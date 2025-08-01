Friday, August 1, 2025
HomeNews ReportsECI sharply refutes Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote-theft’ allegations, says he never responded to communications and...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

ECI sharply refutes Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote-theft’ allegations, says he never responded to communications and didn’t file any complaint, asks officials to ignore his threats

The ECI made it clear that Rahul Gandhi has not sent any letter to the commission on any issue, adding that ⁠it is very strange that he is making wild allegations and has now even started threatening EC and its staff, calling it deplorable.

OpIndia Staff

The Election Commission on Friday used very strong words to refute Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of large-scale voter fraud. The ECI said that the Congress leader’s claims are baseless and irresponsible, adding that the poll body ignores such baseless allegations being made on a daily basis.

In a statement, the ECI said, “The Election Commission ignores such baseless allegations being made every day and, despite the threats being given every day, it asks all election officials who are working in a fair and transparent manner to not pay heed to such irresponsible statements.”

The poll panel also added that while Rahul Gandhi is making comments against the ECI and the election process in the media, he has not responded to the ECI’s commutations regarding his allegations. Despite his constant allegations, he has not filed any formal complaint with the poll body.

The Election Commission said that they had sent a mail to him on 12th June asking him to visit with his complaints, but he didn’t come. He was also sent a letter on the same date, but he has not responded to the same yet.

The ECI made it clear that Rahul Gandhi has not sent any letter to the commission on any issue. The Chief Election Commissioner said that ⁠it is very strange that he is making wild allegations and has now even started threatening EC and its staff, calling it deplorable.

“⁠ECI ignores all such irresponsible statements and asks all its staff to continue working impartially and transparently,” the ECI said.

The strong reaction from the ECI came after Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the poll body of direct involvement in vote theft. He also issued threats to ECI officers, saying that he will come after them even after their retirement.

“We have open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in vote theft. Most importantly, whoever in the Elections Commission is involved in this exercise, right from top to bottom, we will not spare you,” Rahul Gandhi said while talking to the media outside the parliament.

He said, “After the results of the Madhya Pradesh and Lok Sabha elections, we had our suspicions. Those only deepened after the Maharashtra Assembly polls — especially when we saw that 1 crore new voters had suddenly been added to the final voter list. That’s when we realised the Election Commission wouldn’t act. So, we launched our own six-month investigation. And what we uncovered is nothing short of an atom bomb. Once it explodes, the Election Commission will have no place to hide,”

Issuing a direct threat to ECI officials, he said, “Most importantly, whoever in the Elections Commission is involved in this exercise, right from top to bottom, we will not spare you. You are working against India, and this is no less than treason. Wherever you are, even if you are retired, we will find you.” 

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking ECI for years after his party lost in several state elections. He has been particularly vocal against the SIR exercise conducted in Bihar.

Responding a video of his comment posted by the Congress party on X, Election Commission said that not a single Congress candidate who lost the elections mentions by Rahul Gandhi has filed any complaint regarding the results. It said that while 10 petitions were filed after the results, none of them from Congress candidates.

ECI said that levelling baseless allegations against lakhs of election officials one year after the elections, repeatedly issuing threats and using words like “vote theft” is completely irresponsible behaviour.

This is not the first time ECI is fact-checking Rahul Gandhi’s wild allegations. The poll body is regularly responding to his statements, clarifying that there is no fraud in the election process as alleged by him.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Mamata govt delays DA to employees in violation of SC order, claims ‘severe financial crisis’ but doles out ‘bhata’ to 55,000 Imams: Here is...

OpIndia Staff -

Muzaffarpur, Bihar: Muslims pelt stones on Mahaviri flag procession by Hindus when it passes near Meenapur mosque

Shraddha Pandey -

Indian Army signs MoU with Axiscades Aerospace for next-generation indigenous 50-ton tank transporter trailers

ANI -

Woke liberals in the USA are outraged over a Sydney Sweeney ad for Eagle Jeans, Elon Musk joins in with his robots to hail...

Shraddha Pandey -

Victim changes her statement after Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi pick up Chhattisgarh Nuns case, blames Bajrang Dal which complained against human trafficking

OpIndia Staff -

Election Commission removes Cricketer Rinku Singh from voter awareness campaign due to his engagement with SP MP Priya Saroj, orders removal of all campaign...

OpIndia Staff -

Protests break out against the mismanagement in SSC examination, applicants demand immediate reforms in the exam, cite rampant tech issues

Aditi -

Chhattisgarh: ED raids 18 locations linked to ₹650 crore “medical supply scam” under Congress-rule, premises of jailed CGMSCL official searched- Read details

OpIndia Staff -

2008 Malegaon blast case: Special Court orders inquiry against ACP Shekhar Bagde of ATS for planting evidence to implicate the accused

OpIndia Staff -

Married woman drags underage boy to court, claims he had ‘raped’ her with promise of marriage, Uttarakhand High Court dismisses case

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com