Thursday, July 10, 2025
HomeNews ReportsSchoolgirls scolded, insulted and made to remove clothes for 'periods examination' in Thane: Principal...
News Reports
Updated:

Schoolgirls scolded, insulted and made to remove clothes for ‘periods examination’ in Thane: Principal and staff booked under POCSO

One minor girl, who was using a sanitary pad even though she wasn’t menstruating, was scolded by the principal and accused of lying.

OpIndia Staff
Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

A shocking incident has come to light from a state board school in Thane, Maharashtra, where around 10 girls were allegedly stripped by the staff to check if they were menstruating. This shocking act took place after school staff found blood stains in the toilet on Tuesday, 8th July.

According to the police, the incident involved girls studying in Classes 5 to 10. The students were gathered in the convention hall and shown photos of the blood stains using a projector. They were then asked whether they were on their periods. The girls who said yes were made to give their names and thumb impressions.

But the matter didn’t stop there. The girls who didn’t raise their hands were taken to the washrooms, where they were reportedly stripped and checked by the female attendants. One minor girl, who was using a sanitary pad even though she wasn’t menstruating, was scolded by the principal and accused of lying. The principal allegedly forced her to give her thumb impression as well.

After returning home, many girls shared the traumatic experience with their parents and broke down in tears. On Wednesday, 9th July, several parents gathered outside the school to protest and demanded strict action against the staff involved. One of the parents filed a police complaint.

Following the protest and complaint, police took action. The female principal and a female attendant were arrested on Wednesday, 9th July. According to personnel of Thane Rural police, action was taken against the school management and administration after parents staged a protest. All the accused have been booked under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

If Jeffrey Epstein had no clients, then who was he trafficking kids to – Trump Administration’s U-turn on the biggest child exploitation scandal leaves...

Balendu Singh Angad -

Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya’s lawyer urges Indian govt to negotiate and arrange ‘blood money’ under Sharia to prevent her execution in Yemen: All you...

Shraddha Pandey -

Kishanganj used to get 25 thousand applications in 1 month, now 1.27 lakh came in just a week: Is RJD-Congress opposing the voter list...

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

UP horror: Shahzad Ansari sexually assaults a Dalit minor in Sonbhadra after holding her captive, hurls casteist slurs and deaths threats when confronted by...

OpIndia Staff -

Assam: Shahabuddin Ali arrested for vandalising 5 idols of Hindu deities in Durga temple complex in Goalpara

OpIndia Staff -

We only need 5 minutes, not 15: Owaisi’s genocidal “15 minutes” speech threatening Hindus repeated during Muharram procession in Gorakhpur, 3 arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Saharanpur: Muslim mob attacks Dalits during wedding procession, injures several over DJ music dispute near mosque

OpIndia Staff -

Chipmaker Nvidia becomes the first $4 Trillion publicly traded company powered by its booming AI business

OpIndia Staff -

The heartbeat of Panna Tiger Reserve falls silent: Vatsala, Asia’s oldest elephant, aged over 100, dies

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court accepts fresh petitions against Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar

ANI -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com