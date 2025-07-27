In yet another case of forced Islamic conversion in Uttar Pradesh, police have arrested a Muslim man named Mohammad Shabbir Ahmed. Shabbir, who is the manager of Al Farooq Inter College, Itwa, in the Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, is accused of forcing Akhand Pratap Singh to convert to Islam.

Police are probing Shabbir Ahmed’s links with Jalaluddin alias Chhangur, the mastermind of the Balrampur Islamic conversion racket.

The incident happened when Akhand Pratap Singh was temporarily employed at the college as a clerk. He came to know about a vacancy in Al Farooq Inter College during 2020-21. He went to college and met manager Mohammad Shabbir Ahmed, who offered him ₹15,000 monthly for the job. Nearly 8-10 days after Singh joined the job, Shabbir called him to his office and took his signature on a blank affidavit of ₹100 in the name of a duty agreement.

Shabbir forged an affidavit in the name of Singh

Some time later, Shabbir Ahmed showed Akhand Pratap Singh the affidavit bearing his signature. To Singh’s absolute shock, the affidavit stated that he willingly converted to Islam and changed his name. “I declare that I am a Hindu by religion. I am deeply influenced by the teachings of Islam. I believe in the religious beliefs of Islam. I have accepted Islam out of my own free will and without anyone’s pressure. My new Islamic name is Imran Khan,” the affidavit stated.

Later on, Shabbir Ahmed condemned the Hindu ways of worship and rituals before Singh and advised him to accept Islam. Shabbir kept forcing Singh despite his refusal to accept Islam. Subsequently, he received a WhatsApp call from a Maulana from abroad who offered him ₹20 lakh, a house in Gujarat and a car in exchange for converting to Islam, but Singh rejected his offer. After learning about the affidavit, Singh quit his job. But Shabbir Ahmed kept pestering him to convert to Islam. Singh managed to obtain the affidavit from the college somehow. OpIndia has a copy of it.

Singh submitted a complaint to the police and CM Yogi

Speaking to OpIndia, Akhand Pratap Singh said Shabbir Ahmed has converted around 15-16 Hindus to Islam in the last few years in a similar manner. He said that in 2018, Shabbir Ahmed converted a Hindu man belonging to the Yadav community in the Golhaura police station area, who has been missing ever since. Singh suspected that Shabbir might also have converted other Hindus working in the college.

The victim has submitted a written complaint to the police and CM Yogi Adityanath detailing the entire incident.

Police did not register Singh’s complaint earlier

Akhand Pratap Singh said that he tried to file a complaint against Shabbir earlier, but the police did not register a case and asked him to send his complaint to the SSP and the Chief Minister. According to Singh, Shabbir Ahmed is a wealthy and influential person; therefore, he could not muster the courage to speak up against him. However, after the police busted the Balrampur Islamic conversion racket, Singh grew confident that his complaint would now be heard.

According to Singh, Shabbir Ahmed has been running an Islamic conversion racket in the garb of the inter-college and receiving funds from the Gulf countries. Shabbir used these funds to carry out conversion activities and run businesses in the name of others. Singh added that up to about 15-16 years ago, Shabbir used to work as a driver, but he accumulated considerable wealth over the last few years. Singh has urged the police to investigate his properties and bank accounts.

Police post in charge Anil Ojha told OpIndia that the police are examining some documents seized from the college.

Congress to fight Shabbir case in the court

After the arrest of Shabbir Ahmed, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (Legal Department) released a letter claiming that Shabbir had been arrested in a false case. Advocates Ravindra Singh, Imran Asim Khan, and Sahodar Tripathi would be arguing his case in the Allahabad High Court.

Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad supports Shabbir

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad has come out in support of the accused Shabbir Ahmed. Describing Shabbir as “a symbol of religious education, social harmony, and goodwill”, Azad said that the allegations against him are false and are levelled at the behest of the BJP.

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला सिद्धार्थनगर के इटवा थाना क्षेत्र में धार्मिक शिक्षा, सामाजिक समरसता और सद्भाव के प्रतीक अल्फारूक इंटर कॉलेज के मैनेजर मौलाना शब्बीर अहमद साहब को चार साल पुराने विवाद के आधार पर गिरफ्तार करना एक चिंताजनक मिसाल बनता जा रहा है।



वर्ष 2020 में जिस शिकायतकर्ता ने… — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) July 23, 2025

“In 2020, a complainant who applied for a job at the college was not appointed. Now, in 2025, the same individual is suddenly accusing Maulana of religious conversion—without any new evidence or incident. At the behest of BJP leaders, this person has leveled false and baseless allegations, harassing Maulana Sahib by implicating him in a fabricated case, ” he wrote on X.