Saturday, August 2, 2025
HomeNews ReportsRs 23 lakhs for 'purchasing office', Rs 5 lakhs for 'wife's birthday party': FIR...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Rs 23 lakhs for ‘purchasing office’, Rs 5 lakhs for ‘wife’s birthday party’: FIR details against Mahesh Langa reveal extortion using political clout

Langa was first arrested in October 2024 in a GST fraud case. Since then, multiple FIRs have been filed against him, including one in Gandhinagar for allegedly leaking government documents. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) entered the picture in November 2024 and later arrested him in February 2025 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

OpIndia Staff
Mahesh Langa bail rejected
Gujarat HC rejected Mahesh Langa's bail plea

Nearly ten months after his arrest, Gujarat High Court has rejected the bail plea of Mahesh Langa, a former The Hindu journalist, who has been behind bars since February 2025 in a money laundering case. The court observed that the allegations against Langa were serious and backed by substantial evidence, suggesting a prima facie involvement in financial misconduct and extortion.

Langa was first arrested in October 2024 in a GST fraud case. Since then, multiple FIRs have been filed against him, including one in Gandhinagar for allegedly leaking government documents. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) entered the picture in November 2024 and later arrested him in February 2025 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED’s allegations: Extortion, fraud, and undisclosed assets

According to the ED, Langa allegedly extorted money under the pretext of offering favorable media coverage or helping resolve land disputes. In one case, a complainant claimed Langa took ₹23 lakh promising to return it in cash after buying an office space—money that was never returned. In another case, he allegedly extracted ₹5.68 lakh for his wife’s birthday party.

Another land broker accused Langa of taking ₹40 lakh for positive press coverage and later threatening defamation when he demanded the money back.

The ED claims that proceeds from these alleged acts were used to buy property in the name of Langa’s wife, Kavita, with the declared value being ₹30 lakh but the actual market value crossing ₹70 lakh. The agency flagged this as a classic case of undisclosed cash being funneled into real estate.

In a separate deal with a person named Milan Mehta, Langa is said to have sent ₹30 lakh in cash for a land transaction, which eventually fell through. Mehta claims the deal collapsed because Langa failed to pay the remaining ₹72 lakh. Langa, however, claimed the deal broke down due to non-transfer of possession.

The ED also cited inconsistencies in family testimonies. Langa claimed ₹20 lakh found at his home belonged to his sister-in-law, Naina Langa—who denied any such financial transaction. His wife Kavita claimed it was a “gift,” raising further questions about the money’s origin.

Financial trail raises red flags

Several suspicious financial transactions were flagged, including ₹55 lakh transferred by Langa’s father to a firmwhere his wife Kavita was a partner. The ED submitted that the total proceeds of crime exceeded ₹1 crore, justifying the application of PMLA charges. Langa, on the other hand, argued that the ED was inflating the numbers to make bail conditions stricter.

Adding to the concerns, the ED alleged attempts to influence witnesses. On June 18, 2025, Naina Langa gave a statement denying financial dealings, but just weeks later, an affidavit was submitted by Langa’s lawyer seeking to retract it. The agency also noted that Langa and his family were not cooperating with the investigation.

Court’s final word

The Gujarat High Court, after reviewing all arguments and evidence, ruled:

“Based on the available facts and material on record, the Court cannot conclusively say that the accused is not involved in the offence. The possibility of the accused influencing the investigation or committing further offences if granted bail cannot be ruled out.”

Court order

With his bail plea dismissed, Mahesh Langa will continue to remain in judicial custody. The case is now being closely watched, not just for its legal implications but also for its broader impact on journalism, media ethics, and financial accountability.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Around 650-750 private hospitals in Haryana to withdraw Ayushman Bharat services over non-payment of dues

ANI -

Hindus killed in Pahalgam after religious profiling, Opposition denies jihadist motive: How Opposition leaders gave cover to Islamic terrorists

Jinit Jain -

Christian missionaries bargain using social service: CM Sai speaks on religious conversion in Chhattisgarh, and how the tribal society is being uplifted from homestays...

अजीत झा -

Russian oil still not sanctioned by US or EU, crude prices will reach USD 200 per barrel if India stops buying Russian oil: Sources

ANI -

While Trump calls India a ‘dead economy’ over buying Russian oil, PM Modi highlights how India is on the way to become 3rd largest...

OpIndia Staff -

Tensions between Russia and US escalate after US President Donald Trump mocked ex-Russian President Medvedev, reports emerge of nuclear submarines being deployed by both

OpIndia Staff -

Malegaon blast case: Former BJP MP Pragya Thakur says she was tortured, asked by ATS to name Yogi, PM Modi, and Mohan Bhagwat

OpIndia Staff -

Tejashwi Yadav falsely claims his name does not appear in voter list, uses different voter ID number to prove it

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi narrates fake story to oppose India’s election system, claims Arun Jaitley threatened him on farm laws a year after his death

OpIndia Staff -

Donald Trump claims India will no longer buy oil from Russia even as Modi Govt refuses to bow down to his diktat and continues...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com