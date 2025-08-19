Tuesday, August 19, 2025
‘Aamir locked me up in home for a year, family pressured me to marry my aunt’: Faissal Khan’s explosive revelations

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Faissal alleged that his family branded him schizophrenic, calling him “mad” and a danger to society. He further claimed that Aamir once confined him in their Mumbai home for over a year, forcing him to take medication and even stationing guards outside his room.

Actor Faissal Khan, best remembered for his role in Mela and more recently for his public fallout with brother Aamir Khan, has once again stirred controversy with explosive claims against his family. Days after officially cutting all ties with them, Faissal called his life since 2005 “a nightmare,” pointing to years of mistreatment, a bruising legal battle in 2016, and even pressure to marry his mother’s cousin, his own aunt.

Revealing details of the alleged family demand, Faissal said, “I was busy with work and not at all interested. My refusal led to endless fights, so I chose to distance myself. Even my mother was furious that I wouldn’t marry my aunt.”

The feud worsened, he claimed, after he wrote a letter exposing uncomfortable truths about his siblings. He alleged that Aamir had a child out of wedlock with journalist Jessica Hines while living with Kiran Rao, and that his sister Nikhat had been married multiple times. “They all turned against me and wanted me declared insane,” Faissal alleged.

Past allegations leveled by Faissal against Aamir

This isn’t the first time Faissal has accused his family of conspiring against him. In a 2020 interview with Bollywood Hungama, while preparing for his directorial debut, he insisted he never suffered from mental illness and was wrongly branded schizophrenic. He claimed he was forcibly given heavy medication, kept under house arrest for a year, and pressured to surrender his signatory rights. A court battle followed, and JJ Hospital eventually deemed him mentally fit.

“I was never depressed or schizophrenic. My family assumed I was ill, locked me up, and gave me illegal medication,”Faissal had said, adding that he eventually fled home to reclaim his independence.

He also recounted feeling humiliated at Aamir Khan’s 50th birthday party, alleging that filmmaker Karan Johar insulted him publicly because of his “flop” status. Speaking about the film industry at large, Faissal lashed out at nepotism and groupism, calling Bollywood no different from “Kalyug.”

Interestingly, Aamir Khan had offered a very different account back in 2007, claiming doctors at JJ Hospital had indeed declared Faissal mentally ill and that he had even sought custody of him, though the court eventually granted it to their father.

