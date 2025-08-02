Nearly ten months after his arrest, Gujarat High Court has rejected the bail plea of Mahesh Langa, a former The Hindu journalist, who has been behind bars since February 2025 in a money laundering case. The court observed that the allegations against Langa were serious and backed by substantial evidence, suggesting a prima facie involvement in financial misconduct and extortion.

Langa was first arrested in October 2024 in a GST fraud case. Since then, multiple FIRs have been filed against him, including one in Gandhinagar for allegedly leaking government documents. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) entered the picture in November 2024 and later arrested him in February 2025 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED’s allegations: Extortion, fraud, and undisclosed assets

According to the ED, Langa allegedly extorted money under the pretext of offering favorable media coverage or helping resolve land disputes. In one case, a complainant claimed Langa took ₹23 lakh promising to return it in cash after buying an office space—money that was never returned. In another case, he allegedly extracted ₹5.68 lakh for his wife’s birthday party.

Another land broker accused Langa of taking ₹40 lakh for positive press coverage and later threatening defamation when he demanded the money back.

The ED claims that proceeds from these alleged acts were used to buy property in the name of Langa’s wife, Kavita, with the declared value being ₹30 lakh but the actual market value crossing ₹70 lakh. The agency flagged this as a classic case of undisclosed cash being funneled into real estate.

In a separate deal with a person named Milan Mehta, Langa is said to have sent ₹30 lakh in cash for a land transaction, which eventually fell through. Mehta claims the deal collapsed because Langa failed to pay the remaining ₹72 lakh. Langa, however, claimed the deal broke down due to non-transfer of possession.

The ED also cited inconsistencies in family testimonies. Langa claimed ₹20 lakh found at his home belonged to his sister-in-law, Naina Langa—who denied any such financial transaction. His wife Kavita claimed it was a “gift,” raising further questions about the money’s origin.

Financial trail raises red flags

Several suspicious financial transactions were flagged, including ₹55 lakh transferred by Langa’s father to a firmwhere his wife Kavita was a partner. The ED submitted that the total proceeds of crime exceeded ₹1 crore, justifying the application of PMLA charges. Langa, on the other hand, argued that the ED was inflating the numbers to make bail conditions stricter.

Adding to the concerns, the ED alleged attempts to influence witnesses. On June 18, 2025, Naina Langa gave a statement denying financial dealings, but just weeks later, an affidavit was submitted by Langa’s lawyer seeking to retract it. The agency also noted that Langa and his family were not cooperating with the investigation.

Court’s final word

The Gujarat High Court, after reviewing all arguments and evidence, ruled:

“Based on the available facts and material on record, the Court cannot conclusively say that the accused is not involved in the offence. The possibility of the accused influencing the investigation or committing further offences if granted bail cannot be ruled out.”

Court order

With his bail plea dismissed, Mahesh Langa will continue to remain in judicial custody. The case is now being closely watched, not just for its legal implications but also for its broader impact on journalism, media ethics, and financial accountability.