Tuesday, August 12, 2025
HomeGovernment and PolicyIndia's Operation Sindoor against Pahalgam attack achieved military, political, and psychological objectives: Govt sources
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

India’s Operation Sindoor against Pahalgam attack achieved military, political, and psychological objectives: Govt sources

The operation was marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration of destroying key terror camps across Pakistan, including those in Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Muzaffarabad.

ANI

India’s Operation Sindoor, which was the country’s military retaliation to the brutal Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, has achieved all three key objectives–military, political, and psychological, according to sources.

The operation was marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s declaration of destroying key terror camps across Pakistan, including those in Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Muzaffarabad.

This underscored India’s decisive military action to neutralise terror infrastructure and PM Modi’s statement, “Mitti me mila denge.”

Through Operation Sindoor, the political objective of the Indus Water Treaty was linked to cross-border terrorism, placing the agreement in abeyance until Pakistan ceases terror activities.

This move further solidified India’s resolve to tackle terrorism from across the border with an uncompromising stance.

Psychologically, through Operation Sindoor, India’s strike deep within Pakistani territory sent a clear message: “Ghus ke maarenge” – India has the ability to strike at will.

According to sources, Pakistan’s forces were outclassed in every battle round.

Sources stated that there was an immense gap between India’s and Pakistan’s technical and military capabilities.

Pakistan realised they were not in India’s league, as India struck at will, successfully neutralising most of Pakistan’s retaliatory attacks.

The message to Pakistan was clear: there should be no doubt about India’s superiority, it said.

Indian Armed Forces’ launch of Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (Pok).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Following India’s operation, the conflict between India and Pakistan deepened, which resulted in increased cross-border shelling from Pakistan and retaliatory action from the Indian Armed Forces.

Areas across the border were set up on high alert, and there were blackouts whenever attacks from Pakistan took place.

However, both countries agreed to a cessation of hostilities on May 10 when US President Donald Trump, on his Truth Social, announced a “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan.

However, hours after both countries agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and sea, reports came of Pakistan violating the cessation of hostilities with India’s air defence intercepting Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Srinagar.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today and India takes “very serious note of these violations.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and tri-services chiefs at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were also present at the meeting.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Centre defends Ethanol blending: Cites green gains, farmer welfare, and ₹1.44 lakh crore forex savings

OpIndia Staff -

After welcoming a former ISIS terrorist to power in Syria and leaving Afghanistan to Taliban, US under Trump declares friendship with the biggest Islamic...

Shraddha Pandey -

OpIndia Exclusive – ‘Balochistan not a province to be claimed, it is a nation’: Baloch activist slams the US for courting ‘Maulana’ Asim Munir,...

Anurag -

Congress ecosystem targets a Hindu priest over ‘Guru-Shishya’ tradition: Read how 2023 fake claim was revived to amplify Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ narrative

OpIndia Staff -

BLAs, ground level workers of RJD, Congress working in Bihar SIR contradict what the party leaders are claiming in Delhi, ECI fact-checks Opposition lies...

Rukma Rathore -

OpIndia Ground Report: 2 Hindu sisters, 1 woman officer, 6 states, 9 hideouts – How the Agra conversion gang was busted under ‘Operation Asmita’...

केशव मालान -

NYT, Al Jazeera, and others amplify Rahul Gandhi’s bogus ‘vote chori’ claim: How Foreign media is echoing Opposition propaganda to discredit India’s democratic institutions

Aditi -

Poverty reduction success story: How household economy in new India shows improved allocation of funds for children and women, driven by women-centric schemes of...

Shraddha Pandey -

Days after claiming oil reserves in Pakistan, Trump admin declares BLA and Majeed Brigade a terror organisation: Is Balochistan the next oil war destination...

Anurag -

From polo tragedy to power struggle: The Rs 30,000 crore estate dispute of Sunjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband —Explained

Rukma Rathore -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com