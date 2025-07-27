Sunday, July 27, 2025
Maulanas continue attacking Dimple Yadav for entering Delhi mosque without Burqa, Imam Association Chairman Sajid Rashidi claims she was naked because her back was visible

He called her naked only because few inches of her back was visible as she was wearing a saree and not a burqa covering her entire body from head to toe.

OpIndia Staff
Maulana Sajid Rashidi made lewd remarks against Dimple Yadav
Images via X/HPhobiaWatch

After attacking Samajwadi Party MP and the wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, for visiting a mosque wearing a saree, which he believed was an ‘indecent’ attire, All India Imam Association Chairman Maulana Sajid Rashidi continued to insult her using condemnable language.

Speaking on Republic TV on Saturday, Rashidi used extremely offensive language for MP Dimple Yadav, saying that she was sitting “naked” inside the mosque. He called her naked only because few inches of her back was visible as she was wearing a saree and not a burqa covering her entire body from head to toe.

The Maulana added that the other woman present in the mosque, SP MP Iqra Hasan, was appropriately dressed as her entire body was covered including her head.

Rashidi’s remarks came after Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav recently visited a mosque near Parliament on the invitation of SP MP Mohibbullah Nadvi. The visit caught public attention after the pictures of Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav in the mosque went viral on social media.

In the pictures, Dimple Yadav is seen dressed modestly in a saree, which is her usual style. However, her attire enraged the orthodox Islamic leaders, including Rashidi, who lashed out at her for not being covered head to toe inside the mosque. Rashidi also slammed the Nadvi for holding a political meeting inside a mosque.

“I can say from an Islamic perspective that holding such political meetings in any mosque is prohibited. The way a woman’s back and so on were visible there, sitting in an objectionable manner, is not appropriate. If Mohibullah Nadvi had to hold a meeting, he would have a very large room, which he has set up like a five-star hotel. He could have held the meeting there. Holding a meeting by sitting in this manner in a mosque is like destroying the sanctity of the mosque…” Rashidi said on Wednesday (23rd July).

All India Muslim Jamaat’s National President, Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, also joined Rashidi in criticising Nadvi for inviting Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav inside a mosque and holding a political meeting. Barelvi said that the meeting was against Sharia.

“What Rampur MP Maulana Mohibullah Nadvi did is an act that violates the sanctity of the mosque and destroys its purity. A mosque is the house of God, and no political party meeting can be held there. Maulana Mohibullah Nadvi, who is the imam of the mosque located on Parliament Street in New Delhi, organised an SP meeting there, in which SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, Zia ur Rahman Barq, and several others were present. The presence of two women was also observed. This act is against Sharia. No worldly activity can be conducted in a mosque…” Barelvi said on Wednesday (23rd July).

