Bombay HC questions Maharashtra govt’s policy for Visarjan of Ganesh idols, asks why taller idols allowed to be immersed in natural water bodies

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: News 18 and The New Indian Express

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday, 23rd July, informed the Bombay High Court about its new policy regarding the immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesh idols during Ganeshotsav. According to the policy, only idols taller than 5 feet will be allowed to be immersed in natural water bodies like rivers, lakes, and the sea. All idols that are 5 feet or shorter must be immersed in artificial water tanks created by local authorities.

The State’s Advocate General (AG), Dr. Birendra Saraf, presented this plan before the division bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne. He told the court that about 1.96 lakh Ganesh idols fall under the 5-foot limit and will be mandatorily immersed in artificial tanks. On the other hand, around 7,000 idols are more than 5 feet tall and will be allowed for natural immersion, with the condition that they will be removed from the water the next morning to protect the environment.

However, the judges were not fully convinced by this proposal. Chief Justice Aradhe raised concerns that immersing 7,000 PoP idols in natural water bodies could seriously harm the environment. 

He asked the AG why the state couldn’t consider immersing slightly taller idols, say up to 7 or 8 feet, in artificial tanks as well. “7,000 is a huge number,” CJ Aradhe noted. “Why not keep even the 7 or 8-foot-tall idols in artificial tanks to reduce environmental damage?”

In response, AG Saraf explained that immersing idols taller than 7 feet in artificial tanks was logistically difficult. A 10-foot idol, he said, could take up an entire tank by itself, leaving no space for others. He added that since PoP is not biodegradable, it does not dissolve easily in water. That is why the government has instructed local civic bodies to remove these idols from natural water bodies the very next morning after immersion.

The judges further questioned how many idols fall into the 5- to 10-foot category. AG Saraf replied that approximately 3,869 idols are between 5 and 10 feet tall, and more than 3,900 idols are taller than 10 feet.

The court again asked the State to rethink its policy and check if idols up to 7 or 8 feet could also be shifted to artificial tanks. CJ Aradhe said the court’s main concern was minimising the environmental impact of the immersions.

The bench then postponed the hearing till Thursday and asked the government to come back with a clearer stand on the matter. The judges also said they will issue temporary directions for this year’s Ganesh festival, but will keep the case open for a final decision later.

