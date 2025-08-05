The religious conversion racket of Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, involving Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, may involve far more influential actors than previously believed. In an exclusive report in Amar Ujala, it has been revealed that investigating agencies suggest Jalaluddin, Neetu alias Nasreen, and Naveen, who dominated the headlines as the main accused, are merely pawns in a larger, well-coordinated operation with its nerve centre in Sadullanagar and international links stretching from Dubai to Pakistan.

Conversion activities backed by foreign networks

According to unnamed sources cited by Amar Ujala, the key conspirator behind the conversion racket is neither Jalaluddin nor his two associates. The main architect is allegedly operating from outside the country and the racket’s roots spread across Gulf nations including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan. Reportedly, the same individual is believed to have been involved in religious conversion drives in Nepal as well, which highlights the cross-border scale of the operation.

The revelation has brought the entire Balrampur district under scrutiny. Authorities have acknowledged the sensitivity of the region. Over the past decade, Sadullanagar has consistently figured in intelligence reports as a hub of conversion activities. According to the report, a confidential document sent to the Uttar Pradesh government has recently termed the situation in Sadullanagar as “deeply concerning”.

District official who raised alarm transferred

The report further pointed out that the officials who had raised alarms were either transferred or sidelined. For instance, former Balrampur District Magistrate Arvind Singh had flagged the nexus between police personnel and those engaged in conversion. He had served in the post from 12th June 2023 to 28th June 2024. Singh recommended strong action and exposed how local law enforcement had turned a blind eye.

However, he was suddenly transferred, and his investigation report was shelved. Amidst the chaos, the then Superintendent of Police was also removed. He was briefly sidelined, only to return later to a sensitive posting in Ayodhya division.

Former SP allegedly shielded gangster-politician, no action taken against SHO

In a disturbing development from 2024, serious allegations were levelled against the then Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadullanagar. A formal complaint was submitted to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, and the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister on 18th June 2024, in which the SHO was accused of colluding with senior officers to protect former SP MLA and listed gangster Arif Anwar Hashmi.

Despite a magisterial probe confirming the SHO’s misconduct, no disciplinary action was taken. Instead, he was merely shifted to another police station, where he continues to enjoy political and administrative patronage.

Magisterial inquiry reveals shocking details

Furthermore, the report revealed that when police raided Hashmi’s residence to arrest him and his brother Maroof Anwar Hashmi, he was present at home. However, he was not taken into custody. The SHO later filed a misleading report, claiming Arif was not present during the raid.

Grabbing police land and constructing a mazar

One of the most startling revelations made in the report was that Hashmi allegedly encroached upon police land at Sadullanagar police station. He constructed a mazar on police station land under the banner of a trust named “Thane Sharif Shaheed-e-Millat Abdul Quddus Shah Rahmatullah Alaih”, where his brother Maroof was a trustee.

The committee even managed to get the land officially registered in its name, replacing the ownership of the police from the records. No action was taken by the police authorities. However, when DM Singh came to know about the matter, he intervened and the investigation exposed the land grab.

As this nexus of conversion rackets, criminal protection, and alleged police complicity comes to light, questions are now being raised about why earlier reports were ignored, and why no concrete action has been taken so far against the more powerful players. The revelations from Amar Ujala have only scratched the surface of what appears to be a well-funded and politically shielded operation spanning multiple states and countries.

Balrampur Islamic conversion racket

The Balrampur Islamic conversion racket was spearheaded by Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba. It has emerged as one of the most sinister and organised operations in recent times. Jalaluddin was arrested on 5th July 2025. He led a nationwide conversion network targeting Hindu girls and vulnerable Hindu men using love, force, blackmail and monetary inducements.

Investigating agencies have confirmed foreign funding of over Rs 200 crore and suspect an additional Rs 300 crore routed via Nepal. Jalaluddin’s empire was fuelled by illegal wealth, criminal intimidation and ideological jihad. His associates used Hindu names, posed as nationalists, and even printed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo on fake letterheads to gain trust.

He operated 100 bank accounts across Indo-Nepal districts and maintained links with Christian missionaries, the ISI, and Gulf-based Islamic groups. ATS and ED investigations have uncovered madarsas, bogus trusts, illegal properties, and a caste-based price chart for Hindu girls’ conversions. It was not just a regular crime but a well-planned attempt to change India’s demography.