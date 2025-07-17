New cases are coming to light every day related to the Balrampur Islamic conversion racket run by Jalaluddin alias Changur Baba in Uttar Pradesh. In a disturbing case that reveals a spreading trend of forced conversion, a Karnataka woman has exposed gruesome details of how she was lured, entrapped, and exploited in an intensely sinister religious conversion racket running from India to Saudi Arabia. The woman, Rashmi (changed name), recalled her horrible experience on a phone call with Aaj Tak, narrating the trauma, falsehood, and abuse she suffered for years.

Her journey starts in late 2019, just after the passing away of her only family, her older brother. Vulnerable and alone, she was contacted on Instagram by a person named “Raju Rathore.” At first, she did not give him any attention. But soon, a lady presenting herself as Raju’s sister-in-law began chatting with her, assuring her that Raju was reliable and seriously interested in her.

He introduced himself as a Rajput Hindu and posed with images of Hindu deities as his profile pictures. Gradually, a friendship developed, and ultimately, Raju offered her his hand in marriage. His so-called sister-in-law told her that they would be Rashmi’s new family because she no longer had anyone.

Raju, who was allegedly employed in Saudi Arabia, invited Rashmi to go there, stating that she could try her luck there for a job. A forged Aadhaar card and passport under a different identity were procured for her, although the photograph used for the documents was hers. Since she had never been abroad before and had no one to show her the way, Rashmi relied on the process. She even sold the house and beauty parlour in Karnataka to finance her new life.

When she reached Delhi, she saw Raju’s so-called sister-in-law and father, who took her to the airport. A man who took her along to Saudi Arabia told her about flight protocols and remained with her on the flight. She felt accepted, even loved. Within a matter of hours, she had begun to construct a new life.

Rashmi first met Raju at the Saudi airport. Everything appeared normal. He appeared Hindu, spoke in a familiar tone, and tended to refer to Hindu gods. Yet, just after entering the car, he made an odd telephone call, uttering, “The package has arrived.” Later on, she found out that “package” meant Indian girls being trafficked.

Rashmi was brought to a hired two-room residence in an area she remembers being referred to as something like “Al-Badiha.” There, before strangers, Raju fastened a mangalsutra around her neck and put sindoor in her hair, mimicking her marriage. Several hours later, he called someone saying, “Rashmi is ready to convert.”

She was shocked, and she asked him what he meant. He then told her that his real name was Wasim, and he wished she should convert to Islam and rename herself Ayesha. When she refused, abuse started. She was beaten and raped for three days. He locked her up in the room when he left home, and even confiscated her telephone.

Three days passed, and a man named Badr Akhtar Siddiqui visited the house. He greeted her warmly and talked about the ‘truth’ of their religion. However, when Rashmi asked him a few questions, he got angry and talked to Wasim. She heard them saying that Wasim had been paid Rs 15 lakh by the operator of the Balrampur Islamic conversion racket, Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, for bringing her to Saudi Arabia.

Persuasion failed, so Wasim went darker. Wasim took a video of himself raping Rashmi and blackmailed her with it. She remained terrorised for three months, living in this hell. After her tourist visa’s term ran out, Wasim sent her back to India but held the video hostage.

In Karnataka, Rashmi attempted to restart her life, taking a small accommodation on rent and working at beauty parlours. But Wasim and his family kept their eyes on her, calling her over and over and threatening her. She switched jobs several times. From Saharanpur, individuals started calling, asking for money for all sorts of false reasons.

More than two and a half years went by in this manner, with Rashmi being trapped. Fear of her explicit video going viral stopped her from taking her life, even when life became too tough. She finally approached the police with a complaint in Karnataka. But soon she received threats, asking her to reach Saharanpur.

In May 2024, she went to Saharanpur, where the woman whom she had referred to as ‘bhabhi’ was Wasim’s actual wife. She was kidnapped a second time by an entire family. She was threatened and beaten, attempting to convert her. She begged, telling them she was a Hindu and even promised to teach them Hanuman Chalisa. They were furious at this and increased the beatings.

She attempted to get assistance from local police, but everybody was on the same page. She was invariably brought back to Wasim’s residence whenever she tried running away, quite frequently by the police themselves. They had received money from Chhangur Baba, the mastermind behind the Balarampur Islamic conversion racket, to make sure that she got converted.

In December 2024, it reached a new low. After endless threats and manipulations, she was forced to eat beef and beaten when she wouldn’t touch it. The following day, while shopping in town, she was kidnapped by 12-14 men, gagged, tied, and gang-raped.

One of Wasim’s so-called uncles also made videos of the assault. She was tortured using cigarette burns, belts, knives, bricks, and the like. Throughout, they abused her religion. That is where she was led to Chhangur Baba’s den.

Rather than assisting her, Chhangur was enraged that her face had been hit. “Who will purchase her now?” he supposedly remarked. He ordered that her wounds be treated and spiritual healing done. He placed a taweez around her neck.

She was then hospitalised with a different identity. After discharge, she was again imprisoned. With fractured bones and innumerable injuries, she managed to escape and arrived at a court nearby, where she met the members of an organisation. They introduced her to Gopal Rai, who is the President of the Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad.

On June 3, a ‘shuddhikaran’ was conducted for her in Lucknow, along with 15 other victims of Jalaluddin’s racket. Last week, Jalaluddin was arrested. But Rashmi asserts that his people are still around and following her.

She has been allotted a single room in the Saharanpur house where she was once imprisoned. The room has no kitchen, no toilet. The rest of the house is locked and empty. No electricity supply reaches her room after Jalaluddin’s arrest.

To survive, Rashmi goes door-to-door offering beauty services. But she is still harassed. The rapists loiter around her. Some blow cigarette smoke at her; others make obscene gestures. She keeps receiving threats from different phone numbers.

“I was an orphan. The dream of a family is what made me lose everything,” Rashmi says.

Now, she fears every day. Not only to be assaulted once more, but also of things from her past coming back to ruin whatever little harmony she was able to reconstruct.