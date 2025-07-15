A 20-year-old college student, who set herself ablaze on Saturday (12th July), following the inaction of FM College authorities on her sexual harassment complaint, succumbed to her burn injuries on Monday (14th July) night. The victim, named Soumyashree Bisi, suffered over 90% burns and was getting medical care at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

A statement issued by the Department of Burn Centre, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, on 14th July, said that the victim was admitted on 12th July after being referred from the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital. The hospital said that she received all possible intensive care, including IV support, antibiotics, mechanical ventilation, and renal therapy, but succumbed to her injuries on the night of 14th July. “She was declared clinically dead at 11:46 PM on July 14,” the hospital confirmed.

Somyashree Bisi, who was pursuing B.Ed. at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, had accused a Head of Department (HoD), Samir Kumar Sahu, of sexual harassment on 1st July. On Saturday, she had a meeting with the college principal, Dilip Kumar Ghosh, shortly after which she set herself on fire. Somyashree Bisi, who was reportedly associated with the ABVP, had submitted formal complaints to the college principal and the police against Sahu. She was disappointed as no substantial action was taken on her complaints.

An internal committee was formed to inquire into her allegations. In a letter submitted to the committee, she had provided details of the abuse and threats by the HoD, which reportedly went on for months. She was promised action within seven days, but nothing happened. The victim was upset with the sheer inaction by authorities amid threats and harassment by the HoD. The victim’s father blamed the college principal, Ghosh, for the death of his daughter. Her mother has demanded capital punishment for the culprits.

As per reports, batchmates of the victim revealed that she was mentally distressed for weeks because of continuous harassment by Sahu. They alleged that Sahu repeatedly made inappropriate demands and threatened her with academic consequences if she did not comply. On 12th July, the victim and some other students sat on a protest outside the college gate. Fellow students reportedly said that, on the day of the incident, Somyashree Bisi suddenly got up and ran to an area close to the principal’s office and set herself on fire. She was rushed to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital with severe burns, from where she was referred to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

CM Manjhi assured strict action against culprits

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his grief over the incident and assured the victim’s family that the strictest punishment will be given to the culprits.

ଫକୀର ମୋହନ ସ୍ୱୟଂଶାସିତ ମହାବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟର ପୀଡ଼ିତା ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ମର୍ମାହତ। ସରକାରଙ୍କ ସମସ୍ତ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ନିର୍ବାହ ତଥା ବିଶେଷଜ୍ଞ ଡାକ୍ତରୀ ଦଳଙ୍କ ଅକ୍ଲାନ୍ତ ପରିଶ୍ରମ ସତ୍ତ୍ୱେ ପୀଡ଼ିତାଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ରକ୍ଷା ହୋଇପାରିଲା ନାହିଁ । ତାଙ୍କର ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ଏହି ଅପୂରଣୀୟ… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) July 14, 2025

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of the female student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College. Despite the government’s fulfillment of all responsibilities and the tireless efforts of the expert medical team, the victim’s life could not be saved. I pray for the eternal peace of her departed soul and beseech Lord Jagannath to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss. I assure the family of the deceased student that all those guilty in this case will face the strictest punishment as per the law. For this, I have personally issued instructions to the authorities. The government stands firmly with the family, ” the CM wrote on X.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati directs authotrities to ensure student safety

Following the tragic incident, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati spoke to the State Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj regarding the incident. He directed the authorities to ensure the safety of the students.

Spoke to Higher Education Minister Shri Suryabanshi Suraj (@suryabanshibjp) regarding the unfortunate incident involving the girl student of FM (Autonomous) College, Balasore, who is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. I sought details about the circumstances… — Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati (@DrHariBabuK) July 14, 2025

“The safety, mental well-being, and dignity of students must be protected at all times. I have urged the authorities to act with urgency, empathy, and responsibility to prevent such incidents in the future, ” the governor wrote on X on Monday.

The accused HoD was arrested by the police, and a case was filed against him under the relevant provisions of the BNS. Principal Ghosh, who was earlier suspended, was also arrested on Monday and was sent to judicial custody.