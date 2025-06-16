Gopalganj: Extremists loot 6 Hindu temples in less than a day's time, victims share their testimony

Bangladesh is witnessing a spike in anti-Hindu attacks. On Friday (13th June), it came to light that extremists looted 6 Hindu temples in 24 hours. The incident occurred in Kotalipara Upazila in Gopalganj district of Bangladesh.

The matter came to light through a report published by NTV News.

A Hindu woman informed, “Yesterday (12th June), a temple in Duaripara was looted. Today, 4 of our temples were robbed. All paraphernalia kept for performing Puja were taken away.”

“If this keeps on happening, then we cannot replace the stolen Puja material every time. It takes a significant amount of money to purchase puja utensils made of brass and bronze. We do not have the financial means to do it each time,” she lamented.

“Necessary steps must be taken to prevent looting of our valuables. I am making a heartfelt request to the government. The Hindu community is unable to bear the atrocities committed against it,” the woman continued.

She further pointed out, “How will we survive now? We are drawing the attention of the government. It is upto the government to nab the perpetrators. We are helpless, and we cannot do anything about it.

An elderly woman narrated how she discovered that her temple was looted by extremists. “When I came to the temple early morning on Friday (13th June) to offer prayers, I found that the earrings of the deity were missing.”

She found that gold ornaments, which adorned the idols of Gopal, Radha Krishna, Manasa, were nowhere to be found.

The elderly woman informed that while most idols in her temple were made of brass, the idol of Radha Krishna is made of silver. “My youngest son had gifted the idol to me. I have been offering prayers everyday for the past 3-4 years,” she added.

Another Hindu woman recounted, “All ornaments have been looted from the Mandirs. First, they broke into the house and then went for the temple, which is always kept open.”

“We did not realise what happened during the night time. We found about the robbery only in the morning,” she stated.

A young man narrated that bronze plates, a pitcher and puja essentials worth ₹40k-50K were taken away. “All of us are in a state of fear,” he lamented.

Muslim mob destroys Hindu homes in Netrokona

Several Hindu families, belonging to the Haridas community, have been rendered homeless after a Muslim mob destroyed their houses and looted their belongings. The incident occured in Purbadhala Upazila in Netrokona district of Bangladesh.

According to a news report by ‘Somoy National’ on Friday (13th June), a concerted attempt was being made for several months to uproot the Hindu families residing in the area for over 50 years.

To lay the foundation for their exodus, Muslim extremists put up signboards declaring the area as a property of ‘Janab Ali Markajun Nur Al Islamiya Madrasa.’

When the Hindu families complained to the local police, Muslim extremists came in droves and destroyed their homes in a series of targeted attacks. Atleast 5 houses were razed to the ground and all valuables including cash were looted.

Forced by circumstances, the helpless Hindu victims are now sleeping under the open sky without a roof over their heads.

“We had filed a complaint with the police. They (Muslim mob) came on Sunday (8th June) and destroyed our 3 other homes,” one Hindu man narrated. Another Hindu woman informed how the extremists assaulted her and her husband.

One Hindu victim narrated, “They want to start a madrasa here.” A police complaint has been filed by the aggrieved Hindu families.

The local administration has assured to take action against the culprits but no arrests have been made so far.