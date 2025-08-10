Sunday, August 10, 2025
Rising hate crimes against Indians in Ireland: Elderly Indian man harassed in Dublin days after 6-year-old girl assaulted in Waterford

The daughter of the man described how she, her sister, and her father were waiting at the bus stop when two young boys, about seven or eight, came up to them and later attacked them.

OpIndia Staff
Representative image (Source: Money control)

Attacks on Indians in Ireland continue to grow, with yet another alarming incident taking place in Dublin. In this case, a 60-year-old man was the victim of racial harassment while he was waiting at a bus stop with his family.

One of the victim’s friends posted the story on Reddit. The daughter of the man described how she, her sister, and her father were waiting at the bus stop when two young boys, about seven or eight, came up to them. Initially, the boys asked to take selfies with her father. However, the atmosphere soon soured. They started teasing him, and one of them even seemed to reach into his wallet.

“We tried to remain calm and ignore their behavior. But then one of the boys blocked my father’s way and made grabbing gestures towards his crotch,” the girl said.

The girl stated that the experience left the family in a state of helplessness. “My father was harassed by a child in front of his daughters. Given the present atmosphere for people of colour in Ireland, and being cognizant of the laws, it was disappointing that there was no recourse available. No one should be made to feel threatened in public places regardless of where they are from,” she added.

Second such case within a week 

This is the second instance in a week that an Indian citizen living in Ireland has been attacked in a racist manner. Previously, in Waterford City, an Indian-origin six-year-old girl, Nia Naveen, was physically attacked and abused verbally by a gang of 12- to 14-year-old children. The assailants punched her face and neck, they pulled her hair, and inserted a bicycle wheel into her private area while using racial abuse, directing her to “go back to India.”

Her mother, Anupa Achuthan, said that the experience left Nia highly traumatised and afraid to venture out. “She is not sleeping well, and she’s afraid to play outdoors now,” Anupa said. Although familiar with the children who carried out the attack, she does not want them punished but would like them to undergo counselling so that they learn the damage that they have inflicted.

A series of racially motivated attacks

Sadly, these two are part of an alarming trend. At least five racist attacks on Indians in Ireland have been known since July 2025.

Just a day after the attack on Nia, an Indian-origin cab driver, Lakhvir Singh, was brutally assaulted in Ballymun, a suburb of Dublin on 5th August. Two men in their early twenties attacked Singh with a bottle, leaving him bleeding heavily from the head. Singh, who has lived in Ireland for 23 years, said the men shouted “go back to your own country” before fleeing.

Laxman Das, a Kolkata-born sous chef who works in Dublin, was assaulted by three individuals close to the Hilton Hotel on his way to work on 3rd August. They made off with his phone, cash, and electric bicycle, and he was left with injuries.

On 19th July, a 40-year-old Indian citizen who was employed at Amazon was attacked, stabbed in the face, and robbed partly naked by a group of teenagers in Tallaght, Dublin. He was in Ireland for just three weeks.

A 32-year-old data scientist named Santosh Yadav was assaulted by six teens outside his apartment in Dublin. He was beaten over his head, neck, chest, and legs and sustained a broken cheekbone along with several other injuries.

Community concerns growing

The assaults have raised concern among Ireland’s Indian community. The Indian Embassy in Ireland has already released an advisory suggesting citizens exercise caution, particularly at night and in less populated areas.

Prashant Shukla, head of the Ireland India Council, claimed anti-immigrant politics in Ireland have been stoking such hostility. “Indian-origin individuals are being blamed unjustly for issues like the housing shortage. It is a false and dangerous narrative,” he said.

The Council has also sent a letter to Irish ministers calling for tougher legislation to hold parents responsible when their children are involved in racist attacks.

