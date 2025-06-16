Ahead of the G7 summit in Canada, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an invitee, Khalistanis are using children for ‘protests’ and anti-India propaganda.

In a disturbing video that has now surfaced on social media, Khalistanis were seen using kids to desecrate the Indian tricolour and make them kick the portraits of PM Narendra Modi.

From the visuals, it became clear that the children were being encouraged to defile the Indian flag and the portrait of the Indian Prime Minister by Khalistanis standing away from the frame. A total of 6 children were involved in the disturbing action.

Khalistanis are mimicking Islamists, who are known to use children and women to attain their religious and political goals, through their radical activities.

In the meantime, another video of a Khalistani extremist named Manjinder Singh was shared on X (formerly Twitter) wherein he was seen vowing to kill Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Yes, I am ready to kill Modi politics, (to) ambush Modi. [He] is an enemy of Canada, this Hindu terrorist Narendra Modi,” Singh told journalist Mocha Bezirgan.

Indian Sikhs speak out against Khalistanis and use of children for spreading hatred

Sikh BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa spoke to PTI and stated, “Every Sikh is deeply disturbed and ashamed to see incidents in Canada where Sikh children are inflicting hatred.”

“It’s shocking how some people are using young children for political gain, portraying them in a way that resembles Taliban propaganda,” he pointed.

“This misrepresents Sikh children and fills them with hate, damaging the global image of Sikhs by labeling us as extremists. This goes completely against the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib Ji and the principles of Sikhism, which promote dialogue and service to humanity,” Sirsa emphasised.

“I have a grievance with the entire Sikh community of India — why does the entire community remain silent when our Prime Minister is abused abroad?” remarked President of the All India Anti-Terrorist Front Maninderjeet Singh Bitta.

“I think many of the things happening today, especially what the kids are doing, they don’t even understand. So, it becomes the responsibility of elders and their families to help them understand what’s going on…What happened it’s truly unfortunate,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh stated.

“It was very shocking to see and hear. We do not support what happened. Today what PM Modi is doing, he is setting an example with his leadership…” stated the Secretary of Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib, Harbans Singh.

“These are children from another country being misled, and they are inciting the sentiments of people in India. Their minds have been brainwashed, which is not acceptable from any perspective. The Canadian government must take this issue seriously. It is wrong to defame our Prime Minister Modi in this manner, a leader who is working tirelessly for Sikhs, the nation, and the world…” remarked Sardar Trilochan Singh.

Indian Sikhs have unequivocally condemned the brainwashing of young kids by Khalistani extremists in Canada.