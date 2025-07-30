In a landmark initiative for the horticulture sector, Adani Agri-Fresh has launched the country’s first digital apple market platform in Bithal near Rampur, about 120 km from Shimla.

Designed to directly benefit apple growers across Himachal Pradesh, the project is currently being implemented as a pilot phase, but farmers are already expressing strong support for its transparency, convenience, and profitability.

Speaking to ANI, Mahinder Pal, an apple grower associated with Adani Agri since 2006, said that this digital market will benefit the small farmers.

“This new digital market is excellent. Today is the first day, and it already seems promising. Earlier, there used to be rejections in grading at Adani stores, but now farmers can sell directly, and even payments are processed online,” he said.

“Today, my apples sold for Rs 2200 per crate, which will benefit small growers significantly,” Pal added.

The platform enables farmers to digitally participate in transparent auctions, avoid middlemen, and ensure assured payment. The apples are graded, packed, and marketed under the Adani brand, ensuring uniform quality and higher bargaining power for growers.

Elderly progressive farmer Harichand Roch also welcomed the digital reform.

“This is a market reform that gives bargaining power to farmers. If ten farmers’ apples go into one batch, the grading, colour, and size will be uniform, packed with Adani branding. Farmers can now decide whether to sell or store. This empowers even small growers,” he said.

“Progressive farmers are now demanding tissue culture labs and stone fruit plant material as well. This initiative is truly welcome. With transparent grading, uniform branding, and storage options, small growers are no longer being exploited and are marketing directly from their homes,” Roch said.

He further urged Adani Agri-Fresh to set up tissue culture labs in the region.

“Without good planting material, we can’t produce international-grade apples. If Adani adopts tissue culture, similar to Reliance’s approach with mangoes in Jamnagar, our cherries, apricots, and other stone fruits can access global markets, including Europe and the Arab world. Tissue culture is not rocket science; this will uplift small farmers and benefit the company too,” he said.

Gopal Singh Thakur, another farmer, said the idea for such a digital marketplace came from the farmers themselves.

“We had discussions with Adani officials and suggested this regional model. The fruit that comes from controlled atmosphere stores during peak market months creates price distortion. This digital platform will keep farmers informed about national market prices and ensure quality assurance through Adani’s systems,” he said.

“I’ve been associated with Adani since 2006. Payment is assured within 7 to 12 days. Unlike outside markets, where some farmers wait for years, here, there is 100 per cent payment assurance,” he added.

Traders are also expanding a very good business ahead from this first digital Mandi of the country.

Girish Anand, a private trader, also expressed optimism about the model.

“This digital platform is beneficial for both buyers and growers. Bidding can be done from anywhere. Though the rollout will take time across Himachal, this initiative has great potential. Controlled atmosphere storage has already been successful, we believe this model will be too,” Anand said.

Manish Agarwal, Business Head, Adani Agri Fresh Ltd., highlighted the motivations behind the platform.

“For the past 20 years, we’ve run controlled atmosphere storage in Himachal, but only high-altitude growers benefited. Traditional mandis were not transparent. Now, this digital system ensures transparency, from grading to auction, and eliminates the hassle of manual packing,” he added.

“Buyers can view their purchase digitally through our mobile app. Each apple is pressure-tested, colour-graded via optical sorters, and photographed. There are no hidden charges, only packaging fees, which are transparently disclosed,” Agarwal said.

“We’re building a digital agricultural infrastructure. If this model is successful in apples, we’ll extend it to other commodities as well,” he emphasised.

Agarwal added that farmers have full control in the market.

“If a farmer is unhappy with the auction price, they can withdraw their lot after paying the packaging charge. The entire process is SMS-tracked for updates on unloading, grading, auction, and payment,” he added.

Himachal Pradesh boasts 11 lakh hectares of cultivable land, with two lakh hectares under fruit cultivation. Of this, over one lakh hectares are dedicated solely to apple orchards, making apples 50 per cent of the state’s fruit-growing area. The state produces nearly 5.5 lakh metric tons of apples annually, contributing over Rs 5,500 crore to the economy. So far, Adani Agri-Fresh accounts for around 8 per cent of this production, a share expected to rise with the launch of the digital mandi.

With the success of this pilot platform at Bithal, Adani Agri-Fresh aims to expand the digital mandi model across apple-producing regions in Himachal, transforming the way fruit is marketed and sold in India.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)