A shocking incident has come to light from a state board school in Thane, Maharashtra, where around 10 girls were allegedly stripped by the staff to check if they were menstruating. This shocking act took place after school staff found blood stains in the toilet on Tuesday, 8th July.

According to the police, the incident involved girls studying in Classes 5 to 10. The students were gathered in the convention hall and shown photos of the blood stains using a projector. They were then asked whether they were on their periods. The girls who said yes were made to give their names and thumb impressions.

But the matter didn’t stop there. The girls who didn’t raise their hands were taken to the washrooms, where they were reportedly stripped and checked by the female attendants. One minor girl, who was using a sanitary pad even though she wasn’t menstruating, was scolded by the principal and accused of lying. The principal allegedly forced her to give her thumb impression as well.

After returning home, many girls shared the traumatic experience with their parents and broke down in tears. On Wednesday, 9th July, several parents gathered outside the school to protest and demanded strict action against the staff involved. One of the parents filed a police complaint.

Following the protest and complaint, police took action. The female principal and a female attendant were arrested on Wednesday, 9th July. According to personnel of Thane Rural police, action was taken against the school management and administration after parents staged a protest. All the accused have been booked under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.