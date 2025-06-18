PM Modi put an end to US President Trump’s baseless and boastful claims that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. PM Modi, who was in Canada to take part in the G7 Summit, talked to Trump over phone on Tuesday (17th June) on the latter’s request and made it clear that there was no mediation by US. During his 35-minute-long conversation with Trump, PM Modi set the record straight by telling Trump that the US had no role in the ceasefire agreed between India and Pakistan last month.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that Prime Minister @narendramodi had a telephonic conversation with US President #DonaldTrump, which lasted approximately 35 minutes. During the discussion, PM Modi briefed President Trump about Operation Sindoor. PM Modi clarified that… pic.twitter.com/1RuPVc778V — DD News (@DDNewslive) June 18, 2025

“PM Modi clearly told President Trump that during the entire course of events, at no point, and at no level, was there any discussion about a US-India trade deal or about US mediation between India and Pakistan,” said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri while sharing the highlights of the conversation during a press briefing on Wednesday (18th June). “The Prime Minister said the talks regarding cessation of military action were held directly between India and Pakistan under the existing channels established between both militaries. It was done at Pakistan’s request,” Misri added.

According to Misri, PM Modi made it clear to President Trump that there was political unanimity in India over non-acceptance of third-party mediation on the Kashmir issue. “India has never accepted, does not accept, and will never accept mediation on the Kashmir issue,” PM Modi told Trump.

This was the first interaction between PM Modi and President Trump since Operation Sindoor. The phone call came after the scheduled between PM Modi and President Trump could not take place as the US President left early amid the G7-Summit due to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on 10th May after Pakistan’s DGMO contacted his Indian counterpart requesting for a ceasefire. During Operation Sindoor, India first destroyed terror camps located deep inside Pakistan territory, and then struck 11 air bases across Pakistan. The terror supporting country tried to retaliate but India shot down all the drones and missiles launched by Pakistan towards India. After India inflicted serious damage on Pakistani air bases, the Islamic state requested for a ceasefire, to which India agreed.

However, even before an official communication could be made regarding the ceasefire by India, the US President jumped in and falsely took the credit for mediating between India and Pakistan. Even though India clarified later that the ceasefire with Pakistan was reached without the intervention of a third country, Congress leaders grabbed the opportunity to attack the Modi government using Trump’s false claims.

Congress caused global embarrassment to India

Despite India’s clear stand that the ceasefire was a bilateral decision, Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, kept undermining India’s global position and casting aspersions on the Indian government by repeating the baseless claims of Trump who is known for his tendency to exaggerate. Senior Congress politician Jairam Ramesh posted several times on social media, demanding clarification from PM Modi on whether Trump’s repeated claims of brokering the ceasefire are true.

He described the issue as one of national embarrassment, and accused PM Modi of allowing Trump to “equate” India with Pakistan, and wondering if Trump is lying or telling half-truths. He was joined by Congress leader, Pawan Khera, who questioned whether PM Modi’s failure to reject Trump’s comments means they might be true.

The Congress Party even circulated a humiliating meme on social media showing that PM Modi surrendered before Pakistan on Trump’s instructions echoing the claims of Congress scion Rahul Gandhi. The media in Pakistan quickly seized upon the opportunity provided by India’s largest opposition party and utilized them to advance their malicious narrative. The statements of Congress leaders were used by Pakistani media to further their narrative and undermine India’s position internationally at such a crucial time when India was trying to convey to the world its stand against terrorism.

Despite Modi government including leaders from all political parties, including Congress, in the multi-party delegations that were sent out to different countries to convey India’s policy action against terrorism, some Congress leaders continued to accuse the Modi government of taking credit for Operation Sindoor.

Now that none other than Prime Minister Modi himself has clarified that there was no mediation by US between India and Pakistan, it remains to be seen it now Congress party retracts its position and acknowledge its mistake.