.”

“It’s shocking how some people are using young children for political gain, portraying them in a way that resembles Taliban propaganda,” he pointed.

“This misrepresents Sikh children and fills them with hate, damaging the global image of Sikhs by labeling us as extremists. This goes completely against the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib Ji and the principles of Sikhism, which promote dialogue and service to humanity,” Sirsa emphasised.

“I have a grievance with the entire Sikh community of India — why does the entire community remain silent when our Prime Minister is abused abroad?” remarked President of the All India Anti-Terrorist Front Maninderjeet Singh Bitta.

“I think many of the things happening today, especially what the kids are doing, they don’t even understand. So, it becomes the responsibility of elders and their families to help them understand what’s going on…What happened it’s truly unfortunate,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh stated.

“It was very shocking to see and hear. We do not support what happened. Today what PM Modi is doing, he is setting an example with his leadership…” stated the Secretary of Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib, Harbans Singh.

“These are children from another country being misled, and they are inciting the sentiments of people in India. Their minds have been brainwashed, which is not acceptable from any perspective. The Canadian government must take this issue seriously. It is wrong to defame our Prime Minister Modi in this manner, a leader who is working tirelessly for Sikhs, the nation, and the world…” remarked Sardar Trilochan Singh.

Indian Sikhs have unequivocally condemned the brainwashing of young kids by Khalistani extremists in Canada.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Mainstreaming of Hinduphobia: Dear CJI BR Gavai, If ‘go pray’ is the response to a plea for the restoration of a desecrated idol, why...

Amit Kelkar -

Darbhanga woman duped in RJD’s ‘Mai-Bahin Yojana’, FIR filed against Tejashwi Yadav and 3 leaders: Victim tells OpIndia she is receiving threats

शिव -

Pakistan’s foreign minister confesses India has rejected third-party mediation, reveals New Delhi once again rebuffed Washington’s offer to broker dialogue in July

OpIndia Staff -

Who are Vishal Vaibhav and Sumedha Mittal, the propagandists behind Newslaundry report that Rahul Gandhi used to amplify his false claims of ‘vote chori’...

Shraddha Pandey -

OpIndia Exclusive: Stray dog menace in India is worsening – RTI reveals 26 lakh cases in just 7 months, crores of victims over the...

Anurag -

PM Modi to launch ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and the 8th edition of ‘Poshan Maah’ on his birthday: Here the details of the...

Aditi -

Kerala’s dark secret: 16-year-old boy sexually exploited for 2 years, accused include local politician, Education Dept member, and an RPF official

OpIndia Staff -

’1.4 billion people and not even buying a bushel’: As Lutnick whines over India refusing to import US corn, here is why we don’t...

Sanghamitra -

Who is ‘Lady al-Qaeda’ Aafia Siddiqui, and why is she serving an 86-year jail term in the US: All you need to know

Shraddha Pandey -

Rising tide across the border: Why India must watch Bangladesh’s Islamist surge closely

Dr. Prosenjit Nath -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com