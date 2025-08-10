Sunday, August 10, 2025
India becomes the top supplier of smartphones to the United States, electronics manufacturing in the country reaches ₹12 lakh crore

The Minister further pointed out the exponential rise in electronic exports, which have increased eightfold to reach 3 lakh crore rupees.

ANI

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said India has become the top supplier of smartphones to the United States, with electronics manufacturing now worth Rs 12 lakh crore.

Highlighting the government’s vision, Vaishnaw addressing the inaguration ceremony of Metro projects in Bengaluru today, said that India’s electronic production has grown six times in the last 11 years.

The Railway Minister further pointed out the exponential rise in electronic exports, which have increased eightfold to reach 3 lakh crore rupees. Vaishnaw also noted India’s position as the world’s second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones, underscoring the country’s expanding role in the global electronics market.

This growth reflects India’s focus on becoming a global hub for technology production, making advanced electronics more widely available and supporting the Prime Minister’s goal of inclusive access to technology for all citizens, Vaishnaw said.

“Our electronic production has grown 6 times in the last 11 years. Today, electronics manufacturing has touched 12 lakh crore rupees. Electronic exports have increased by 8 times… Today, it has grown to 3 lakh crore rupees. India has become the second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones in the world” he said.

According to official government data, India has made significant progress in mobile and electronics manufacturing, becoming the world’s 2nd largest mobile manufacturing country. In 2014, India had only 2 mobile manufacturing units, but fast forward to today, the nation boasts over 300 manufacturing units, underscoring a significant expansion in this vital sector.

In 2014 -15 only 26 per cent of the mobile phones which were being sold in India were made in India, the rest were being imported. It is worth mentioning that today, 99.2 per cent of all mobile phones which are sold in India are made in India. The manufacturing value of mobile phones has surged from Rs 18,900 crore in FY14 to a staggering Rs 4,22,000 crore in FY24.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today flagged off three Vande Bharat Trains – Ajni(Nagpur)-Pune Vande Bharat , KSR Bengaluru-Belgavi Vande Bharat and the Shree Mata Vaishnodevi Katra-Amritsar from KSR Bengaluru Railway station.

With these additions, the total number of Vande Bharat trains in the country will rise to 150 (75 pairs), Vaishnaw posted on X.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

