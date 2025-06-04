Wednesday, June 4, 2025
HomeNews ReportsFlood rescue operations across Northeast: Indian Army, Air Force and NDRF lead ‘Operation Jal...
News Reports
Updated:

Flood rescue operations across Northeast: Indian Army, Air Force and NDRF lead ‘Operation Jal Rahat-II’ in Manipur, Assam, Sikkim and Arunachal

According to PRO Defence, Manipur, Nagaland & South Arunachal, 1560 people have been rescued. 584 from Wangkhei, 569 from JNIMS Hospital, 110 from Khaitai Chingangbam Leikai, 115 from Laishram Leikai, 65 from Lamlong and 75 from Heijang.

OpIndia Staff
Indian Army and Air Force lead Operation Jal Rahat-II flood rescue
Troops from Army, Air Force and NDRF rescue civilians during Operation Jal Rahat-II in flood-hit Northeast India (Image: Indian Army/Air Force)

As floodwaters rise and landslides cut off entire communities, the Indian Armed Forces have launched an all-out humanitarian operation across the Northeast. Under the banner of Operation Jal Rahat-II, troops from the Army, Air Force, Assam Rifles, NDRF, SDRF and local administration are carrying out intense rescue and relief missions in multiple states including Manipur, Assam, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

On 1st June, Indian Army and Assam Rifles troops under Spear Corps carried out relief operations in Tripura, South Assam and Jiribam, Manipur rescuing 100 civilians.

Another 800 vicilians were rescued from Imphal on 31st May.

From Imphal to Itanagar, the forces are in action

Reportedly, over 1.6 lakh people have been affected in Manipur’s Imphal Valley alone. 944 civilians were rescued on just the third day of the operation. In Assam and Sikkim, similar efforts are underway in flood-hit zones where waterlogging and road blockades have left thousands stranded.

In a post on X on 2nd June, Indian Army informed that on Day 2 of Operation Jal Rahat-II, Indian Army and Assam Rifles continued extensive rescue efforts across Imphal East and West. The armed forces evacuated over 500 civilians from severely waterlogged areas of Wangkhei, Heingang, Lamlong, Khurai, JNIMS, and Ahallup.

FUrthermore, at JNIMS Hospital, Army boats ferried stranded patients to safety. Nearly 800 bottles of drinking water and other essential supplies were distributed to displaced families across affected zones.

Indian Air Force also extended support in the operation. In a post on X, the Air Force wrote, “In response to the devastating landslides in Sikkim, #IndianAirForce Mi-17 helicopters rapidly launched HADR Ops—airdropping relief supplies, inserting NDRF teams, and evacuating 33 stranded individuals, including two US nationals, from the remote Chaten region. IAF remains committed to saving lives.”

Medical camps, food and water supply across states

Dedicated medical camps have been established in multiple relief centres, including one at Wangkhei Angom Leikai, treating over 250 people. Food packets and over 4,000 water bottles have been distributed across camps in different states.

The Indian Air Force has been air-dropping emergency supplies to inaccessible areas. Special attention is being paid to children, the elderly, and chronically ill patients across all states.

On 2nd June, Eastern Command of Indian Army informed on X that 1000 civilians were rescued from the flood affected areas. They said, “Braving the calamitous weather and relentless rains, troops employed plant machinery to open highways blocked due to landslides. Food, water, medicine and shelter is being provided to all affected people as the operations continue.”

According to PRO Defence, Manipur, Nagaland & South Arunachal, 1560 people have been rescued. 584 from Wangkhei, 569 from JNIMS Hospital, 110 from Khaitai Chingangbam Leikai, 115 from Laishram Leikai, 65 from Lamlong and 75 from Heijang.

As the rains continue, Operation Jal Rahat-II stands as a testament to the Indian forces’ resolve, bringing relief, hope, and healing to a region in crisis.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsOperation Jal Rahat-II
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

India vehemently opposes any financing support by Asian Development Bank to Pakistan, cites potential misuse for military expenditure

ANI -

Pakistani media uses Rahul Gandhi’s comments to amplify propaganda that India surrendered to Pakistan on Trump’s mediation

OpIndia Staff -

Humanities professor at IITB faces backlash for far-left activism: How India’s elite technical institutes are becoming breeding grounds for Marxist-Leftwing ideology

Jinit Jain -

Ujjain love jihad: Kurban claims to be Rohit to trap girl, sexually exploits her for 8 years, forces her to convert and assaults her...

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court rejects plea by Nandini Sundar and Ramachandra Guha challenging Chhattisgarh’s anti-Naxal law, says it does not violate judgement banning Salwa Judum

OpIndia Staff -

Morocco, with 99% Muslim population, bans animal slaughter on Bakrid – Read why King Mohammed VI has taken this unprecedented step

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court cancels bail of 5 workers of Mamata Banerjee’s TMC party accused of attacking BJP supporters after 2021 West Bengal elections, calls it...

ANI -

Punjab: YouTuber Jasbir Singh, with over 1 Million subscribers, arrested for spying for Pakistan, has links with Jyoti Malhotra and Pakistani espionage network

OpIndia Staff -

OpIndia Ground Report: Village where constable Saurabh Deshwal was killed has 90% Muslim population, houses locked, local Muslims blame police to defend Qadir gang

केशव मालान -

Elon Musk lashes out at Trump-backed tax and spending bill, calls it a ‘disgusting abomination’

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com