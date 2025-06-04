As floodwaters rise and landslides cut off entire communities, the Indian Armed Forces have launched an all-out humanitarian operation across the Northeast. Under the banner of Operation Jal Rahat-II, troops from the Army, Air Force, Assam Rifles, NDRF, SDRF and local administration are carrying out intense rescue and relief missions in multiple states including Manipur, Assam, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

On 1st June, Indian Army and Assam Rifles troops under Spear Corps carried out relief operations in Tripura, South Assam and Jiribam, Manipur rescuing 100 civilians.

Troops of #IndianArmy and #AssamRifles under #SpearCorps carried out flood relief operations in #Tripura, South #Assam and Jiribam, #Manipur in coordination with the civil administration and rescued over 100 civilians from inundated areas.



Braving incessant rains and inclement

Another 800 vicilians were rescued from Imphal on 31st May.

From Imphal to Itanagar, the forces are in action

Reportedly, over 1.6 lakh people have been affected in Manipur’s Imphal Valley alone. 944 civilians were rescued on just the third day of the operation. In Assam and Sikkim, similar efforts are underway in flood-hit zones where waterlogging and road blockades have left thousands stranded.

#OpJalRahat2 | #ManipurFlood



On Day-2 of Operation JalRahat-2, the #IndianArmy and Assam Rifles continued extensive rescue efforts across #Imphal East and West, evacuating over 500 civilians, from severely waterlogged areas of Wangkhei, Heingang, Lamlong, Khurai, JNIMS, and

In a post on X on 2nd June, Indian Army informed that on Day 2 of Operation Jal Rahat-II, Indian Army and Assam Rifles continued extensive rescue efforts across Imphal East and West. The armed forces evacuated over 500 civilians from severely waterlogged areas of Wangkhei, Heingang, Lamlong, Khurai, JNIMS, and Ahallup.

FUrthermore, at JNIMS Hospital, Army boats ferried stranded patients to safety. Nearly 800 bottles of drinking water and other essential supplies were distributed to displaced families across affected zones.

Indian Air Force also extended support in the operation. In a post on X, the Air Force wrote, “In response to the devastating landslides in Sikkim, #IndianAirForce Mi-17 helicopters rapidly launched HADR Ops—airdropping relief supplies, inserting NDRF teams, and evacuating 33 stranded individuals, including two US nationals, from the remote Chaten region. IAF remains committed to saving lives.”

In response to the devastating landslides in Sikkim, #IndianAirForce Mi-17 helicopters rapidly launched #HADR Ops—airdropping relief supplies, inserting NDRF teams, and evacuating 33 stranded individuals, including two US nationals, from the remote Chaten region. #IAF remains

Medical camps, food and water supply across states

Dedicated medical camps have been established in multiple relief centres, including one at Wangkhei Angom Leikai, treating over 250 people. Food packets and over 4,000 water bottles have been distributed across camps in different states.

The Indian Air Force has been air-dropping emergency supplies to inaccessible areas. Special attention is being paid to children, the elderly, and chronically ill patients across all states.

On 2nd June, Eastern Command of Indian Army informed on X that 1000 civilians were rescued from the flood affected areas. They said, “Braving the calamitous weather and relentless rains, troops employed plant machinery to open highways blocked due to landslides. Food, water, medicine and shelter is being provided to all affected people as the operations continue.”

According to PRO Defence, Manipur, Nagaland & South Arunachal, 1560 people have been rescued. 584 from Wangkhei, 569 from JNIMS Hospital, 110 from Khaitai Chingangbam Leikai, 115 from Laishram Leikai, 65 from Lamlong and 75 from Heijang.

🚨 #OpJalRahat2, #ManipurFloods



Amidst relentless rains and widespread flooding in Imphal Valley, the #IndianArmy has launched a massive relief and rescue mission across the region since 31 May 2025. Operating under extremely challenging conditions, Army columns have evacuated

As the rains continue, Operation Jal Rahat-II stands as a testament to the Indian forces’ resolve, bringing relief, hope, and healing to a region in crisis.