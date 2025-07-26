Saturday, July 26, 2025
HomeNews ReportsTrain accidents reduced to 31 in 2024 compared to 135 in 2014-15: Railway Minister...
News Reports
Updated:

Train accidents reduced to 31 in 2024 compared to 135 in 2014-15: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha

Responding to a query, the Minister said that a total of 1,711 train accidents happened between 2004 and 2014, which amounted to an average of 171 train accidents every year. However, this number has hit a record low in the last year.

OpIndia Staff
Train accidents in India significantly reduced.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Images via IndiaAI and Business Today)

Due to the proactive measures adopted by the Ministry of Railway, the number of train accidents has significantly come down over the last year. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Friday (25th July), Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the case of train accidents reduced to 31 during 2024-25 compared to 135 cases during 2014-15. He added that only three train accidents have been recorded till June this year.

Responding to a query, the Minister said that a total of 1,711 train accidents happened between 2004 and 2014, which amounted to an average of 171 train accidents every year. However, this number has hit a record low in the last year.

Explaining the reason behind the reduced train accidents, Vaishnaw said that the Indian Railways adopted a number of measures to ensure the security of passengers. The measures include installing electronic interlocking systems at 6,635 railway stations, which has reduced the accidents caused by human error. Apart from this, interlocking systems have also been installed at 11,096 level-crossing gates to enhance safety at railway crossings.

Along with this, track circuiting has been done at 6,640 railway stations to electronically confirm the presence of a train on a railway track. Besides, the ‘Kavach’ technology adopted by the National Automatic Train Protection System in 2020 is being implemented in a phased manner.

The Railway Minister said that all the engines have been fitted with ‘vigilance Control Devices’ to ensure alertness of loco pilots. Retro-reflective sigma boards have been installed on the OHE masts to alert the pilot about low visibility during foggy weather. In addition to that, GPS-enabled ‘Fog Safety Devices’ have been provided to loco-pilots in fog-affected areas so that they can locate important points like railway signals and level-crossing gates in foggy weather.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Bangladeshis going to Pakistan to train as terrorists? Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal told ATU that he and his aide Zubair were inspired by the ideology of TTP. The duo travelled to Pakistan via Saudi Arabia in September 2024. Mohammed Faisal informed that his aide, Zubair, was killed during military action in Waziristan. He returned to Bangladesh via Dubai in November 2024.
News Reports

From relying on foreign-made weapons during Kargil war to using indigenously developed systems during Operation Sindoor: How Indian defence manufacturing has come a long...

Shriti Sagar -
India marks 26 years of the Kargil victory while reflecting on Operation Sindoor, its recent, high-tech retaliation against terror attacks. From mountain combat in 1999 to modern missile strikes in 2025,

Karnataka power tussle explodes: Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar aides clash in Delhi as fight for CM chair turns ugly, threats of ‘hitting with a shoe’...

Madhya Pradesh HC claims judges in higher Judiciary act entitled as ‘Savarnas’, treat district Judges as ‘Shudras’: Here is what happened

26 years of the Kargil victory: How the Indian Army drove out Pakistani infiltrators and crushed Musharraf’s treachery

Rahul Gandhi shows up at demolished slums to play activist, hoping to cash in on a Supreme Court-ordered demolition, but the ‘Yuvraj’ walks away...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com