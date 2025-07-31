A Muslim girl from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh has done “ghar wapsi” after being influenced by Sanatan Dharma. She stated that women are held in high regard in the religion and also married a Hindu man named Rahul Verma in a temple. She also changed her name from Shifa Rain to Shanvi. The event transpired on 30th July.

The wedding took place at the Mahadevgarh temple in Khandwa after she renounced Islam. She also performed “rudrabhishek” of Lord Shiva. According to media reports, she lives in Khandwa Chhatarpur. Her marriage was conducted by Pandit Ashwin Khede according to Hindu traditions. Hundreds of women in attendance sang Mangal (Hindu wedding ballads) songs during the ceremony.

Krishna Patel, who lives in Sirpur performed the auspicious “kanyadaan” (giving away of the bride) and gifted the newly married couple a copy of Shri Ramcharit Manas.

Shanvi expressed that she has been drawn to Hinduism since her childhood. She mentioned that from a young age, Hindu deities would bless her in her dreams, leading her to return to the fold of Hinduism. She emphasized that women are honored in Sanatan Dharma. Goddesses Sita and Durga are worshipped in the religion. The young woman added that she found joy in witnessing all of this.

She was inspired by Sanatan Dharma and chose to marry Rahul Verma of her own accord. “I had heard a great deal about Mahadevgarh through social media. Therefore, I had made a vow to marry only at the this temple. Bholenath granted my wish. Now, his blessings will be upon both of us,” the happy bride voiced.