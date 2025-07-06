The Supreme Court has written a letter to the Central Government asking for the immediate eviction of former CJI Dr. DY Chandrachud from his government bungalow at 5, Krishna Menon Marg in Lutyens’ Delhi.

Justice Chandrachud had retired in November 2024 but has been occupying the bungalow for almost eight months after the retirement. According to regulations, a retired CJI may reside in a government house for a specific period, six months in a Type VII house. But Justice Chandrachud was occupying a higher category, Type VIII bungalow.

The Supreme Court’s housing wing addressed a letter to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on July 1, 2025, stating that the extended deadline for the removal from the bungalow expired on May 31. According to the letter, the extension itself had already exceeded the six-month duration permissible under Rule 3B of the 2022 housing regulations. The Court requested the Ministry to recover possession of the house forthwith and inform once that is completed.

Justice Chandrachud replied to the issue, stating that the delay in vacating the premises was for personal reasons. He explained that he had already been assigned a government house, no. 14, Tughlaq Road, but it had been closed for more than two years and needed to be repaired. Renovation work was also postponed owing to the restrictions imposed under the GRAP-IV pollution control regulations.

He explained his family had special requirements, especially his two daughters, who are afflicted with severe genetic and muscle diseases such as nemaline myopathy. Due to this, he required additional time in order to locate an appropriate home for them and had previously notified the court of this. He guaranteed that the matter would be settled within a few days and that he has great respect for rules as a previous leading judge.

The Supreme Court has acknowledged that a temporary extension had previously been granted under special conditions, but said no further time could be given as newly appointed judges were waiting for official housing.