The cabinet meeting of Madhya Pradesh was convened at the Raj Bhavan in Pachmarhi on 3rd June to honor the memory of Pachmarhi’s Jagirdar Raja Bhabhut Singh. A decision could be made regarding the installation of a statue in his honor, as well as the naming of institutions and parks after him.

The government declared to change the name of the Pachmarhi Wildlife Sanctuary to Raja Bhabhut Singh Sanctuary at the meeting. When announcing the decision, Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya stated that the meeting was conducted on the site where Raja Bhabhut Singh fought and lived. He was frequently referred to as the Shivaji of the Narmada region and is remembered for his resistance to the British.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav brought attention to Raja Bhabhut Singh’s assistance to the prominent freedom fighter Tatya Tope during the nation’s independence struggle, on 2nd June. He kindled the flame of freedom throughout the Satpura valleys at the behest of Tatya Tope. He escaped the British forces and in late October 1858, the two crossed the Narmada River close to Sandia, the legendary location of Rishi Shandilya.

The Chief Minister remarked that Raja Bhabhut Singh and Tatya Tope formulated strategies for the freedom movement in Narmadachal. Tatya Tope and his forces encamped for eight days alongside Raja Bhabhut Singh, making preparations for their forthcoming actions, in Pachmarhi which is nestled within the Satpura hills.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Jaiswal elaborated on the reason for the cabinet meeting convened in Pachmarhi. He expressed, “Many may not be familiar with Raja Bhabhut Singh from this region and his contributions to India’s independence. This meeting is a means of preserving and honoring our heritage. This is a move to pay homage to such unsung heroes and to motivate the current youth to find inspiration in their values. I would like to congratulate and express my appreciation to the Chief Minister for hosting this important meeting here.”

The legend of Raja Bhabhut Singh

Pachmarhi, known as the Queen of Satpura, the Kailash of the South, and the former summer capital of Madhya Pradesh, holds a significant place in history. Pachmarhi is known to be the singular hill station in Madhya Pradesh and is also regarded as the sanctuary of Lord Mahadev.

Raja Bhabhut Singh was born into a Jagirdar family from the Harrakot Raikhedi, tracing his ancestry to Swami Thakur Ajit Singh of Pachmarhi. He initially gained attention for his opposition to the British. He was a significant king of the Gond tribe, with his realm encompassing Jabalpur and the Satpura hills.

During the first war of independence in 1857, he led a revolt against the British, achieving multiple victories by utilizing the forests and mountain paths. His strategic acumen and leadership inspired confidence among the local populace. He was not merely a warrior but also a leader dedicated to the welfare of the people. His extensive knowledge of medicinal practices proved invaluable when soldiers sustained injuries during warfare.

Image via Dainik Bhaskar

Raja Bhabhut Singh, who resisted British rule for three years by taking refuge in the forest, was skilled in guerrilla warfare and adept at utilizing beehives as a weapon. Additionally, he provided assistance to Tatya Tope during the struggle for independence. His grandfather, Mohan Singh Thakur, provided support to Peshwa Appa Saheb Bhonsle of Nagpur in his opposition to the British during the years 1819-20.

This event sparked a revolutionary spirit within Raja Bhabhut Singh against British rule. In 1860, Captain James Forsyth surrounded the forest and apprehended him with assistance from informants. This conflict resulted in two significant outcomes. Intimidated by the opposition from the tribal groups, the British devised a plan to remove them from the forest by designating Bori as the first wildlife sanctuary in the country in 1865.

Captain James Forsyth was even acknowledged for the discovery of Pachmarhi, which in reality had been a tribal estate within the forest for centuries. Raja Bhabhut Singh was a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. He reportedly constructed many temples, a Kund and a Shivling in its vicinity near the current Singanama.

A humiliating treaty and the fire of revolution

Raja Bhabhut Singh’s grandfather aided Peshwa Appa Saheb Bhosale of Nagpur in his struggle against the British during the years 1819-20, in the Chauragarh hills of Pachmarhi. The British imposed a degrading treaty upon the Peshwa following the battle of Sitabuldi. Appa Saheb dedicated a significant amount of time to organize the tribal community while residing on Mahadev’s hill in Narmadachal.

He was aided by Thakur Mohan Singh and this experience sparked a revolutionary idea in the mind of Raja Bhabhut Singh. Under the influence of Tatya Tope, he launched an armed revolution in Satpura during the 1857 revolt. Raja Bhabhut Singh was intimately familiar with every part of the forest and the British lacked complete knowledge of the area. He engaged in combat with the British military and the Madras Infantry in the Denwa valley, resulting in a defeat for the British forces.

Image via Dainik Bhaskar

The account of Raja Bhabhut Singh’s formidable rebellion against the British is documented in the 1865 settlement report authored by British officer Elliot. His forces persisted in their armed struggle against the British until 1860, during which the latter endured massive losses. The British officer noted that the Madras Infantry had to be summoned to apprehend Raja Bhabhut Singh.

After two years of pursuit, the British finally caught him. It is reported that in 1860, he received a death sentence in Jabalpur. Some accounts indicate that he was hanged while others claimed that he was riddled with bullets. The remnants of Raja Bhabhut Singh’s fort still exist. The entrance to the structure and the kilns of Agariya blacksmiths remain in the thick forest between Madhai and Pachmarhi which proves that they were not only involved in constructing forts but also possessed the capability to manufacture weapons on an extensive scale.

Image via Dainik Bhaskar

Raja Bhabhut Singh was a distinguished warrior recognized for his guerrilla warfare strategies, who vehemently opposed British authority along the Denva River, close to Matkuli village, for a prolonged duration. His martial capabilities were compared to those of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as he skillfully leveraged the challenging landscape to his advantage. He was instrumental in bringing the tribe together to protect their land, water, forests and territories against British forces and other hostile elements.

Pachmarhi is proud of the historical legacy of the Gond ruler, who utilized this mountainous region for governance, security and the preservation of cultural heritage. He represents the valor and spirit of the tribal community.