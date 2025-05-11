India’s Operation Sindoor, which was the country’s military retaliation to the brutal Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, has achieved all three key objectives–military, political, and psychological, according to sources.

The operation was marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s declaration of destroying key terror camps across Pakistan, including those in Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Muzaffarabad.

This underscored India’s decisive military action to neutralise terror infrastructure and PM Modi’s statement, “Mitti me mila denge.”

Through Operation Sindoor, the political objective of the Indus Water Treaty was linked to cross-border terrorism, placing the agreement in abeyance until Pakistan ceases terror activities.

This move further solidified India’s resolve to tackle terrorism from across the border with an uncompromising stance.

Psychologically, through Operation Sindoor, India’s strike deep within Pakistani territory sent a clear message: “Ghus ke maarenge” – India has the ability to strike at will.

According to sources, Pakistan’s forces were outclassed in every battle round.

Sources stated that there was an immense gap between India’s and Pakistan’s technical and military capabilities.

Pakistan realised they were not in India’s league, as India struck at will, successfully neutralising most of Pakistan’s retaliatory attacks.

The message to Pakistan was clear: there should be no doubt about India’s superiority, it said.

Indian Armed Forces’ launch of Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (Pok).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Following India’s operation, the conflict between India and Pakistan deepened, which resulted in increased cross-border shelling from Pakistan and retaliatory action from the Indian Armed Forces.

Areas across the border were set up on high alert, and there were blackouts whenever attacks from Pakistan took place.

However, both countries agreed to a cessation of hostilities on May 10 when US President Donald Trump, on his Truth Social, announced a “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan.

However, hours after both countries agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and sea, reports came of Pakistan violating the cessation of hostilities with India’s air defence intercepting Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Srinagar.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today and India takes “very serious note of these violations.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and tri-services chiefs at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were also present at the meeting.

