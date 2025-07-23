The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) recently exposed a Rs 100 crore Islamic conversion racket run by Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba in Balrampur district. This jihadist racket was luring non-Muslims, especially Hindu girls, into conversion through romantic relationships, force or allurement.

On the 5th of July 2025, the Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested Jalaluddin alias ‘Chhangur Baba’ along with his wife from Gomti Nagar. Jalaluddin ran an Islamic conversion racket spread across the country. This racket run by Jalaluddin involved foreign funding worth hundreds of crores. It has been reported that Jalaluddin received foreign funding of approximately Rs 500 crores, with Rs 200 crores confirmed and the remaining Rs 300 crores allegedly sent through Nepal.

More than 100 bank accounts were opened in the border districts of Nepal, including Kathmandu, Nawalparasi, Rupandehi, and Banki, receiving money from Islamic countries.

His entire family was involved in the racket. Jalaluddin’s son, Mehboob and a close aide were arrested by the ATS in April this year. Subsequently, following an investigation, the ATS registered a case against 10 people, including Jalaluddin, who had a reward of Rs 50,000 on him.

Jalaluddin used to provide money to Muslim men for luring Hindu women and converting them to Islam. The Muslim men used to fake their identities and take Hindu names to target Hindu women. Jalaluddin used to perform Muslim marriages (Nikaah) of these Muslim men with Hindu women whom they lured or forced to convert.

Jalaluddin’s foreign trips to Gulf countries

The ATS recovered a diary that contained over 100 names marked as potential targets. Properties worth crores, showrooms, luxury cars and multiple foreign trips, specifically to Gulf countries, were revealed during the investigation, highlighting the extent of his illicit wealth. The ATS found that Jalaluddin had travelled abroad over 40 times, while his close associate, Neetu (later converted to Nasreen), made 19 trips to the UAE between 2014 and 2019. However, discrepancies in travel and conversion certificates raised questions about document forgery.

Price fixed for conversion of Brahmin, Sikh and Kshatriya girls, Hindu men also targeted

Several FIRs have been registered across multiple districts. Reportedly, his network lured at least 40 individuals, mostly Hindu girls, into Islam through coercion, deceit and sexual relationships.

Jalaluddin had a fixed incentive structure for conversions. Rs 15-16 lakh was fixed for conversions of Brahmin, Sikh or Kshatriya women, Rs 10-12 lakhs for OBCs and Rs 8-10 lakhs for other castes. The accused Jalaluddin had also published a book, ‘Shijra-e-Tayyaba’, meaning ‘To propagate Islam’.

Not only Hindu girls, but Hindu men have also been on the radar of Jalaluddin’s gang. A Hindu man named Sanchit, who used to work as a sweeper at Jalaluddin’s residence, revealed that Jalaluddin tormented him and his family for refusing to convert to Islam. Besides threats and torture, Jalaluddin also offered financial inducements to his targets for conversion to Islam.

The Hindu victim told the media that Jalaluddin tried to lure him to convert to Islam by offering him Rs 5 lakh, and even promised to build his house and gift him a bike. When Sanchit rejected the offer and refused to convert to Islam, Jalaluddin threatened to kill him.

In another case linked to Jalaluddin, a 15-year-old Hindu girl was lured, trapped, and sexually exploited by her Muslim neighbours Aamir Hussain and his sister Neha Khan and subsequently by others under the control of Jalaluddin’s gang in Haryana’s Faridabad. Her Hindu identity was systematically erased; she was forced to offer Namaz, eat meat, wear Burqa, and her abuse was filmed to be used as blackmail by her captors.

In Lucknow, a Hindu woman named Manvi Sharma was lured by a Muslim man, Meraj Ansari, who posed as ‘Rudra Sharma’ to trap her. She was taken to Kanpur, forcibly converted to Islam, and married off under the supervision of Jalaluddin. Later, she was tortured and blackmailed with obscene videos.

In Balrampur, a Hindu man, Harjeet, was harassed, blackmailed, and ultimately forced to convert to Islam by Jalaluddin and his aide Abdul Mabdud. Lured with job promises, then threatened with false cases, he later returned to Hinduism.

Meanwhile, a man named Jyotirgmay Rai from Uttar Pradesh has alleged that Jalaluddin brainwashed him and threatened to murder his two daughters if they refused to convert to Islam. On 22nd July, Rai submitted his complaint to the Additional Director General of Police, Piyush Mordia. A probe has been launched in the matter. In his complaint, Rai said that he married a woman he knew as Ishita through an Arya Samaj ceremony. However, it turned out her name was Afreen and she was a Muslim.

The situation worsened as Afreen began pressuring him to convert to Islam after birth of their second daughter last year. The complainant worked in Lucknow from December 2024 to April 2025. He then returned to Bhadohi without converting to Islam and filed a petition before the high court seeking his children’s custody.

“Rai claims that Afreen left with their daughters for Lucknow in November 2024. When he followed them, he was allegedly threatened and subjected to brainwash by Chhangur Baba. He has also claimed that he was asked to convert to Islam while his daughters were held at knifepoint,” the SP said.

Illegal property, political links and an empire built on deceit

The 3-bigha bungalow, which authorities demolished on 8th July, was an illegal structure registered under Nasreen’s name. It housed the converted Rohra family, Ghanshyam (now Jalaluddin), Neetu (Nasreen) and daughter Samale (Sabiha), who had earlier owned the property. The bungalow was not the only illegal property linked to Jalaluddin. A nearby college, hospital and madarsa built on Gram Samaj land were also bulldozed.

The extent of blackmail came to light through the account of a Hindu man named Sanchit who worked as a sweeper at Jalaluddin’s house. He was offered Rs 5 lakh, a house, and a motorcycle to convert. When he refused, he was threatened, falsely implicated in rape charges, and his wife jailed on fabricated grounds.

Besides the Islamic Jihadist drivers, the Balrampur Islamic conversion racket run by Jalaluddin was backed by robust funding. Jalaluddin created bogus entities like Aasvi Enterprises, Aasvi Charitable Trust, and Baba Tajuddin Aasvi Boutique to launder foreign funds. These funds were funnelled through at least 40 bank accounts that involved suspicious NEFT transactions and direct international transfers. He even deposited Rs 6 lakh from an Indian bank account into a foreign one.

One of Jalaluddin’s associates, Idul Islam from Pune, helped in expanding the network in Maharashtra. The ATS identified a Rs 16 crore property in Lonavala registered under an associate, which revealed the scale of interstate operations.

On 19th July, the Uttar Pradesh ATS on Saturday arrested two key associates of Jalaluddin alias Changur Baba in connection with a large-scale conversion racket operating in the state. The arrested accused have been identified as Sabroz and Shahabuddin, residents of Balrampur. They were arrested from Balrampur district.

During interrogation by the police, it was revealed that both accused are trusted associates of conversion mafia leader Jalaluddin. They were arrested under sections 121A (sedition), 417 (fraud), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 153A (enmity between different communities) of the IPC and various sections of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act 2021.

Police said that Sabroz and Shahabuddin were actively running conversion campaigns for Jalaluddin and were allegedly involved in converting hundreds of people by misleading them. Their targets were especially the economically weak, uneducated and people from rural areas, who were being induced to convert through greed, fear or emotional pressure.

The police recovered objectionable documents, mobile phones and suspicious contact lists. Based on this evidence, it is being speculated that their network is not only limited to Uttar Pradesh but is also active in neighbouring states.

Notably, Jalaluddin is also reported to have links with gangsters and mafia, like Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed (both dead now). The authorities reportedly seized a red diary containing information about several politicians who allegedly received huge amounts of cash from Jalaluddin.

According to an entry in the diary, a former candidate from the Utraula constituency for the 2022 assembly elections received Rs 90 lakh. It reveals that Jalaluddin intended to support a different candidate, a former IPS officer, in the 2027 elections from the same seat.

It is reported that Jalaluddin has contributed heavily to political campaigns in Balrampur and the surrounding areas over the years. Sources claim that he was actively involved in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections by encouraging his supporters to cast votes in large numbers in addition to providing financial support to candidates.

Jalaluddin used code language with his associates, referred to Hindu women as ‘Project’ and conversion as ‘soil tilling’

Jalaluddin, the mastermind of the coordinated racket, used to talk in code language with his associates. He used to refer to Hindu girls as “Project” and to conversions as “Mitti Palatna” (Soil Tilling). The code word “Kajal” meant giving mental trauma, and “Darshan” implied meeting with himself. Jalaluddin portrayed himself as a saint and brainwashed vulnerable Hindu women by demeaning the Hindu religion.

The tentacles o fJalaluddin’s conversion nexus were spread across Nepal as well. He had set up several madrasas and religious institutions in the Indo-Nepal border districts, all running on foreign funding. He used to target children from poor backgrounds in these districts through his institutions. In addition to that, Jalaluddin was in constant touch with some international NGOs and religious institutions in Nepal, which he used to visit frequently.

Jalaluddin used Christian missionary networks

As per reports, Jalaluddin had connections with Christian missionary networks active in seven districts of Uttar Pradesh along the India-Nepal border. He used to pay members of these missionary networks in exchange for information about poor and vulnerable families that he could target for conversion. After getting the details of his targets, Jalaluddin used to approach them with lucrative offers and promises of a better life after conversion. His associate Neetu, who became Nasreen after converting to Islam, used to keep the account of the money spent on conversions.

A strong network of Christian missionaries reportedly exists in the Devipatan area of Uttar Pradesh. A large number of Christian missionaries of different ranks were appointed to target all the vulnerable sections, including the poor, marginalised people, sick people, and Dalits. These Christian missionaries had gathered information about all the vulnerable sections of people in this area. They shared this information with Jalaluddin for money.

Jalaluddin also had links with several Islamic organisations like the Saudi Arabia Islamic Development Bank, Muslim World League, Dawat-e-Islam and the Islamic Union of Nepal.

Jalaluddin’s ISI connection

Intelligence agencies have reportedly found Jalaluddin’s connection with the ISI. He was working towards changing the demography of Uttar Pradesh by converting people and spreading Islam. A former officer of the Intelligence Bureau, Santosh Singh, who worked along the India-Nepal border, said that Jalaluddin was an important part of ‘Mission Aabaad’. He used to get money for converting Hindu families to Islam. Singh said that a report about this was sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Jalaluddin posed as RSS member, used PM Modi’s photo on letterhead to lure and convert minor Hindu girls to Islam

To cover up his real identity, Jalaluddin retended to be a senior leader of an RSS-affiliated group and even used Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo on the group’s letterhead to make it look official. He was made the general secretary (Awadh region) of a group called Bharat Pratikarth Seva Sangh. This group was run by another accused of the racket named Eidul Islam. Investigators believe the group’s name was purposely chosen to make it sound like it was linked to the RSS. Islam even set up a fake office in Nagpur, the headquarters of the RSS, to make the organisation appear more genuine.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into the financial angle. Jalaluddin is said to own property worth over Rs 100 crore in UP and Maharashtra, much of it on encroached land. It has been reported that Jalaluddin received foreign funding of approximately Rs 500 crores, with Rs 200 crores confirmed and the remaining Rs 300 crores allegedly sent through Nepal.

The ED recently conducted raids at 14 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai linked to Jalaluddin. During the raids, a photo of the Croatian currency, ‘Kuna’, was found on a mobile phone at the residence of co-accused Naveen’s associate Shehzad Sheikh. With this, the authorities suspect that foreign currency may have also been used in the operation of the Islamic conversion racket.

Islamic conversion rackets have one modus operandi and one goal: Converting Dar-ul-Harb into Dar-ul-Islam

The Balrampur Islamic conversion racket is not the first of its kind exposed by the authorities. In fact, there must be many more Jalaluddins yet to be exposed. From conversion rackets in Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, Prayagraj, Agra and Aligarh to Muslim grooming gangs in Rajasthan’s Beawar, Ajmer, and Bhilwara, beyond Jihadist terrorism, Islamist within the country backed by structured incentives, foreign funding, Hindu-hating jihadist motivations and a whitewashing propaganda machinery at its disposal are working to transform the demography of a Hindu-majority India. They aim to lure in more and more converts and transform the country into Dar-ul-Islam.