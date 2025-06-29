Muzaffarnagar police have arrested a 19-year-old youth identified as Aryan for allegedly morphing and circulating obscene images of a young Hindu woman and her sister on social media using a fake Instagram ID. The complaint in the matter was registered on 22nd June at Civil Lines Police Station. Following the complaint, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Verma formed a special team to investigate the matter under the supervision of SP (City), CO (City) and SHO Ashutosh Kumar Singh.

Content of the FIR

OpIndia accessed copy of the FIR. It was registered under Section 319(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 67A of the IT Act on the complaint of the victim. In the complaint, the victim informed police that one of her friends told her about her obscene photo being circulated on the social media platform Instagram. When the victim checked the fake ID on Instagram that posted the obscene photograph, she found that it contained obscene photographs of her sister as well.

The victim asserted that the person behind the handle was trying to defame them in society. The victim further said she suspects someone has hacked her account. “My family and I are extremely disturbed by this,” she added while requesting police to take immediate action.

Accused Aryan arrested

During the investigation, police tracked the ID on Instagram and identified the culprit as Aryan, son of Azam Sultan. He is a resident of Rampuri that falls under Kotwali Nagar police station. During questioning, Aryan admitted to having morphed the images and uploaded the objectionable content on the social media platform Instagram using a fake ID. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.