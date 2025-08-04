On 3rd August, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in an interview with Shekhar Gupta of “ThePrint” launched an aggressive attack on dynasty politics during an “Off the Cuff” session in Hyderabad. He highlighted that being elected as a public representative alone does not suffice to establish oneself as a leader of the masses.

He declared, “There is a distinction between an elected representative and a leader. Anyone can become an elected representative, whether through luck, chance, fluke or even their lineage. Furthermore, if an individual passes away, their son, spouse, or other family members may also be elected under our democratic system. Thus, one can be an elected representative due to familial connections and dynastic ties.”

The chief minister further conveyed, “Nevertheless, this does not qualify an individual as a leader as specific qualities are required for that role. A leader must lead and therefore possess leadership attributes, which include fostering development, promoting welfare, and understanding philosophy and policies.”

Reddy even announced that he would not submit to the orders of the high command. Additionally, he stressed that his decisions are completely autonomous and free from any intervention from Congress top brass. The chief minister outlined. “I am dil ka raja (I follow my heart). None can make me work forcefully. I do not fear individuals but fear the system and the society.”

Notably, the statement was made in the midst of Reddy’s heated controversy with Meenakshi Natarajan, the in-charge of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana. He was furious that the body had decided on her “padayatra” without having any discussion with him which led to the confrontation. He asserted that AICC could not denigrate or undermine him. The party program had to be rescheduled as a result of the row.

Moreover, the chief minister stood firm in his statement about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he called his elder brother despite the Congress leadership’s frustration. He defended it on the basis of culture and added that he was showing the prime minister respect because he was older and had more stature as well as experience. “There is nothing much to read into it politically. If he considers me his ‘Chote bhai’ (younger brother), it is good for me and the state,” Reddy pointed out.

Interestingly, the remarks including the scathing comments in relation to the nepotism in politics have emerged at a time when the friction between the chief minister and the Congress high command has been increasing.