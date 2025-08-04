Monday, August 4, 2025
HomeNews ReportsInfighting in Congress: Telangana CM lashes out at nepotism, says dynasty politics can't make...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Infighting in Congress: Telangana CM lashes out at nepotism, says dynasty politics can’t make you a leader after his row with party’s top leadership over “padyatra”

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy launched a sharp critique of dynasty politics, asserting that family legacy can win elections but not leadership. Amid rising tensions with the Congress high command, he asserted autonomy in decision-making and defended his respectful remarks about PM Modi as cultural, not political.

OpIndia Staff
Screengrab of the interveiw
Screenshot of the interveiw

On 3rd August, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in an interview with Shekhar Gupta of “ThePrint” launched an aggressive attack on dynasty politics during an “Off the Cuff” session in Hyderabad. He highlighted that being elected as a public representative alone does not suffice to establish oneself as a leader of the masses.

He declared, “There is a distinction between an elected representative and a leader. Anyone can become an elected representative, whether through luck, chance, fluke or even their lineage. Furthermore, if an individual passes away, their son, spouse, or other family members may also be elected under our democratic system. Thus, one can be an elected representative due to familial connections and dynastic ties.”

The chief minister further conveyed, “Nevertheless, this does not qualify an individual as a leader as specific qualities are required for that role. A leader must lead and therefore possess leadership attributes, which include fostering development, promoting welfare, and understanding philosophy and policies.”

Reddy even announced that he would not submit to the orders of the high command. Additionally, he stressed that his decisions are completely autonomous and free from any intervention from Congress top brass. The chief minister outlined. “I am dil ka raja (I follow my heart). None can make me work forcefully. I do not fear individuals but fear the system and the society.”

Notably, the statement was made in the midst of Reddy’s heated controversy with Meenakshi Natarajan, the in-charge of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana. He was furious that the body had decided on her “padayatra” without having any discussion with him which led to the confrontation. He asserted that AICC could not denigrate or undermine him. The party program had to be rescheduled as a result of the row.

Moreover, the chief minister stood firm in his statement about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he called his elder brother despite the Congress leadership’s frustration. He defended it on the basis of culture and added that he was showing the prime minister respect because he was older and had more stature as well as experience. “There is nothing much to read into it politically. If he considers me his ‘Chote bhai’ (younger brother), it is good for me and the state,” Reddy pointed out.

Interestingly, the remarks including the scathing comments in relation to the nepotism in politics have emerged at a time when the friction between the chief minister and the Congress high command has been increasing.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Thousands of workers at Boeing defence factories, where F-15s are made, are on strike: Here is how Boeing has been facing constant turbulence

Shraddha Pandey -

From drugs to Instagram to even online games like Ludo: How Islamists are coming up with new mediums every day to trap Hindu girls...

जयन्ती मिश्रा -

Supreme Court slams Rahul Gandhi for defaming Indian Army after Galwan Valley clash, says ‘a true Indian’ wouldn’t say such things: Here is what...

OpIndia Staff -

Adani Group refutes reports of tie-up with Chinese firms BYD, Beijing Welion New Energy Tech

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai: Dadar Kabootarkhana shut down, pigeon feeding banned by BMC citing health risks after a Bombay HC order

Anurag -

US: Al-Ihsan Islamic Center supports Somali Muslim who raped a 12-year-old girl, tries to defend his crime saying ‘he was trying to adjust to...

OpIndia Staff -

BSNL and Numaligarh Refinery to launch India’s first 5G Captive Non-Public Network in refinery sector, signs MoU to accelerate adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Crime Branch solves a year-old murder case, woman and her boyfriend arrested for killing her husband and dumping body in Haryana’s Sonipat

OpIndia Staff -

INDI Alliance leaders expose their hatred for Biharis in the name of opposing law allowing people to vote at their ordinary place of residence

Aditi -

Bihar: SIR exercise in Muslim-dominated Kishanganj exposes 1.45 lakh ‘missing voters’, region infamous for illegal immigration and multiple Aadhar cards

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com