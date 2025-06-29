Sunday, June 29, 2025
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Muzaffarnagar police arrest Aryan for morphing and circulating obscene photos of Hindu...
News Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Muzaffarnagar police arrest Aryan for morphing and circulating obscene photos of Hindu girls on Instagram; Read FIR details

The accused created a fake Instagram ID named 'nude-vedios-275' to post morphed images of a girl and her sister, prompting police action under BNS Section 319(2) and IT Act Section 67A.

OpIndia Staff
Muzaffarnagar police arrested Aryan for posting obscene Instagram photos of Hindu girls
Aryan arrested in Muzaffarnagar for obscene Instagram photos of Hindu girls (Image: royalbulletin)

Muzaffarnagar police have arrested a 19-year-old youth identified as Aryan for allegedly morphing and circulating obscene images of a young Hindu woman and her sister on social media using a fake Instagram ID. The complaint in the matter was registered on 22nd June at Civil Lines Police Station. Following the complaint, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Verma formed a special team to investigate the matter under the supervision of SP (City), CO (City) and SHO Ashutosh Kumar Singh.

Content of the FIR

OpIndia accessed copy of the FIR. It was registered under Section 319(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 67A of the IT Act on the complaint of the victim. In the complaint, the victim informed police that one of her friends told her about her obscene photo being circulated on the social media platform Instagram. When the victim checked the fake ID on Instagram that posted the obscene photograph, she found that it contained obscene photographs of her sister as well.

The victim asserted that the person behind the handle was trying to defame them in society. The victim further said she suspects someone has hacked her account. “My family and I are extremely disturbed by this,” she added while requesting police to take immediate action.

Accused Aryan arrested

During the investigation, police tracked the ID on Instagram and identified the culprit as Aryan, son of Azam Sultan. He is a resident of Rampuri that falls under Kotwali Nagar police station. During questioning, Aryan admitted to having morphed the images and uploaded the objectionable content on the social media platform Instagram using a fake ID. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMuzaffarnagar aryan arrested, morphed obscene photos on instagram,
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Attempt to censor reporting of ‘love jihad’ in media? Madhya Pradesh High Court rejects petition of Maruf Ahmad Khan

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: BNP leader Fazor Ali rapes Hindu woman at knifepoint in Cumilla, disturbing video of the incident surfaces online. Here is what we know...

OpIndia Staff -

Trinamool Congress distances itself from comments of Kalyan Banerjee and Madan Mitra on Law College rape case, says it strongly condemns the same

OpIndia Staff -

‘Sky is never the limit’: 5 big moments from PM Modi’s interaction with Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla aboard the ISS

OpIndia Staff -

Iran deports over 88,000 undocumented Afghan migrants in a single week, govt cancels all lease agreements with Afghan refugees and bans giving them shelter

OpIndia Staff -

Suhas Shetty murder case: NIA finds direct involvement of PFI, accused received foreign funding, hatched conspiracy 3 months in advance

OpIndia Staff -

Himanta Biswa Sarma urges removal of ‘Secular’ and ‘Socialist’ from Constitution’s preamble, targets Indira Gandhi for not resolving illegal immigration and chicken neck issues

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan starts rebuilding terror camps destroyed by Indian airstrikes during Operation Sindoor: Report

OpIndia Staff -

Rajdeep Sardesai peddles TMC propaganda on Rath Yatra, The Indian Express claims ‘competition’ between Puri Jagannath Dham and new temple constructed by Mamata govt

OpIndia Staff -

Three years on, justice eludes Kanhaiya Lal’s family as Udaipur murder case lingers in court: Killed by Islamists after Mohammed Zubair’s dog whistling

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com