Western Railway to run two Superfast Special trains from Ahmedabad to Delhi and Mumbai after Air India plane crash

Train No. 09497 will depart from Ahmedabad Junction at 11:45 pm on Thursday, and train number 09494 will depart for Mumbai Central from Ahmedabad Junction at 11:55 pm on Thursday.

ANI

Western Railway will run two Superfast Special trains from Ahmedabad to Delhi and Mumbai to ease the passenger traffic after an Air India plane crashed shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

According to a notification from Western Railway, Train No. 09497 will depart from Ahmedabad Junction at 11:45 pm on Thursday and reach Delhi Junction at 2:45 pm the next day. The train (train no. 09498) will then complete a return trip to Ahmedabad from Delhi on Friday.

The other superfast special train with train number 09494 will depart for Mumbai Central from Ahmedabad Junction at 11:55 pm on Thursday. The same train (Train no. 09493) will return to Ahmedabad from Mumbai on Friday, Western Railway notified.

Western Railway has also dispatched its Disaster Management Team, along with medical personnel and RPF staff, to assist the Gujarat government and other agencies involved in relief and rescue efforts.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has mobilised three teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), comprising 90 personnel, from Gandhinagar to the crash site to aid rescue operations.

According to senior police officials, the aircraft crashed into a doctor’s hostel located just outside the airport perimeter. “After the takeoff, the plane crashed here and after a preliminary enquiry, we got to know that the … plane crashed into a building, which is a doctors’ hostel,” Jaipal Singh Rathore, Joint Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad, told reporters.

The Ahmedabad City Police has released an emergency helpline number for assistance and information related to the crash. “Ahmedabad City Police Emergency Number for Police Emergency Services and necessary information related to the Ahmedabad Plane Crash 07925620359,” Ahmedabad Police stated in a post on X.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

