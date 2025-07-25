On Thursday (24th July), controversial ‘Twitter historian’ Ruchika Sharma, known for whitewashing atrocities committed by Islamic invaders against Hindus in India, was invited for an online talk by the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Ruchika was roped in to peddle lies about Hindutva and Indian history by the Centre for Educational Research & Training (CERT), a centre run by the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO).

For the unversed, SIO is the student wing of the radical Islamic outfit ‘Jamaat-e-Islami’ whose key objectives happen to be proselytism (Da’wah) and promotion of Deen.

‘Twitter historian’ Ruchika Sharma, who had shot to fame by spreading falsehoods about Hinduism and downplaying Islamic bigotry, is thus being promoted by the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami.

The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) has been at the forefront of defending the Islamic terror outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) when it was banned by the Modi government in September 2022.

“The nationwide crackdown on members of Popular Front of India (PFI) is another instance of the government abusing the power of investigating agencies to clamp down on dissent. We appeal to all citizens who care about their freedoms to speak out against such wanton abuse of power,” it had tweeted.

Last year, SIO had glorified Hamas terrorist Ismail Haniyeh and even held funeral prayers for terrorist Yahya Sinwar in God’s own country of Kerala.

In February 2020, SIO President (Maharashtra unit) Salman Ahmad was arrested after delivering hate speech during an anti-CAA protest.

He was booked under IPC sections 109 (abetting an offence), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Despite the radical nature of Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing, Ruchika Sharma had no qualms about associating with the outfit.

The ‘Twitter historian’ had been a useful idiot for them in whitewashing the barbarity of Islamic invaders while presenting a distorted account of Hinduism.

Ruchika Sharma and how the distortionist shot to fame

Over the past few years, she had made headlines for all the wrong reasons as she attempted to present a mockery in the name of history revolving around Sanatan Dharma.

Ruchika Sharma has a strong penchant for presenting her views as history to her gullible audience. The former student at JNU, who runs the “Eyeshadow & Etihaas with Dr Ruchika Sharma” YouTube channel saw one of her articles taken down by Scroll for presenting false claims.

In 2017, the website published an article titled, “History lesson: Padmavati was driven to immolation by a Rajput prince, not Ala-ud-din Khalji” penned by her. The article, was later taken down as it presented wrong facts about history.

It stated that Rani Padmini dreaded being raped by Devapala of Kumbhalner after he defeated and killed her husband, Rawal Ratan Sen and hence performed Jauhar (the Hindu Rajput tradition of mass self-immolation to elude capture, captivity and rape by Turko-Persian Islamic invaders).

Unsurprisingly, the piece had to be taken down because it was ridden with glaring inaccuracies and the media portal was denounced for spreading misinformation.

Ruchika Sharma is also an ardent cheerleader of Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan and even praises them for their alleged ‘generosity’ in her tweets and interviews to media outlets that share her ideology. Notably, there is no empirical data on their noble deeds except the manufactured claims of leftists and liberals.

However, there is an abundance of evidence demonstrating how these two oppressors murdered, maimed and plundered Hindus as well as their temples and religious places. She regularly glorifies and humanities evil Muslim rulers who are remembered for their large-scale massacres, imposing jizya and their cruelty and hatred for Hindus.

She regularly glorifies and humanises evil and atrocious Muslim rulers who are remembered for their large-scale massacres, imposition of jizya (tax on non-Muslims) and their animosity for Hindus.