Friday, July 4, 2025
HomeNews Reports'Pakistan had just 30 seconds': Shehbaz Sharif's advisor exposes how BrahMos strike shattered Pak...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Pakistan had just 30 seconds’: Shehbaz Sharif’s advisor exposes how BrahMos strike shattered Pak military’s nerve centre

In a stunning revelation, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s advisor Rana Sanaullah confessed that Pakistan’s military had barely 30 to 45 seconds to react when India’s BrahMos missile smashed into the Nur Khan Airbase during Operation Sindoor. The lightning-fast strike crippled Pakistan’s key military nerve centre near Rawalpindi, exposing deep cracks in its defence preparedness.

OpIndia Staff
BrahMos missile during the Parade

In a startling admission that exposes Pakistan’s agenda, a top aide to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has revealed that his country’s military had merely 30-45 seconds to determine whether an incoming BrahMos missile carried a nuclear warhead during a critical moment in this May’s Operation Sindoor.

During an interview, Rana Sanaullah, Prime Minister Sharif’s special advisor, described the scenario. He was detailing how the supersonic BrahMos cruise missile’s strike on Pakistan’s strategically vital Nur Khan Airbase left decision-makers scrambling to avert Armageddon. “When India fired BrahMos and it hit Nur Khan airbase, Pakistan’s military had 30 or 45 seconds to determine if it carried a nuclear warhead,” Sanaullah stated, emphasising that any misjudgment could have ignited global nuclear conflict.

Operation Sindoor: The trigger

The missile crisis erupted against the backdrop of soaring tensions following the 22nd April Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where Pakistan-linked terrorists killed 26 tourists. India responded on 7th May with Operation Sindoor, a multi-pronged military campaign targeting terrorist infrastructure. Initial strikes destroyed camps of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen, killing over 100 terrorists.

When Pakistan retaliated with drone and missile attacks on India, it was all intercepted by Indian defences. India escalated dramatically. On the night of May 9-10, BrahMos missiles screamed toward eleven Pakistani airbases, including Sargodha, Jacobabad, Rafiqui, and the crown jewel of Pak military, Nur Khan in Chaklala, Rawalpindi.

The Nur Khan Strike: A 45 second nightmare for Pakistan

Nur Khan Airbase is no ordinary facility. Housing the Pakistan Air Force’s VIP fleet, advanced Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones, and serving as a key command node. Its location just outside Pakistan’s military headquarters in Rawalpindi makes it a strategic nerve centre of Pakistan’s military. The base had been targeted before by India during the 1971 war, but never with such terrifying speed.

  • The Missile’s Lethal Edge: The air-launched BrahMos, an Indo-Russian co-developed supersonic cruise missile. It travels at Mach 2.8-3.0 (~3450 km/h), leaving target areas with virtually no warning time. Its low-altitude “terrain-hugging” flight path makes detection extraordinarily difficult.
  • The Decision Window: Sanaullah’s account underscores that Pakistan’s air defence systems identified the missile with only half a minute to analyse its payload and trajectory. “This BrahMos missile coming silently if it had been nuclear… to make the decision in just 30 seconds… shows how dangerous it was,” he stressed.
  • Near-Apocalypse: Though the missile was conventionally armed, Sanaullah admitted the blinding uncertainty nearly provoked catastrophe: “Had there been a misunderstanding… action taken from that side… the entire world could have been plunged into nuclear war”.

Satellite evidence and damage

Satellite imagery later confirmed the BrahMos’ devastating precision. At Nur Khan, images showed shattered hangars, cratered runways and damaged radar installations. Similar destruction was documented at Sargoda, Sukkur, Bholari, and Rahim Yar Khan airbases – crippling Pakistan’s air defense readiness.

Pakistan initially denied the extent of damage, but Deputy PM Ishaq Dar later conceded: “India attacked two important airbases.” The blow was so severe that Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir woke PM Sharif at 2:30 AM to report the Nur Khan strike.

Ceasefire: Competing narratives of de-escalation

  • Pakistan’s False Version: Sanaullah credited former U.S. President Donald Trump with brokering peace, even nominating him for a Nobel Prize. Saudi Prince Faisal allegedly relayed Pakistan’s ceasefire request to Indian EAM Jaishankar.
  • India’s Rebuttal: New Delhi flatly denies third-party involvement, insisting Pakistan’s DGMO initiated de-escalation talks after absorbing the airbase strikes.

The unspoken doctrine: India’s nuclear posture and aftermath

After four days of fire exchanges, the ceasefire took hold on 10th May, but the BrahMos episode exposed Pakistan’s defence vulnerabilities. Sanaullah’s alarm omits a critical factor. It is India’s No First Use (NFU) nuclear policy. Pakistan’s military planners would likely have assumed that BrahMos wasn’t nuclear-tipped, as India reserves such payloads for ballistic missiles under its NFU framework. This suggests the “30-second panic” narrative may exaggerate the nuclear risk for political effect and gain international attention for the victim card.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Muslim mob vandalises Hindu temple, beheads idol of Goddess Shitala: Read how Islamic extremists are fanning communal tension in Tripura, one act at a...

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic extremists have resorted to cow slaughter in public, violent agitation in the name of Waqf protests, targeting of Hindu homes and shops, multiple cases of temple vandalism and idol desecration and even co-opting the national 'Hijab movement' to destroy peace and harmony in Tripura.
News Reports

‘Monojit’s Bar’: How Kolkata Law College Union room became a den of alcohol, intimidation and violence under rape-accused TMC leader’s control

Balendu Singh Angad -
For years, the student union room at South Calcutta Law College was never a platform for debate or leadership — under Monojit “Mango” Mishra’s grip, it became an illegal bar and a nightly hub for alcohol, intimidation, and organised crime.

Vaccine remarks or political diversion? Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah blames COVID-19 vaccines for heart attacks, faces backlash from Scientists, industry leaders

Centre notifies Waqf Rules 2025 for portal and database of Waqf properties, read what this means and how will this work

Kerala: Trials in drugs, and POCSO-related cases are getting delayed because forensic labs have staff shortage, High Court tells govt to fill vacancies ASAP

‘Burnt cash’ Judge Yashwant Varma finally to face justice: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says there is all party agreement on impeachment motion against...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

India’s possible missile sale to Greece sparks tensions in Pakistan’s ally Turkey, Turkish media claims it will be used to target Ankara

OpIndia Staff -

Muslim mob vandalises Hindu temple, beheads idol of Goddess Shitala: Read how Islamic extremists are fanning communal tension in Tripura, one act at a...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Monojit’s Bar’: How Kolkata Law College Union room became a den of alcohol, intimidation and violence under rape-accused TMC leader’s control

Balendu Singh Angad -

Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid case: Court to hear plea seeking to ban Namaz and seal the mosque, High Court rejects Muslim side’s plea challenging...

OpIndia Staff -

China using strategy of “killing with a borrowed knife,” gave Pakistan real-time inputs during Operation Sindoor to harm India without soiling its own hands:...

OpIndia Staff -

Indore: Molester shooting coach Mohsin Khan used to focus on trapping Hindu girls, called Muslim girls sisters, boasted about having ‘nude video calls’ in...

विशेषता -

Vaccine remarks or political diversion? Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah blames COVID-19 vaccines for heart attacks, faces backlash from Scientists, industry leaders

Chandrani Das -

TMC MLA Savitri Mitra says they like Islam the most because Muslims don’t protest and only Hindus do politics on religion, BJP calls it...

OpIndia Staff -

Centre notifies Waqf Rules 2025 for portal and database of Waqf properties, read what this means and how will this work

Rukma Rathore -

Kerala: Trials in drugs, and POCSO-related cases are getting delayed because forensic labs have staff shortage, High Court tells govt to fill vacancies ASAP

Balendu Singh Angad -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com