Tuesday, July 22, 2025
HomeNews ReportsTerror attack in Niger kills 2 Indian nationals: Here is what's happening in the...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Terror attack in Niger kills 2 Indian nationals: Here is what’s happening in the West African nation

Since the government's fall in July 2023, Niger’s security situation has deteriorated significantly. President Bazoum was placed under house arrest by the Presidential Guard, and General Abdourahamane Tchiani declared himself the new head of state

OpIndia Staff
Gunmen
Image via NDTV

In a shocking news, two Indian migrant workers were killed in the West African country of Niger last Tuesday, July 15. Ganesh Karmali, 39, was one of the workers from Jharkhand’s Bokaro district who was killed. The other man who was rediscovered was Krishnan from a southern Indian state.

Ranjit Singh has been identified as the abducted worker who belongs to Jammu and Kashmir. Hearing the news from the Indian Embassy in Niger, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, requested the Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, to intervene in the matter to secure Ranjit’s safe return on July 20.

Singh was an Indian national working at a construction site, was kidnapped in the niger’s Dosso region. His family is pleading with the government to bring him back safely.

The UN Security Council press reported, in March, that Niger also witnessed a terrorist attack by the Islamic State in Greater Sahara in Kokorou. The incident resulted in the deaths of at least 44 civilians, and 13 were severely injured.

It was being observed that due to the small size of its defence force, ineffective coordination among security services, budget shortfall, and instability in Burkina Faso, Libya, Mali, Nigeria, and the Lake Chad Basin, Niger’s efforts to fight terrorism were hampered.

In Niger, foreigners are becoming targets of armed groups in Niger and the current incident has sparked another escalation of tension in India. It is also important to note that this is not the sole incident of killing and abducting foreigners in the nation.

The incident of an Austrian woman who lived as an aid worker for more than 20 years was kidnapped by an unidentified man, and she has not been found. Surprisingly, no armed group has claimed responsibility for the abduction.

Niger has been facing this for a long time from armed groups suspected jihadis linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State organization. In the past, Niger has battled jihadi insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

As per the report, June was one of the country’s deadliest months on record as IS-backed fighters launched a major offensive across the Tillaberi and Dosso regions, killing more than 100 civilians in what marked a return to mass atrocities in rural areas.

Niger is currently governed by a military junta that seized control in 2023 after overthrowing the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum. Following the coup, the new regime expelled Western allies, including the United States, which had troops stationed in the country, and instead aligned itself with Russia for security and diplomatic support.

Since the government’s fall in July 2023, Niger’s security situation has deteriorated significantly. President Bazoum was placed under house arrest by the Presidential Guard, and General Abdourahamane Tchiani declared himself the new head of state—a move that drew widespread criticism from the international community.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Income Tax Appellate Tribunal rejects Congress party’s plea seeking tax exemption on Rs 199 crore income: Here’s what the tribunal said

Shraddha Pandey -

Over 37 lakh cases of dog bites in a year, but Govt action limited to ‘rules’, no emphasis on accountability, safety of children and...

Anurag -

An Indian defence start-up, founded by two engineering students, delivers drones to the Indian Army: Read how India’s defence sector is moving towards self-reliance

OpIndia Staff -

Chilling revenge in Lucknow: Man kills mother’s assaulter after 10-year pursuit, celebratory social media posts crack case

OpIndia Staff -

1.29 lakh bigha land occupied by Bangladeshi infiltrators and doubtful citizens freed in 4 years, informs Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

OpIndia Staff -

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar calls it quits: Read how he kept questioning the judiciary, seeking accountability and objecting to their overreach

Shraddha Pandey -

Former CEO of ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar, found guilty of ₹64 crore bribery, misused her power to sanction loans of ₹300 cr to Videocon:...

OpIndia Staff -

Major plot mistake in Special Ops S2: How did the makers, and the ‘top scientist’ character miss this basic fact about Nuclear Power Plants?

Anurag -

Klaus Schwab made World Economic Forum manipulate data to make Brexit look like a failure, India’s ranking was tampered with as well, internal investigation...

OpIndia Staff -

Nadeem and his aides wanted to stir riots during Kanwar Yatra, peddled Pakistani video with the fake narrative of ‘Bajrang Dal killing children’: Here...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com