Multiple police stations were attacked by militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Wednesday night. At least six cops were killed and around 8 were injured in eight separate attacks across the province.

The attackers targeted police stations, checkpoints and patrols across several districts in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan on the eve of the 78th independence day of the nation. The militants used rocket-propelled grenade launchers in some of the attacks, as per police sources.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Upper Dir, three cops were killed after their mobile was attacked, while another six were injured, the police said in a statement. Similarly in Lower Dir, two separate attacks on police checkpoints claimed the life of one police personnel, while another cop was injured.

Attacks also took place in Peshawar, where a police station and two police checkpoints came under the fire, resulting in one death and one injury. The police said that the attacks on checkpoints in Peshawar were successfully thwarted.

In the Bannu city, the militants attacked two police checkpoints using RPG-7 rocket launcher. However, the cops retaliated immediately, and no personnel were injured. An attack on a police post in Shangla district was also foiled successfully, as police responded immediately.

The police said that the attacks were carried out by Fitna al-Khawarij, the name used by the Pakistani government for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. The name was changed last year, to expose their ‘misrepresentation of Islam’.