The Delhi Government on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking a review of the 2018 order imposing blanket ban on ‘end-of-life’ vehicles in the city. The state government said that the order banning petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years in the National Capital Region was not based on any scientific study, and the decision has hit the middle class most.

The govt in its application said that the strict Bharat Stage VI compliant vehicles emit far less pollutants compared to BS-IV vehicles, and it is not correct ban vehicles just on the basis of age. It argued that the blanket ban does not differentiate between well maintained and poorly maintained vehicles, and it was not based on any scientific study.

The decision banning vehicles purely on the basis of age disproportionately affects the middle-class who use their vehicles less, maintain them well and whose vehicles are compliant with the pollution compliant norms, the application stated. The state govt said, “Studies indicate that these vehicles often have significantly lower annual mileage and contribute negligibly to overall emissions.”

The state government stated that the directive has placed undue hardship on middle-class citizens who may rely on these vehicles for limited but essential transport needs.

The application stated, “The current approach mandates collective compliance, without distinguishing between heavily polluting and well-maintained, low-use vehicles. This does not align with the broader objective of effectively reducing pollution levels in the region.”

It urged the apex court to direct the central govt or Air Quality Management to “carry out a suitable broad-based, scientific study on the need for continuance of a complete ban on playing of 15 or more years old petrol and 10 or more years old diesel vehicles of all categories in NCR, imposed by the SC through its order on Oct 10, 2018”.

The govt further stated that measures like significant improvement in Pollution Under Control Technology, increased coverage of PUC testing, stricter monitoring of emission standards, transition to BS-VS engines and other measures have suitably addressed the concerns that had led to the ban on the “end-of-life” vehicles by the Supreme Court.

The state govt’s application further said that vehicular pollution is only one of the several causes of air pollution which includes, stubble burning, biomass burning, road and construction dust, industrial emissions along with weather and meteorological factors, and that the pollution level changes in different seasons of the year.

The govt reiterated that the 2018 order needs to be reconsidered and instead focus should be on more targeted, scientific, and equitable measures to combat pollution.

Notably, earlier this month the Delhi govt paused an order banning sale of fuel to diesel vehicles older than 10 and petrol vehicles older than 15 vehicles, two days after ordering the ban on the Supreme Court order. The sale ban was halted after massive outrage among the public. The govt then cited non-feasibility to halt the ban, saying there were technical difficulties in imposing the ban.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa had said that the government is planning to adopt a new system regarding old vehicles. However, he indicated that old vehicles will not be allowed in Delhi, adding that the govt will not allow confiscation of vehicles.