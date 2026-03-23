In early March 2026, the National Investigation Agency arrested American Christian mercenary Matthew VanDykye and his six Ukrainian companions for allegedly arming and training Chin-Kuki insurgents in Myanmar by using Mizoram as a gateway. OpIndia reported how this could be connected to ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s warning of a US “Christian nation” plot, sparking concerns against an evangelical-driven geopolitical conspiracy in the WESEA region. However, many unarmed Matthew VanDykes are operating freely within India. One such is American Christian evangelist Sean Feucht.

Matthew VanDyke, Daniel Courney to Sean Feucht: Names change; methods vary, but the soul-harvesting project against Hindus continues

There has been a pattern of foreign nationals, particularly Christian missionaries, arriving in India on tourist visas and openly flouting the visa conditions of non-involvement in political activism or religious proselytisation. Northeast and South India have been particularly infected by the missionaries, employing fraudulent means to brainwash and convert locals to Christianity. American evangelist Sean Feucht’s activities suggest that he may be following the footsteps of the likes of VanDyke and Daniel Stephan Courney.

Courney first entered India on a tourist visa in the year 2009, stayed for over a decade and participated in and supervised conversions to Christianity in Andhra Pradesh and Manipur.

A musician, former Bethel Church worship leader, failed politician, and now a full-time Christian missionary, Sean Feucht, recently visited India to dedicate the Zion Centre, a three-story facility comprising a community hub and an underground church. The facility is reported to be located on Settur Road in Kalyandurgam Municipality in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur District.

Taking to X, Feucht announced the opening of a self-funded Christian missionary facility and wrote, “THE ZION CENTRE IS OFFICIALLY DEDICATED. We invited 2000, and over 3500 showed up for our grand opening today! This dream of God is now a reality! We worshipped, prayed and anointed the doors with oil — now it’s time to feast!!”

THE ZION CENTRE IS OFFICIALLY DEDICATED ✂️🇮🇳🔥



We invited 2000 and over 3500 showed up for our grand opening today!



This dream of God is now a reality! We worshiped, prayed and anointed the doors with oil — now it’s time to feast!! pic.twitter.com/88yO0O15eA — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) March 20, 2026

In the visuals shared on social media from the Zion Centre’s inauguration event, Sean Feucht and his wife Kate can be seen in traditional South Indian attire, demonstrating how they blend among the local populace, giving the “we are your own” impression, only to take away the religious identity of local people and replace it with a foreign one.

In a video akin to the cringe, ‘bolne lagi’ type videos that emerge from the fraud Changai Sabhas of Pentecostal pastors like Bajinder Singh or Ankur Narula, Feucht showed the visuals from a prayer meeting he organised in India, with people shaking their bodies in weird ways and making absurd gestures.

INDIA ON 🔥🔥🔥 FOR JESUS!!!



This prayer meeting has been going for 2 days leading up to LET US WORSHIP in Bangalore!



This weekend is going to be POWERFUL! 🙏🏽🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2d1cNzerA0 — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) March 20, 2026

“My wife and I anointed the doors and thresholds of the new building today. Every child rescued from the sex trade, labour camps and extreme poverty will feel the love of the Father when they enter this place. Zion Centre is where heaven touches the earth,” Feucht wrote.

Notably, Feucht’s conversion activities are not confined to Andhra Pradesh or Bangalore but extend to West Bengal and other states as well.

Over 10,000 responded IN THE POURING RAIN to the altar call in West Bengal!!



God is moving in mighty ways across India!🇮🇳🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ffRY36Bmxd — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) March 22, 2026

Moreover, Feucht has frequented India in recent years for conversion activities more than 28 times, although this time, many on social media called out the fraud.

Before this, Sean Feucht, the founder of the Light A Candle ministry, published an alarming post on X along with a video message featuring him and his wife Kate on 18th March.

In the video recorded on the streets of Bangalore, the duo expressed excitement over the huge population of India, and how they have the opportunity to ‘reach’, which essentially means conversion to Christianity, the massive non-Christian populace.

The missionary couple boasted that they have been engaged in Christian conversion activities in India for over a decade now.

“India is home to over 2,000 unreached people groups. That’s nearly 1.4 BILLION people who have little to no access to the Gospel—many who have never heard the name of Jesus even once. No churches. No Bibles. No witness. This isn’t just a statistic—it’s a call. “Go into all the world and preach the Gospel…” — Mark 16:15 Let it start with us,” Feucht wrote.

While Sean Feucht describes it as “call”, the Christian missionary’s post shows that Hindus, and all non-Christians in India, are mere statistics that need to be converted into Christianity’s favour. The framing “1.4 billion people with no access to the Gospel” sounds as if people in India lack water and food, and that he is doing a service to Indians by converting them to his religion.

In his excitement over the opportunity to harvest souls for Christianity in the Hindu-majority India, Feucht missed a key detail: India has a significant Christian population. More importantly, as much as Indians would wish it were not true, the country is not untouched by Christian missionary frauds like him. Numerous missionaries are operating at individual and organisational levels across the country using illegal and fraudulent methods to lure Hindus and other non-Christian communities, particularly in rural and tribal areas, into the Christian fold.

On 30th April 2025, Sean Feucht published a video on his “Light A Candle” YouTube channel that showed the under-construction Zion Centre building in Bengaluru, with a voiceover thanking unnamed people who helped purchase the land after “renting other facilities became impossible due to rising persecution in India.” The video describes the Zion Centre, a part of the ‘child sponsorship program’ run by Feucht’s organisation, Light A Candle.

In a video published on his Instagram page, Sean Feucht said that the Zion Centre facility will house 1300 children, supposedly rescued from human trafficking and child sex abuse-related crimes.

“We’re gonna mobilise pastors from it…we’re also going to plant churches from the Zion Centre,” Feucht said.

Ironically, while Mother Teresa used to offer ‘a ticket’ to heaven, which was a sophisticated term for conversion to Christianity, to patients on their deathbed at her ‘charity’ hospitals, Sean Feucht, using the garb of a ‘child sponsorship program’, gave his Christian conversion activities a ‘social service’ spin.

On 21st March, Feucht shared a video recorded at the recently-opened Zion Centre, and wrote, “The massive crowd OUTSIDE the Zion Centre today! We couldn’t fit everyone inside—but no one left hungry. Every single person was fed… all 3,500 of them! 250 chickens, 4 goats, and lots and lots of rice. This is what the Kingdom looks like—meeting needs, loving people, and tangibly sharing Jesus. We’re not stopping. We’ll do it again and again!”

While Islamic conversion rackets use love jihad, population explosion, brainwashing, coercion, and even terrorism as tools of converting Kafirs to Islam, Christian missionaries use deceit, financial inducements, healing promises, “lots and lots of rice”, to lure in poor and vulnerable ‘heathens’ into the Christian fold.

As per his website, Sean Feucht, a San Diego, USA resident, is a missionary, musician, activist, author, and speaker. Pivoting towards Christian missionary activities from his initial music career, Feucht has been running various Zion centres and missionary facilities in various countries, including India.

Giving an insight into how foreign missionaries set foot in India by exploiting legal loopholes, building networks and carrying out their conversion activities in an organised manner, Feucht emphasises buying land and claiming it for Christianity, particularly, amidst rising ‘persecution’ in India, and the electoral victory of the BJP in the last Lok Sabha elections.

“As persecution rises to an all-time high in India, the word of the Lord has been clearer than ever: “Buy land, take ownership in the natural and supernatural… and build!” The Zion Centre will not only house the growing Child Sponsorship program long into the future, but will be a training centre for the Underground Church! With the results of the last elections, there is a limited window of time to build before regulations change. God’s favour is already on this project so strongly! This is more than a building, it is a centre for revival!” The Light A Candle website describes its ‘Vision’.

The Zion Centre is a multi-purpose facility; it is a warehouse, a secure base for conversion activities of Light A Candle across India, a training centre for the Underground Church, a central office and accommodation for Feucht’s team.

“As a warehouse, the Zion Centre enables us to buy supplies in bulk to fight inflation as well as save thousands per year, ensuring our 1,300+ Sponsor Children receive a month’s worth of food every month despite prices rising over 300% in the past few years alone! The Zion Centre is not just a strategic move against persecution and governmental control; it is a step toward sustainability and empowerment. It is creating a safe and stable environment for both our workers and the communities we serve. It is a place where hope is cultivated, and futures are built!” the website claims.

Feucht organised a fundraiser event in Wisconsin in the US for the Zion Centre, which he inaugurated on 18th March in India. At the event, around $60,000 were raised within hours.

A cursory glance at Sean Feucht’s social media profiles gives away his hypocrisy. As an American Christian, Feucht wants America to be a Christian nation, and is completely opposed to the idea of a secular America. However, Feucht himself has formed a full-fledged organisation, established a multinational network to run Christian conversion missions and alter the religious demography of those non-Christian countries, all while calling this fraud an act of ‘saving’ those people and ‘sharing’ Jesus.

Scratch a missionary, find a fraud: Political career crashed before a take-off, allegations of financial fraud and abuse, a man of controversies

Born in 1983 in Montana, John Christopher “Sean Feucht was raised in a conservative Christian family, with his parents having missionary ties. Feucht studied at Oral Roberts University and was profoundly influenced by New Apostolic Reformation figures, particularly Lou Engle and Ché Ahn.

In around 2005, Feucht founded Burn 24-7, a global 24-hour prayer and worship movement. In 2010, he launched Light A Candle, a so-called ‘humanitarian’ arm that sponsors children and organises short-term missions. It is to be noted that these are all fancy terms for proselytisation activities. Burn 24-7 has been active in India as well.

Feucht also served as a worship leader at the controversial megachurch Bethel Church in California’s Redding.

In 2019, Sean Feucht participated in a prayer at the White House amidst then US President Donald Trump’s impeachment probe gaining traction.

In January 2025, a day after the Trump administration’s inauguration, Feucht met US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, who recently invoked Biblical prophecy of Armageddon to justify Trump’s war on Iran.

“So Sean, what do you think about doing worship at the Pentagon?”@PeteHegseth today at church. It just keeps getting better and better! 🔥🙏🏽🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HrnwAWlD08 — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) January 21, 2025

While Feucht had built a massive conversion network already, he gained global attention with the 2020 “Let Us Worship” movement. He launched this movement as a protest against the Biden administration’s rules barring churches from meeting in person as a part of lockdown rules during Covid pandemic.

His tour somehow gained immense popularity in Canada, although the leftists there soon rose against him, and many Canadian cities cancelled his 2025 “Let Us Worship: Revive in ’25” tour.

In 2020, Feucht ran as a Republican candidate for the 3rd congressional district of California. However, Feucht failed to light the candle of his political career and lost the election.

Feucht also participated in a protest against The Walt Disney Company for its rejection of anti-LGBTQ legislation in Florida.

Unsurprisingly, Sean Feucht also has been linked with QAnon, election denialism and other such controversial subjects.

Moreover, Sean Feucht has been accused by many of his former leaders and staff from his ministries, including Burn 24/7, of mismanaging millions in donations. He has been accused of diverting funds for personal use and questionable real-estate purchases worth $7 million. In addition, Feucht is also accused of underpaying staff, overstating attendance numbers, and having bad financial transparency.

Feucht also faces allegations of emotional, psychological and spiritual abuse.

One of the alleged victims of Feucht is Christy Gafford, who was associated with Burn 24/7 and was involved in the Let Us Worship project as well, and who alleged volunteer exploitation.

There is a foundation by the name Truth and Freedom Stories, which was launched in June 2025. This says that its goal is to “share the real stories of those impacted by the moral, financial, and spiritual allegations against Sean Feucht, ensuring the truth is given a voice while seeking the transparency and accountability to his ministry .”

As per this outfit, Sean Fuecht is embroiled in financial disclosure fraud, credit card fraud, donation diversion, payroll fraud, underpayment of wages, illegal private benefit, restricted donor fraud, embezzlement, and more.

The foundation has documented the testimonies of the alleged victims of Sean Feucht and what they call evidence of the Christian missionary’s fiscal frauds.

Feucht’s association links with MAGA leaders have helped him amass wealth, with reports suggesting that his revenue surged from $243,000 in 2019 to $5 million in 2020.

Christy Gafford has alleged that Feucht used to demand money from volunteers to appear at their communities. She also raised questions over why the millions of dollars in donations were not being used for local ministries but were used by Feucht and his organisation for real estate purchases.

Since 2020, Feucht is reported to have bought two parsonages in Washington, D.C., and San Juan Capistrano, California, a 40-acre hunting property with a cabin in Creston-Bigfork, Montana, and 458 acres in Real County, and the “Swiss Alps of Texas.” Feucht and his wife, Kate, personally own real estate properties, including rentals, worth over $4.5 million.

Over the years, Sean Feucht and his organisation have come under the scanner of various Christian watchdog organisations like MinistryWatch, as well. The watchdog has rated Feucht Ministries an “F”, urging donors to “withhold giving” to his outfit.

In March 2026, Steve Bray, owner of Power Plus, a California-based power generator company, filed a lawsuit against Sean Feucht, accusing him of misusing his $250,000 donation for the 2020 Let Us Worship tour to buy personal property.

Complaint filed against Sean Feucht: What do the tourist visa and missionary visa rules say?

On 22nd March, advocate Girish Bharadwaj informed on X that he has lodged a complaint with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Bengaluru. Bharadwaj alleged that Feucht entered India on a tourist visa, which explicitly bars foreign nationals from religious preaching and proselytisation, but violated the rules by conducting conversion activities.

“I have addressed a representation to the FRRO, Bengaluru, seeking immediate action against foreign national Pastor @seanfeucht, who has entered India on a tourist visa but is engaged in activities such as proselytisation and religious evangelism. Such conduct constitutes a clear violation of Indian visa regulations, which explicitly prohibit foreign nationals on tourist visas or any visa category from undertaking religious preaching or conversion-related activities…” Bharadwaj wrote.

I have addressed a representation to the FRRO, Bengaluru, seeking immediate action against foreign national Pastor @seanfeucht who has entered India on a tourist visa but is engaged in activities such as proselytisation and religious evangelism.



Such conduct constitutes a clear… pic.twitter.com/AQts2SFsGZ — Girish Bharadwaj (@Girishvhp) March 22, 2026

Notably, as per the rules of the Ministry of Home Affairs, a tourist visa allows foreign nationals to visit religious sites; it bars them from preaching religious ideologies, making speeches in religious places, distributing audio or visual displays/ pamphlets about religious ideologies, spreading conversion, etc.

Under a tourist visa, “A foreign national may undertake recreation, sightseeing, a casual visit to meet friends or relatives and attend a short-term yoga programme.”

It is, however, pertinent to note that there is no official confirmation that Feucht and his family arrived in India on a tourist visa. Many people are also speculating whether the Christian missionary might have been on a missionary visa (M-1). However, this possibility seems unlikely given that the Missionary visa process is very rigorous, and if Feucht had obtained a Missionary visa, he would have most likely produced the documentation to shut down the massive backlash.

The fact that Feucht and his wife stayed in India for only over a week, inaugurated the Zion Centre, cementing their presence in the country, and left, suggests that they may have most likely been on a tourist visa.

Even if, for argument’s sake, it is assumed that Feucht and his wife had a Missionary visa, they were legally not allowed to indulge in proselytisation activities. As per the MHA rules, a Missionary visa is “granted to a foreigner whose sole objective of visiting India is missionary work not involving proselytisation.”

Emphasising the explicit bar, the MHA states, “Visa shall NOT be granted to preachers and evangelists who desire to come to India on propaganda campaigns, whether on their own or at the invitation of any organisation in India.”

Sean Feucht’s documented actions, including ribbon-cutting a new ‘Zion Centre, holding large public Christian worship events, anointing doors, openly talking about plans to convert 2,000 unreached groups to Christianity, and posting it all on social media for a boast, are textbook Christian proselytisation and propaganda.

Thus, whether Feucht was on a tourist visa or a missionary visa, he breached the visa conditions. Amidst outrage against him and the Ministry of Home Affairs, and a legal case, Sean Feucht and his wife, Kate, have left India.

Many on social media are calling out the failure of the authorities in preventing the entry of Christian missionaries in India on a tourist visa and the blatant violation of the non-proselytisation rules. India is already grappling with a religious demographic challenge, with both Islamist and Christian missionary forces competing to outnumber the Hindu majority to assert their religious dominance.

OpIndia has reported how Christian conversion outfits like World Vision, The Joshua Project, Pentecostal frauds like Bajinder Singh, among others, on one side, and the many Jalaluddin Chhangur Babas, Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslim infiltrators on the other are altering India’s religious demography. Failure in the strict implementation of laws to restrict the entry and activities of foreign religious proselytisers in India is further exacerbating the crisis.