In a recent post on X, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made controversial remarks regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, sharing what many believe to be misleading information. In his post, he specifically mentioned the Hassan district in Karnataka and claimed that more than twenty people had died due to heart attacks. He attributed these deaths to what he described as a “hasty action” during the pandemic.

In the past month alone, in just one district of Hassan, more than twenty people have died due to heart attacks. The government is taking this matter very seriously. To identify the exact cause of these series of deaths and to find solutions, a committee of experts has been… — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 1, 2025

As Chief Minister, I have a duty to respond to the genuine concerns of people who have lost loved ones unexpectedly. When parents lose their young children or families lose breadwinners without warning, seeking clarity is not misinformation; it is an act of governance rooted in… https://t.co/JjssvDhNeV — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 3, 2025

Invoking global health bodies like the World Health Organization and other regulatory agencies, Siddaramaiah asserted that these institutions themselves had acknowledged that vaccines were approved without long-term data, calling it a “calculated risk” in response to the global emergency.

Expressing sympathy for the public, he added that a government that truly values every life has a duty to investigate such incidents thoroughly. According to him, both the government and other responsible stakeholders must strive to uncover the truth, act upon it with integrity, and ensure the protection of citizens through transparency and genuine care.

To address the situation, he constituted a committee of experts under the leadership of Dr. C.N. Ravindranath, Director of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. It’s important to note that the study by this expert panel is still underway to determine whether COVID-19 vaccines have any possible adverse effects. However, despite the investigation being in progress, Siddaramaiah directly blamed the BJP without providing substantial evidence and strongly disapproved of what he perceived as the party’s attempt to politicize the issue for electoral gain.

Continuing his criticism, he stated that the quick approval and mass distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to the general public may have contributed to the sudden deaths, citing several international studies that have allegedly pointed toward a potential link between vaccines and a rise in heart attacks.

This is not the first time congress have claimed fake allegations like this. Previously, it has been found spreading baseless claims, and rumors about Covaxin. Congress and Rahul Gandhi had tried to castigate the Serum Institute of India and its CEO Adar Poonawalla as greedy corporates who are looting the public. In April 22, 2021, the party claimed that the Serum Institute has fixed three different prices for the Covishield vaccines for supplying to the Central government, state governments, and private hospitals.

What Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said?

In response, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Executive Chairperson and Founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited, countered Siddaramaiah’s claims. She stated that India’s COVID-19 vaccines were developed and approved under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) framework, following rigorous clinical trials and safety protocols aligned with international standards. Shaw emphasized that suggesting these vaccines were “hastily” approved was factually inaccurate and contributed to the spread of public misinformation. According to her, while vaccines, like all medications, can have side effects in a small number of individuals, they have been instrumental in saving millions of lives. She urged that people recognize the robust scientific and data-driven processes behind vaccine development instead of engaging in retrospective blame games.

COVID-19 vaccines developed in India were approved under the Emergency Use Authorisation framework, following rigorous protocols aligned with global standards for safety and efficacy. To suggest that these vaccines were ‘hastily’ approved is factually incorrect and contributes to… https://t.co/uMEcMXzBV0 — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) July 3, 2025

It’s also worth highlighting that during the height of the pandemic, swift action was vital to saving countless lives. India, despite resource constraints, not only vaccinated its own population but also sent vaccine supplies to other nations in the spirit of global solidarity. It is disheartening that such a nation is now being questioned and blamed based on unverified claims by its own leaders.

Study reports highlights

Extensive studies conducted by Indian health agencies including the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have categorically found no proven link between COVID-19 vaccinations and sudden cardiac arrests. These findings directly contradict the speculative assertions made in the tweet.

Before attributing deaths among individuals aged 18 to 45 to the vaccine, it is necessary to evaluate whether those cases were the result of other underlying health conditions, post-COVID complications, environmental factors such as extreme heat, or lifestyle choices including substance abuse. Making baseless accusations against the government without sound scientific backing is not only misleading but also harmful to public trust in healthcare systems.

The Chief Minister claimed that the state government is fully committed to uncovering the true causes behind the sudden deaths reported in Hassan and elsewhere in Karnataka. In this context, the government has launched initiatives like Hridaya Jyothi and Gruha Arogya, aimed at enhancing public health surveillance and ensuring timely intervention. Siddaramaiah also advised individuals experiencing symptoms such as chest pain or difficulty breathing to immediately visit the nearest health center for medical evaluation.

Further reinforcing the safety of the vaccines, a 2023 study conducted by ICMR’s National Institute of Epidemiology, along with a prospective study currently being undertaken by AIIMS, concluded that India’s COVID-19 vaccines are both safe and effective. These institutions have strongly warned against spreading unsubstantiated claims linking vaccines to sudden deaths, labeling such statements as false, misleading, and devoid of scientific merit.

What’s more troubling is that certain opposition leaders appear to be using this sensitive issue to generate political attention, thereby creating panic among the public. Initially, these very leaders cast doubt on the credibility of India’s pharmaceutical industry, thereby weakening public confidence in homegrown vaccine development. Now, they are attempting to associate unrelated deaths with the vaccine, despite conclusive evidence to the contrary.

Criticizing the government’s policies and performance is a legitimate part of a functioning democracy. However, spreading misinformation and inducing fear among citizens, while simultaneously discrediting India’s scientific and economic foundations for political mileage, is both irresponsible and unethical. The government’s commitment to evidence-based policymaking and transparency in public health ensures that science, and not speculation, guides its decisions for the well-being of every citizen.

Power Tussles within the Congress in karnataka

Beyond the vaccine controversy, these statements can also be interpreted through the lens of intra-party power struggles. The timing of the tweet coincides with intensifying political rivalry between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Although the Congress party in Karnataka presents a public image of unity, internal factionalism appears to be on the rise.

In July 2024, this conflict became more evident when Vokkaliga seer Chandrashekar Swamiji publicly urged Siddaramaiah to step down in favor of D.K. Shivakumar. During the Kempegowda Jayanti event, where both leaders were present, the seer declared, “Everyone has enjoyed power. Our D.K. Shivakumar hasn’t become the Chief Minister yet. Please hand over power to him.” The uncomfortable body language between the two leaders on stage only intensified speculation about a brewing power struggle.

With caste-based loyalties being invoked and multiple factions within the party seeking greater influence, Shivakumar appears increasingly cornered. His repeated public denials about wanting the top post only seem to underline the reality of an internal crisis. The question now is not whether the power struggle will erupt, but when.