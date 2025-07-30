Two terrorists were shot dead early Wednesday (30th July) in an encounter with the Indian Army in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. A large search operation is still underway in the forested areas near the Line of Control (LoC) to find if any more militants are hiding nearby.

According to media reports, soldiers who were on regular duty along the LoC spotted two people moving suspiciously near the border fence. When the soldiers challenged them, the suspects opened fire, which led to a gun battle. The Army responded quickly, and both terrorists were killed.

The Official Twitter Account of 16 Corps of Indian Army, the White Knight Corps, confirmed the incident in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “In a successful anti-infiltration operation, alert troops of the #IndianArmy eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control. Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted the nefarious designs. Three weapons have been recovered. Synergistic and synchronised intelligence inputs from own intelligence units and #JKP led to a successful operation.”

#WhiteKnightCorps#OPERATION SHIVSHAKTI



In a successful anti-infiltration operation, alert troops of the #IndianArmy eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control. Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted the nefarious designs. Three weapons… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) July 30, 2025

The operation was started after suspected movement of two individuals was observed by army troops along the fence in gen area of Poonch Sector. This led to an exchange of gunfire.

This comes just two days after another major anti-terror operation was carried out in Srinagar. On Monday, 28th July, security forces gunned down three terrorists during a fierce gunfight in the Harwan area, close to Dachigam National Park. That operation, named “Operation Mahadev”, took place in the Lidwas region and involved the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

On Tuesday, 29th July, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Lok Sabha and confirmed that the three terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev were the same ones behind the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 civilians were brutally murdered in April this year.

“Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families for asking about their religion. I condemn this barbaric act. I express my sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones,” he added.