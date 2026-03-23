In a major espionage bust, the Kaushambi police in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, have arrested a woman identified as Meera Thakur, a resident of Mathura, for her role in a Pakistan-linked spy network. Notably, she was earlier arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in an illegal arms and fake currency case but later released on humanitarian grounds. The present case involved installing CCTV cameras at sensitive locations, sharing critical site data, and links to illegal arms supply, which has raised serious national security concerns.

Ghaziabad police bust espionage network

The Kaushambi police have exposed the espionage network and arrested Meera Thakur along with 17 others, including a minor. According to police, the accused were connected to a Pakistan-based handler identified as Sarfaraz alias Sardar.

Speaking to media, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Trans Hindan, Dhawal Jaiswal, said that the arrests were made following specific intelligence inputs. The arrests have been made across Ghaziabad and nearby districts.

Posed as e-rickshaw driver, key operative in network

Investigations revealed that Meera operated under the guise of an e-rickshaw driver in Mathura. Media reports suggested that this was merely a front, as she played a central role in the espionage network.

Her name reportedly figured at the top of the supply network list, and she acted as a crucial link connecting different operatives. She was part of a core group where the Pakistani handler directly communicated through video calls and secret applications, assigning tasks in return for payments.

CCTV installations, religious sites targeted, use of minors

The network was tasked with collecting and sharing sensitive information, including photographs and location details of major religious sites and key institutions.

The accused were also assigned to install CCTV systems at high-value locations such as railway stations. Sources said that details of places like Khatu Shyam were shared. Women and minors were deliberately used for reconnaissance activities to avoid suspicion.

Linked to illegal arms supply, Delhi case and bail details

Police sources stated that Meera had direct links with illegal arms dealers and supplied weapons to criminals across Delhi NCR. She had contact with multiple dealers and maintained a network ranging from gangsters to local offenders.

She was earlier arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in an illegal arms trafficking case. During that operation, multiple accused were held and weapons, cartridges and counterfeit currency were recovered. The cartel used coded social media messages to procure weapons from Madhya Pradesh and distribute them across northern states.

In July 2025, Meera was arrested from her Mathura residence, where five live cartridges were recovered, forming the basis of a separate Arms Act case. Based on the information she provided, another operative, Shamsu Khan, was arrested. Police recovered pistols and fake currency from his possession. Earlier, Kuldeep, Ravi and Yogesh were arrested as part of the cartel.

According to court documents accessed by OpIndia, in September 2025, the Patiala House Court, New Delhi, granted her bail on humanitarian grounds, noting that she is the mother of two minor children who depend on her care and that prolonged custody would adversely affect their well-being.

Source: Patiala House Court, Delhi

While she was released on humanitarian grounds, Meera appeared to have continued her activities and used that opportunity to spy for Pakistan.

Digital evidence and reconnaissance across states

According to media reports, over 100 videos and photographs of various locations have been recovered from her mobile phone. These materials are being analysed to assess the extent of surveillance carried out by her. Other accused, including Naushad, were involved in travelling across states to conduct reconnaissance. Communication within the network took place through encrypted or secret apps.

Personal life, isolation and past links

Meera Thakur is originally from Agra and was living in Mathura’s Aurangabad area. She had purchased a house around eight years ago and lived separately from her family. Her husband, Mukesh, a halwai by profession, reportedly separated from her around two years ago.

She has two daughters and was known to keep minimal contact with neighbours, maintaining a low profile. Investigations have also revealed that she was previously associated with Rahul alias Shamsu Khan, an alleged arms and fake currency trafficker, and became involved in illegal activities after coming into contact with him.

Police action and ongoing probe

Meera has been booked under provisions of the Official Secrets Act, Arms Act and relevant sections of law related to sedition and national security.