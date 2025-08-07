Amid the rising incidents of racist attacks on Indians in Ireland, a 6-year-old girl has become the latest victim of an attack. The Irish-born girl, who lives in Waterford City in Southeast Ireland, was reportedly attacked by a group who physically attacked and abused her and asked her to go back to India.

The victim, Nia Naveen, was playing outside her house around 7:30 pm on Monday (August 4), when a group of children aged 12 to 14 brutally attacked her. The attackers punched her in the face and neck, pulled her hair, and pushed a bicycle wheel into her private parts.

The incident left the girl and her mother, Anupa Achuthan, traumatised. “It was around 7.30 pm and she was playing inside the house. She wanted to play outside and go cycling. I let her outside for a few seconds. My husband was at work on night duty. He was off to work, and I was alone with my 10-month-old and my six-year-old. She went out with her friends. I was supervising them just in front of the house. They were playing together, and I knew they were safe,” said Achuthan, narrating the entire incident to the Irish Mirror.

“My youngest one started crying because it was his feeding time, so I just let Nia know that I would be popping inside the house and she could play with her friends, and I would be back in a second after feeding the baby”, she added.

Little girl told 'go back to India' in alleged attack by gang of kids pic.twitter.com/0zAXMMP5Gd — Irish Daily Mirror (@IrishMirror) August 6, 2025

Within minutes of Anupa going inside the house to feed her son, Nihan, Nia came back crying and scared. “She was very upset, she started crying. She couldn’t even talk; she was so scared. I had never seen my daughter like that. I just asked her friends what happened, and they were all so upset, they couldn’t talk,” Anupa said, describing her daughter’s condition after the ordeal.

“One of her friends said a gang of boys older than them hit her on the private parts with a cycle, and five of them punched her on her face. She told me five of them punched her in the face. One of the boys pushed the bicycle wheel onto her private parts, and it was really sore. They said the F word and “Dirty Indian, go back to India”. She told me today they punched her neck and twisted her hair,” said Anupa.

The racist attack has left the family devastated

Anupa Achuthan, her husband KS Naveen, and their two children, moved into their new house in the Kilbarry area of Westford City in January this year. Anupa is a nurse who has been living in Ireland for eight years with her husband. The family hails from Kottayam in Kerala. Both their children were born in the country. Anupa recently got her citizenship.

She said that the incident has left her and her minor daughter devastated. Her daughter is having sleepless nights and is now scared to go out to play. Anupa regrets not being able to protect her daughter. She said that she knows the gang of children who attacked her daughter. However, she does not want them punished as they are children too. But she wants them to be counselled and educated so that they learn to treat other children well. The Irish police were informed about the incident.

Rising racist attacks on Indians in Ireland

The racist attack on the minor girl is the fourth attack in a series of incidents of racial attacks on Indians reported since July 2025. In the wake of these racist attacks on Indians, the Indian embassy in Ireland issued an advisory to Indian nationals on 1st August to take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid deserted areas, particularly during odd hours.

Attackers hit an Indian-origin cab driver on the head with a bottle, left him bleeding

A day after the racist attack on the minor, an Indian origin cab driver named Lakhvir Singh was attacked in Ballymun, a suburb of Dublin, on Tuesday (5th August). Singh was attacked by two passengers, between 20 and 21 years of age, whom he drove in his cab from the northside area to Poppintree. After arriving at their destination, the two men opened the door of Singh’s cab and struck a bottle on his head twice. Singh sustained injuries to his head, and his car was covered in blood. He rang the doorbells of nearby houses seeking help, but no one came out to help him. He then dialled 999 and called emergency services and the police, after which he was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

Lakhvir Singh has been living in Ireland for 23 years and has two children. He is so distraught by the incident that he is scared to go back to work. He said that the attackers shouted “go back to your own country” before running away after attacking him.

A Sous Chef from Kolkata attacked in Dublin, phone, cash, electric bike stolen

Another victim of a racist attack in Ireland was a man named Laxman Das, who hails from Kolkata in India. as reported by the Times of India. Das works as a sous chef at the Anantara The Marker Dublin hotel. While Das was on his way to work, he was attacked by three people near the Hilton Hotel. The attackers stole his phone, cash and electric bike. He was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital.

A 40-year-old Indian origin Amazon employee attacked and stripped

On July 19, an Indian national was brutally attacked in Tallaght, Dublin. The 40-year-old victim, an Amazon employee, was mercilessly beaten, stabbed in the face, partially stripped by a teenage gang and left profusely bleeding. He had arrived in Ireland just three weeks before the incident. The victim was accused without evidence of acting inappropriately around children. However, the Irish police denied the allegations. The authorities are investigating the case as a hate crime. An Irish woman, Jennifer Murray, who helped the victim after the attack, said that this was not the first instance of a racially motivated attack in the area.

A 32-year-old Indian-origin data scientist left with broken cheekbone after a racist attack

In another incident that happened at the end of July 2025, a 32-year-old Indian national named Santosh Yadav also became a victim of a hate crime. Yadav was brutally attacked by a gang of six teenagers near his Dublin apartment. The assault was so savage that it left Yadav with a fractured cheekbone and multiple injuries.

“They (teenagers) snatched my glasses, broke them, and then beat me relentlessly across my head, face, neck, chest, hands, and legs—leaving me bleeding on the pavement,” said Yadav, a senior Data Scientist who came to Ireland in 2021, in a LinkedIn post. He somehow managed to contact the Irish Police after which he was taken to Blanchardstown Hospital, where medical staff confirmed his injuries and referred him for specialist care. Yadav accused the Irish Police of not acting swiftly and delaying things.

Indians in Ireland being blamed for the housing crisis in Ireland

An anti-immigrant narrative has gained popularity in recent times in Ireland. People supporting the narrative are blaming the immigrants, including Indians for a number of local problems, including the housing crisis in the country. Ireland India Council Chairman Prashant Shukla dismissed the narrative, describing it as a “mischievous propaganda campaign”. Shukla said that the Indian-origin people in Ireland were being unfairly blamed for causing a housing shortage in the country.

The Council wrote to several ministers in the Irish government, highlighting the rising racial attacks on Indians and demanding action. It also urged the government to introduce a law to hold the parents of minors who carry out racist attacks responsible.