Senior Chinese diplomat Liu Jianchao detained after foreign trip, was a front-runner for the next foreign minister’s post

OpIndia Staff
(Image via CFR)

Senior Chinese diplomat Liu Jianchao was detained as soon as he returned from a foreign tour in late July 2025. According to the Wall Street Journal report, 61-year-old Liu Jianchao was detained for questioning by Chinese authorities after returning to Beijing. The reason for his detention remains unclear. 

According to reports , Liu has been the head of the Communist Party’s International Liaison Department since 2022, which maintains relations with foreign political parties. He has visited more than 20 countries and met more than 160 global leaders. His meeting with former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken brought him into the forefront as the next foreign minister.

Notably, China’s State Council Information Office and the Communist Party have not commented on the action . Experts say the action could be a sign of strict discipline and internal changes in China’s diplomacy. It is believed to be the biggest diplomatic investigation since the removal of former Foreign Minister Qin Gang in 2023. 

In July this year, Liu had slammed the United States’ defence defence chief, accusing him of “inciting confrontation and conflict” by calling on American allies to bolster their militaries to counter China.

Liu led a CPC delegation that attended the Liberation Movements Summit in South Africa on 28th July. His detention comes ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit scheduled to take place from 31st August to 1st September. 

