Friday, July 25, 2025
India successfully carries out flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile-V3, read why it is a major shot in the arm for the Indian Armed forces

The success of indigenous weaponry and air defence systems during Operation Sindoor against terror and later military establishments of Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, has solidified India’s resolve to become more and more self-reliant and technologically advanced in the defence arena.

OpIndia Staff
(Images via DRDO)

In a major success for India’s defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully carried out flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3. The test was conducted in the National Open Area Range, the test range in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

Taking to X, DRDO informed about the test’s success and said, “In a major boost to India’s defence capabilities, DRDO successfully carried out flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in the National Open Area Range (NOAR), test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. ULPGM-V3 is an enhanced version of the ULPGM-V2 missile developed and delivered by DRDO earlier.”

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also lauded DRDO’s achievement and said, “In a major boost to India’s defence capabilities, @DRDO_India has successfully carried out flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in the National Open Area Range (NOAR), test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Congratulations to DRDO and the industry partners, DcPPs, MSMEs and Start-ups for the development and successful trials of the ULPGM-V3 system. This success proves that the Indian industry is now ready to absorb and produce critical Defence Technologies.”

ULPGM-V3: DRDO’s small in size, light in weight, but massive in impact missile

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 is upgraded version of ULPGM-V2 missile developed and delivered earlier by DRDO s Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL).  Unveiled at Aero India 2025, the breakthrough towards UAV-launched, long-range weapons includes sophisticated technology including dual-thrust propulsion systems and imaging infrared (IIR) seekers, reported to be present in the V3 variant.

The ULPGM-V3 is equipped with a high definition dual-channel seeker that can strike a wide variety of targets. It can be fired in plain and high-altitude areas. It has day-and-night capability and two-way data link to support post-launch target/aim-point update.

Source: DRDO

Moreover, the missile is equipped with three modular warhead options: Anti-armour to destroy modern age armoured vehicles equipped with Rolled Homogeneous Armour (RHA) with Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA); Penetration-cum-Blast warhead with Anti Bunker application and Pre-fragmentation warhead with a high lethality zone.

During the test, the ULPGM-V3 missile was released from a UAV, which is indigenously developed by an Indian start-up – Newspace Research Technologies, Bengaluru. DRDO is actively pursuing integration of ULPGM weapons with long-range and high endurance UAVs from several other Indian companies.

Notably, the DRDO in partnership with private manufacturers is continuously testing indigenously developed and technologically advanced weaponry. Key platforms undergoing evaluation include Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), UAV Launched Precision Guided Munition (ULPGM), Runway Independent (RWI) Remotely Piloted Aerial Systems (RPAS), Counter-UAS Solutions, Loitering Munitions, Specialised Vertical Launch (SVL) Drones, Precision Multi Munition Delivery Systems, Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS), Low Level Light Weight Radars, VSHORADS (Next Generation) IR Systems and Electronic Warfare (EW) Platforms.

This synergy between DRDO and private manufacturers was also seen earlier this year as the DRDO announced that it is transferring technologies related to nine crucial systems to 10 industrial units.  

Earlier this month, the DRDO and Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully conducted the flight-test of indigenous Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air missile (BVRAAM) ‘Astra’ equipped with indigenous Radio Frequency (RF) Seeker from Su-30 Mk-I platform off the coast of Odisha.


