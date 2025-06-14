Teams of National Security Guard (NSG), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Air Force, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Fire rescue forces, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) ON Saturday inspected the wreckage of the ill-fated London-bound Air India 171 flight.

Meanwhile, residents of the neighbourhood where the plane crashed recalled their horrific experience and said that it felt like an earthquake or a bomb blast for the first few moments.

Speaking to ANI, Rekha Kshtriya, a woman who has lived in the area for over 13 years, said she was doing her usual chores when she first heard a loud noise. She immediately came outside and rushed to the crash site.

“… Around 1.30 PM, we heard a loud noise. Although we are accustomed to hearing loud noises, this time, it felt like our eardrums would burst. It seemed like an earthquake. Our house, our dining table, everything was shaking violently. The sound seemed like that of a bomb blast. Then we went outside and learned a plane had crashed… We saw broken pieces of the aircraft spread everywhere. The whole sky was filled with black smoke. High flames were rising everywhere,” she told ANI.

Priyanshu, another resident sharing his experience of that day, said, “The area was filled with black smoke. I was at home. Fire spread from one building to another… I felt like an earthquake or a bomb blast.

“A resident, Bahadur Kshatriy, living about 500 metres from the crash site said he, along with his friends and security personnel, helped rescue five people from the rubble. However, he noted that the survivors were in critical condition.

“… My house is 500m from the crash site. I heard a loud bang. First, I wondered if it was a massive storm or earthquake… The people were shouting that a plane had crashed. When I went and saw, there was smoke everywhere. There was fire all around. We went up to the mess where students were shouting for help. Along with Army personnel, we rescued five students alive from the debris. But they were in an extremely serious condition… Then we thought that there could be someone stuck under the debris downstairs. We found a body in an awful condition…”,” he said.

The AI-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aeroplane bound for London’s Gatwick had crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday. The airline said only one out of the 242 people on board the aircraft survived the crash.

