Social media and a few news outlets have been buzzing with the claim that the BJP-led Uttarakhand government has given only ₹5,000 as compensation to families affected by the recent Uttarkashi flash flood. The truth, however, is quite the opposite.

An unexpected cloudburst hit the village of Dharali in the district of Uttarkashi on 5th August, triggering a devastating flash flood that covered the entire village. NDRF and district administration rescue efforts have been on since then.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami have visited the affected regions in the aftermath of the tragedy, interacting with survivors and assuring them that the government would spare no effort in assisting them in rebuilding their lives. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also contacted CM Dhami to discuss the situation.

On Saturday, 9th August, the Chief Minister declared a compensation package of ₹5 lakh per affected family. On X (formerly Twitter), he assured that compensation would be provided to the affected and that the administration had already begun evaluating the damage to homes, agricultural lands, and other belongings. He also assured that payments for the losses would be out soon.

धराली (उत्तरकाशी) में आई आपदा में पूर्ण रूप से क्षतिग्रस्त मकानों के लिए ₹5 लाख की तत्काल सहायता राशि प्रदान की जाएगी। साथ ही स्थानीय लोगों के मकान, जमीन, खेती व अन्य नुकसान का आकलन शुरू कर दिया गया है, जिसके मुआवजे का वितरण भी हम शीघ्र शुरू करेंगे। इसके अतिरिक्त, आपदा में… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 9, 2025

In spite of this open declaration, within 24 hours, reports started surfacing in the media that villagers had been given only ₹5,000 each and started protesting against the state government.

Sources informed OpIndia that this ₹5,000 is an immediate relief amount distributed under normal disaster management rules by organisations such as the NDRF and SDRF. It is designed to give immediate relief for necessities upon the occurrence of a calamity. The ₹5 lakh that CM Dhami has promised is a distinct, far greater amount that will be released after verification and assessment of damage is done.

A video from Dharali during CM Dhami’s visit further contradicts the negative reports. In it, a woman is seen tearing a piece from her sari’s pallu to tie a rakhi on the Chief Minister’s wrist, offering him her blessings. Locals are also seen engaging with him warmly, reflecting trust and appreciation rather than resentment.

State government officials maintain that the administration has been in high alert mode since the instant the calamity occurred. Rescue forces were sent there without delay, and the CM has remained in touch with the district authorities and NDRF units to track progress. He has personally gone to the affected area to see to it that relief reaches each of the affected families.

However, some segments of the media have promoted a campaign portraying the government as callous or complacent, dwelling only on the ₹5,000 interim relief and not on the overall compensation scheme that is already on the go.

The reality is that the Uttarakhand government has had an active and multi-dimensional response, ranging from immediate rescue efforts to sizeable financial assistance and a rehabilitation strategy. While the journey will be long, the government has made it amply clear that it will support the victims at every step.

Rescue work in Uttarkashi entered its fifth day on Saturday, 9th August, with helicopters flying in and out of the disaster-hit area. Choppers were used to airlift stranded villagers and drop food packets to places still cut off. On the ground, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, backed by a dog squad and thermal imaging devices, searched through the debris in Dharali bazar, where a massive mudslide on Tuesday flattened hotels, homestays, and shops.

Officials said five people have been confirmed dead so far, two bodies have been recovered, and 49 others are still missing. Over 1,000 residents have already been rescued from parts of Dharali that remain isolated because of the disaster. The administration is now assessing the damage to houses, farmland, and other property so that more compensation can be given.

“Our first job was to get everyone to safety, and that’s almost done,” Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said. He added that electricity, phone lines, and roads are being restored, while community kitchens are providing food, clothes, and other essentials to those who lost everything.