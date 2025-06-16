On 13th June (local time), terrorists belonging to the Islamic Fulani Militia killed around 200 people of the Christian community in an attack on a village in central Benue State of Nigeria. The attack started late on Friday, and continued till the early hours of Saturday (14th June) in the village of Yelewata. Most of the victims, according to the Vatican News, were displaced Christians living in shelters provided by local Catholic mission.

Reuters quoted Amnesty International as saying, “Many people are still missing… dozens injured and left without adequate medical care. Many families were locked up and burnt inside their bedrooms.” Amnesty International did not take name of the Islamic terrorist group that orchestrated the killings in its social media post.

Benue is located in the Middle Belt of Nigeria and is dominated by Muslims in the North and Christians in the South. There have been frequent attacks on the Christians in the area by the Islamic Fulani Militia. However, these attacks have often been described as conflicts between the herders (Islamic Fulani Militia), and farmers (predominantly from the Christian community).

In May this year, at least 42 people were shot dead by suspected Islamic Fulani Militia members in a series of attacks across Gwer West district in the same region. Since 2019, over 500 lives have been lost in the region. 2.2 million people have been forced to leave their homes.

Police confirmed several dead in the attack

The Benue State Police Command confirmed that several people died in the attack initiated by “suspected bandits” who invaded the community. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edet Udeme, issued a statement stating that tactical teams were deployed in the region swiftly to counter the attack. There was a fierce gunfight between the attackers and the police. PPRO categorically avoided taking name of the Islamic terrorist organisation behind the attack.

The PPRO said, “Some of the attackers were neutralised in the process. But it is with great sadness that we report that some individuals also lost their lives and others sustained injuries during the incident.”

He added, “While the exact number of civilian casualties has yet to be officially confirmed, security personnel and medical workers are on ground attending to the injured. Our men are still in pursuit of the attackers. We will continue to do all it takes to keep everyone safe.”

President Tinubu doesn’t call out Islamic Fulani Militia for the attack

The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, tried to hide the fact that the Islamic Fulani militia carried out the attack and avoided taking its name in a statement issued following the attack.

I have been briefed on the senseless bloodletting in Benue State.



Enough is enough! I have directed the security agencies to act decisively, arrest perpetrators of these evil acts on all sides of the conflict, and prosecute them.



— Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) June 15, 2025

In a post on X, Tinubu wrote, “I have been briefed on the senseless bloodletting in Benue State. Enough is enough! I have directed the security agencies to act decisively, arrest perpetrators of these evil acts on all sides of the conflict and prosecute them. Political and community leaders in Benue State must act responsibly and avoid inflammatory utterances that could further increase tensions and killings. This is the time for Governor Alia to act as a statesman and immediately lead the process of dialogue and reconciliation that will bring peace to Benue. Our people must live in peace, and it is possible when leaders across the divides work together in harmony and differences are identified and addressed with fairness, openness and justice.”

Nowhere in the statement did he categorically call out the Islamic terrorists or the group behind the attack.

Pope Leo prayed for the victims of the attack

On 15th June, Pope Leo prayed for “security, justice, and peace” in Nigeria before delivering the Sunday Angelus prayer.

Pope Leo prays for the victims of a “terrible massacre” in Benue State, Nigeria.



— Vatican News (@VaticanNews) June 15, 2025

He added that he was thinking in particular of the “rural Christian communities of Benue State who have been relentless victims of violence”. However, Pope Leo also refrained from naming the perpetrators of the attack.

‘Save Nigerians or resign’ – Pro-Atiku group tells Tinubu

Atiku Support Organisation (ASO), which is a political pressure group, has issued a statement condemning the inaction by President Tinubu over the “unending genocide” in Benue State. The group has called for the resignation of the President if he cannot save Nigerians from such massacres.

In a statement, National Publicity Secretary of ASO, Dr Victor Moses, described the continuous attacks on the Benue people as a “catastrophic failure” of the government. The statement read, “While global leaders like Pope Leo XIV have courageously condemned these atrocities from faraway Rome, our ‘Commander-in-Chief’ maintains an unfortunate silence as his citizens are slaughtered like animals and hunted like game.”

ASO pointed out that over 1,200 people have died since January this year in Benue State and yet no arrests, no prosecutions, no military action or visit by the President have taken place.

The group added, “This isn’t mere incompetence; it’s wilful dereliction of constitutional duty,” while referring to the ongoing “invasion” of rural Benue communities by armed groups who “murder fathers, rape mothers and burn children alive”.

ASO laid down three demands including deployment of the military to secure Benue State, relocation of the Chief of Army Staff to Benue State and a Presidential visit to the massacre sites.

The Islamic Fulani Militia – Christian farmers conflict of Nigeria

The conflict between Islamic Fulani Militia and the Christian farmers in Nigeria is a long-standing conflict. In the name of the need for land and water, Fulani militia has repeatedly targeted Christians living in the south. The nomadic Fulani herders from the North traditionally migrate southward and then attack the Christian farmers.

The attacks used to be seasonal, during the period when Fulani militia used to move southwards, and largely manageable. However, over time, they have escalated into a violent and deadly conflict.

There has been a number of cases of violence over the years, with Islamic militia groups repeatedly attacking the Christian community. Political inaction, lack of prosecutions, and rising ethnic and religious polarization have further worsened the situation.

In the past decade, thousands have been killed and millions have been displaced, leading to food insecurity and other economic issues. Some states did enact laws banning open grazing, but the enforcement of such laws has remained weak.

Islamic Fulani Militia has long history of attacking Christian community

In August 2021, at least 22 people were killed and 134 houses were burnt in four villages in Southern Kaduna State of Nigeria. Christian community leaders accused state-sponsored militia of the attack.

In December 2023, over 140 people were killed and 300 were injured in the central Nigerian state of Plateau. Security personnel were sent to prevent further clashes in the region. The attack, which began in the Bokkos area, spread to Barkin Lath, where 30 people were found dead.