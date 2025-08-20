Wednesday, August 20, 2025
HomeNews ReportsBEST credit society poll: Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS lose all 21 seats, BJP...
News Reports
Updated:

BEST credit society poll: Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS lose all 21 seats, BJP highlights how ‘Thackeray brand’ has failed

BJP MLC Prasad Lad had also introduced the Sahakar Samruddhi panel for the co-op polls, which went on to win. Within minutes of the results coming out,

OpIndia Staff
Image via India TV

The Shiv Sena (UBT)-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance faced a big defeat in the elections of the BEST Employees Cooperative Credit Society Ltd. Though the two parties fought together, they failed to secure even a single seat among the 21 seats they had contested.

The counting of votes began on Monday, 18th August, and went on through Tuesday (19th August) night. In the end, the rival panel led by Shashank Rao, who is linked to the BJP, came out on top, winning 14 of the seats.

The Sena (UBT) and MNS had also constituted a joint committee by the name of Utkarsh. They had put up a total of 21 candidates, 18 from UBT, two from MNS, and one from the Association of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, who were also in the alliance.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande had previously accused opponents of employing funds to lure voters in the election. Meanwhile, UBT leaders indicated that the election mattered to them in that it provided the two parties with an opportunity to demonstrate to people in Maharashtra that they were collaborating. They also perceived it as a test of what they could achieve when they worked together.

The BJP, though, didn’t let the opportunity slip to take a swipe at the Sena (UBT) and MNS. Describing the defeat as a outright rejection of the “Thackeray brand,” BJP leaders asserted that the employees had opted for a panel that stood really with workers. Shashank Rao stated that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar have always stood for BEST workers, which proved beneficial for their side.

BJP MLC Prasad Lad had also introduced the Sahakar Samruddhi panel for the co-op polls, which went on to win. Within minutes of the results coming out, Rao wrote on X, “The Thackeray brand proved to be zero… we have shown them their position.”

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Constitution (130th) Amendment Bill sent to Joint Parliamentary Committee, HM Shah says leaders cannot ‘run governments from jail’

OpIndia Staff -

The unholy convergence: How the US Treasury Secretary, Asim Munir, and Rahul Gandhi aligned to target Mukesh Ambani and undermine India’s growth story

Amit Kelkar -

No change in oil imports by India, Russia offering additional 5% discountas BPCL, Indian Oil continue to buy Russian crude despite Trump’s petulance

Shraddha Pandey -

Land acquisition delays stall Indo-Bangladesh border fencing in West Bengal, Government tells Rajya Sabha

OpIndia Staff -

Hindu student killed by Muslim students in Ahmedabad school, parents protest, say not the first incident of attacking Hindus

Lincoln Sokhadia -

From revenue surplus in 2023 to deep in debt in 2025: How Congress govt’s ‘khata khat’ appeasement schemes have ruined Karnataka economy

Shriti Sagar -

The Govt is not backing ABC rules over stray dog problem: How activists, and media spun a false narrative over a Lok Sabha reply

Anurag -

Blackmail, fake rape cases, extortion and more: How Akhilesh Dubey built a 1500 crore criminal empire in Kanpur, syndicate exposed after BJP leader’s complaint

Rukma Rathore -

Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘voter-deletion’ claims collapse as UP district officials confirm names belong to dead, duplicate or still-registered voters

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court orders Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to protect, repair two Dargahs in Delhi’s Mehrauli, prevents any unauthorised construction: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com