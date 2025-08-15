Friday, August 15, 2025
HomeNews ReportsMission Sudarshan Chakra to serve as a national security shield: PM Modi announces the...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Mission Sudarshan Chakra to serve as a national security shield: PM Modi announces the ambitious program to protect India from external threats using only indigenous technology

"Pakistan attacked our military bases, civilian areas, and our temples, but our air defence systems, our Sudarshan Chakra, foiled all of their attacks,” PM Modi said.

OpIndia Staff
As PM Modi announces Mission Sudarshan Chakra, here’s what it is and how it will work
(Image via DDNews)

On India’s 79th Independence Day, during his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced from the ramparts of the Red Fort “Mission Sudarshan Chakra”. This project will protect India’s critical establishments through indigenous technological development in defence sector by 2035.

Stressing the significance of reliance in strategic innovation, PM Modi said, “In the next ten years, by 2035, I want to expand, strengthen, and modernise this national security shield. Every citizen must feel protected, This mission will be research-based and developed entirely with indigenous technology.”

The Sudarshan Chakra mission will likekly include a multi-layered security system that integrates cyber defence, enhanced surveillance, and physical infrastructure safeguards that are adapted to India’s changing threat landscape.

Prime Minister Modi drew inspiration from the Hindu scripture Mahabharat and invoked the moment when Lord Krishna shielded the sun with his Sudarshan Chakra to enable Arjun to kill Jayadrath. 

“We are taking inspiration from Lord Krishna, who once barred sunlight from reaching Earth. That divine intervention changed the course of battle. Today, we must similarly shield our vital institutions from emerging threats,” he said. 

“We have shown the world our capabilities and proved that India is ready to face any kind of warfare. We demonstrated this in Operation Sindoor. Pakistan attacked our military bases, civilian areas, and our temples, but our air defence systems, our Sudarshan Chakra, foiled all of their attacks,” PM Modi said.

Although PM Modi did not delve into the specifics of the project, reports suggest that India’s premier research agencies, defence establishments, and private innovators will collaborate to make this mission a success. 

Notably, the Indian Air Force currently refers to its S-400 Triumf air defence missile system which shot down several Pakistani fighter jets, drones and missiles during Operation Sindoor, as “Sudarshan Chakra”. 

The declaration coincides with increased global anxiety over hybrid threats, cyberwarfare, and strategic asset sabotage. PM Modi’s focus on domestic technology reinforces national sovereignty in the security architecture and signifies a shift away from reliance on foreign systems.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry has identified an Indian company to establish a maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) facility for the S-400 air defence system. 

The Hindu reported citing a senior Defence Ministry official that while there were plans to set an MRO facility, and after Operation Sindoor, the process was fastracked. 

“It is a huge step for the armed forces as the role of S-400 was appreciated in Operation Sindoor and it was a long-pending demand to establish a maintenance facility for S-400 firing units in India. It will ensure operational readiness and reduce the dependence on foreign support,” the official said.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

PM Modi praises Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh during Independence Day speech, says RSS has served the nation dedicatedly for 100 years

ANI -

Chhattisgarh Waqf Board directs all mosques, madrasas, and dargahs to hoist tricolour on August 15, Congress MP dismisses it as “nonsense”

OpIndia Staff -

Pooja Pal expelled from Samajwadi Parti for praising Yogi Adityanath for avenging her husband: Read how Raju Pal was brutally murdered by Atiq Ahmed

Rukma Rathore -

Gendered genocide from Punjab to the North East: How the darkest legacy of India’s Partition was written on women’s bodies

Mita Nath Bora -

The role of RSS volunteers during the Indian partition: A forgotten history steeped in the blood of millions of Hindus

Rajyaguru Bhargav -

From ancestral mansion to refugee camp: How the Partition of India changed the destiny of my maternal family

Dibakar Dutta -

India responds to Pakistan’s nuclear threats, warns of painful consequences saying Pakistan should tone down its rhetoric

OpIndia Staff -

‘Jinnah wanted Pakistan, but without Indian Muslims. Gandhi and Nehru obliged’: Pak-origin ‘scholar’ reveals how Gandhi, Nehru contributed to Pakistan’s survival

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar SIR: Supreme Court directs the Election Commission to publish list of names of deleted from electoral rolls along with reasons for exclusion

OpIndia Staff -

At least 6 cops killed in attacks on multiple police stations and checkpoints in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, several injured

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com