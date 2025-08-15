On India’s 79th Independence Day, during his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced from the ramparts of the Red Fort “Mission Sudarshan Chakra”. This project will protect India’s critical establishments through indigenous technological development in defence sector by 2035.

Stressing the significance of reliance in strategic innovation, PM Modi said, “In the next ten years, by 2035, I want to expand, strengthen, and modernise this national security shield. Every citizen must feel protected, This mission will be research-based and developed entirely with indigenous technology.”

The Sudarshan Chakra mission will likekly include a multi-layered security system that integrates cyber defence, enhanced surveillance, and physical infrastructure safeguards that are adapted to India’s changing threat landscape.

Prime Minister Modi drew inspiration from the Hindu scripture Mahabharat and invoked the moment when Lord Krishna shielded the sun with his Sudarshan Chakra to enable Arjun to kill Jayadrath.

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Modi says, "In the next ten years, by 2035, I want to expand, strengthen, and modernise this national security shield. Drawing inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna, we have chosen the path of the Sudarshan Chakra…The nation will be launching the Sudarshan… pic.twitter.com/cQRaYeSLvp — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2025

“We are taking inspiration from Lord Krishna, who once barred sunlight from reaching Earth. That divine intervention changed the course of battle. Today, we must similarly shield our vital institutions from emerging threats,” he said.

“We have shown the world our capabilities and proved that India is ready to face any kind of warfare. We demonstrated this in Operation Sindoor. Pakistan attacked our military bases, civilian areas, and our temples, but our air defence systems, our Sudarshan Chakra, foiled all of their attacks,” PM Modi said.

Although PM Modi did not delve into the specifics of the project, reports suggest that India’s premier research agencies, defence establishments, and private innovators will collaborate to make this mission a success.

Notably, the Indian Air Force currently refers to its S-400 Triumf air defence missile system which shot down several Pakistani fighter jets, drones and missiles during Operation Sindoor, as “Sudarshan Chakra”.

The declaration coincides with increased global anxiety over hybrid threats, cyberwarfare, and strategic asset sabotage. PM Modi’s focus on domestic technology reinforces national sovereignty in the security architecture and signifies a shift away from reliance on foreign systems.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry has identified an Indian company to establish a maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) facility for the S-400 air defence system.

The Hindu reported citing a senior Defence Ministry official that while there were plans to set an MRO facility, and after Operation Sindoor, the process was fastracked.

“It is a huge step for the armed forces as the role of S-400 was appreciated in Operation Sindoor and it was a long-pending demand to establish a maintenance facility for S-400 firing units in India. It will ensure operational readiness and reduce the dependence on foreign support,” the official said.