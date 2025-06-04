The Gandhi scion and his party has once more supplied Pakistan with ammunition to target India through their statements in order to gain some brownie points. Rahul Gandhi supported President Donald Trump’s assertion of mediating between New Delhi and Islamabad, which was categorically dismissed by India and subsequently exposed when his tariffs were annulled by a United States court.

Meanwhile, Congress also backed the same through a humiliating meme depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as receiving instructions from Trump to declare a ceasefire which was depicted as “surrender.”

The media in Pakistan quickly seized upon the opportunity provided by India’s largest opposition party and utilized them to advance their malicious narrative. A journalist on popular Geo.tv stated, “Congress was already criticing PM Modi’s silence over Trump’s claims of mediating ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Now, they have also started poking fun at him.” He then described the derogatory meme posted by official Congress handle and also showed the video in which Rahul Gandhi mocked PM Modi.

And it has happened yet again.



Pakistani Media is playing Rahul Gandhi's and Congress's narrative of "Surrender"



Who needs an enemy when you have Congress pic.twitter.com/0bueGgjOzK — Politics Pe Charcha (@politicscharcha) June 4, 2025

“India’s opposition is raising questions about whether the ceasefire was initiated at Pakistan’s request rather than as a result of Trump’s proposal. If that is the case, why did the government agree to it, especially since we were winning the war? If this is not accurate, then the claims made by the centre are misleading,” the anchor added throwing light on the petty politics of opposition leaders even in critical times.

“A call came from Trump and Narendraji immediately surrendered. History is witness to this. This is the character of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). I am well aware of the BJP and RSS people. Apply a little pressure and they run away in fear,” Leader of the Opposition of Lok Sabha claimed at an event in Bhopal on 3rd June.

ट्रंप का एक फोन आया और नरेंद्र जी तुरंत surrender हो गए – इतिहास गवाह है, यही BJP-RSS का character है, ये हमेशा झुकते हैं।



भारत ने 1971 में अमेरिका की धमकी के बावजूद पाकिस्तान को तोड़ा था। कांग्रेस के बब्बर शेर और शेरनियां Superpowers से लड़ते हैं, कभी झुकते नहीं। pic.twitter.com/RhdQWdRBtV — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 3, 2025

“Narendraji followed Trump who directed ‘Narender, surrender’ and he replied ‘yes, sir’,” the Raebareli MP jibed. “India broke Pakistan in 1971 despite threat of America. Lions and lionesses of Congress fight against superpowers and never bow down,” he added while drawing parallels with Bangladesh liberation war.

Notably, OpIndia already reported how Rahul Gandhi’s dangerous remarks will offer more fodder to the Islamic Republic for propaganda. His fallacious accusations against foreign minister S Jaishankar and his remarks that called into question the outcome of “Operation Sindoor,” were also reported by Pakistan.

“EAM (External Affairs Minister) Jaishankar’s silence isn’t just telling, it’s damning. So I’ll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew? This wasn’t a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth,” he claimed on social media. “Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. EAM has publicly admitted that GOI (Government of India) did it. Who authorised it,” he alleged in another post.

Jaishankar had conveyed, “At the start of the operation, we had sent a message to Pakistan saying we are striking at terrorist infrastructure. We are not striking at the military. So, the military has an option of standing out and not interfere in this process. They chose not to take this good advice.”

However, his statement was twisted by Congress and its stalwart. The Pakistani media promptly latched onto Rahul Gandhi’s post, declaring a false victory and attempted to portray “Operation Sindoor” as a defeat for India.