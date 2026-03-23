Health Insurance: How much sum insured is enough for a family in 2026?

When discussing health insurance in India, most people still consider ₹5 lakh to be enough. This amount would have been sufficient a few years ago. However, in today’s time, when the costs of medical procedures are skyrocketing, and medical inflation is increasing manifold, a single hospitalisation can result in a medical bill of lakhs, casting doubt on this coverage amount. In a health insurance plan that covers multiple family members, this question becomes even more critical.

So, the question remains: what sum insured is enough for a family in 2026?

Is ₹5 lakh Health Insurance enough for a family in 2026?

A medical emergency not only impacts a family financially, but it is also emotionally draining. In an emotional situation where your family member is in a lot of physical pain, getting an unexpected bill for an enormous amount is the last thing one wants.

Families often underestimate the costs associated with a hospitalization or medical procedure, which can create a gap between the expected and the actual medical bill. If a person has bought health insurance per the undervalued calculation, their coverage won’t suffice. Without insurance, the family will have to incur the medical bill as out-of-pocket expenses.

For instance, a knee replacement surgery in a metropolitan city can go up to ₹4 lakh or even ₹6 lakh. And this is just the surgery cost; there are other hospitalization costs too. If you have coverage of only up to ₹5 lakh, a single surgery can either exhaust the sum insured or reduce it leaving the remaining balance insufficient for other family members’ coverage.If health insurance coverage falls short, the family can lose all their savings in one go.

Moreover, medical inflation in India is approximately 12-15%, which is 3X the general inflation rate. This implies that the treatment that costs ₹3 lakh today will double to ₹6 lakh in nearly 7 years only, i.e., less than even a decade.

This implies that in the near future, a coverage of ₹5 lakh will be insufficient to cover the medical expenses of even an individual. Hence, choosing the right sum insured for health insurance for your family is important to protect your hard-earned savings.

How to approach Family Health Insurance?

A family health insurance plan is a floater mediclaim policy that covers multiple members under a single plan. This means that all covered members share the same sum insured and the same common benefits. Usually, these plans cover the proposer, their spouse and children. Some plans also extend coverage to the dependent parents, grandparents or other family members.

If you want to buy a family health insurance plan, the right approach is to evaluate the health risk parameters of each individual you want to insure under the plan. The ideal coverage should be based on family size and individual healthcare requirements.

Consider coverage benefits, waiting periods, the number of network hospitals, NCB and other additional benefits. Geographical location and preferred hospital type affect treatment costs and should be considered when calculating the ideal coverage amount.

The premium for a family health insurance plan is usually lower than the sum of the premiums for individual policies bought separately for each member. You can compare health insurance plans for family on online portals, like Policybazaar.com, which allows easy comparison of different plans on a single window.

How much sum insured is enough for a family in 2026?

The sum insured for a family health insurance plan depends on various factors.

For a family in a metropolitan city, a minimum of ₹15-30 lakh is recommended, depending on the family size and the health conditions of the members to be insured.

If senior citizens are included in a family floater plan, the coverage amount should be anywhere between ₹25-50 lakh.

For a family in tier 2/3 cities, at least ₹10-15 lakh coverage is needed.

Disclaimer: These are indicative figures. The reader is advised to assess their health conditions and consider the factors important to them to determine the exact sum insured they should opt for.

It is also important that families review and upgrade their health insurance plans from time to time so that their coverage amount does not fall short. You can also opt for super top-up health insurance plans alongside the base policy to expand your coverage with a slight increase in premium.

In conclusion, a health insurance plan for a family is a practical way to cover more members under a single policy. Considering the rising medical treatment costs and preventive healthcare expenses, families must choose a sum insured that is optimal for medical needs, not just today, but also in the near future.