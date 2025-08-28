Thursday, August 28, 2025
Trans goes on a shooting spree in United States, kills 2 children and injures 17 others: Here is what we know so far about the killer and his manifesto

The mass shooting in Minneapolis is now being investigated as an act of 'domestic terrorism' and 'hate crime targeting Catholics.'

OpIndia Staff
Robin Westman (left), scenes at Annunciation Catholic Church and school after mass shooting, images via Getty/ BBC

On Wednesday (27th), a 23-year-old trans identified as Robin Westman went on a shooting spree at the Annunciation Catholic Church and school in Minneapolis city of the United States.

According to reports, the carnage began at about 8:30 am on Wednesday. Westman fired through the windows of the church towards the children who were attending Mass.

Two kids aged 8 and 10 years were killed while 17 others (14 children and 3 adults) were injured during the targeted attack. As per Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, two injured victims are in critical condition.

He confirmed that the mass shooter purchased the weapons (a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol) legally. Robin Westman died from a self-inflicted wound at the back of the church.

The targeted attack is now being investigated as an act of ‘domestic terrorism’ and ‘hate crime targeting Catholics.’

In a statement, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara stated, “The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible.”

In the meantime, the links of the mass shooter to trans activism have surfaced on social media. He was born a man and became a trans woman through sex change surgery when he was a minor.

Prior to going on a killing spree, he posted a YouTube video (which has now been deleted) showcasing his firearms and magazines that were used during the targeted attack.

Messages including ‘Mashallah’, ‘Nuke India’, ‘Israel must fall’ were written all over his guns. At the same time, he made racist and antisemitic references and hailed another mass shooter named Anders Behring Breivik.

Robin Westman left behind a ‘goodbye letter’ and a handwritten manifesto written in English and Russian.

One of the texts written by the mass shooter read, “People like me need to keep killing until the right people get fed up and decide to get involved and change the system. The current people in power need to be ousted. I call on you, those who want to kill, follow my and kill!”.

It also appears as if the killer at the Annunciation Catholic Church and school regretted his decision to undergo sex change surgery.

I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brain-washed myself. I can’t cut my hair of now as it would be embarrassing defeat, and it might be a concerning change (?) of character that could get me reported,” read one of the messages.

It has now come to light that the mass shooter’s mother, Mary Westman, used to work as an administrative assistant at Annunciation Church.

OpIndia has previously reported 4 mass shootings where trans and ‘non-binary’ assailants gunned down innocent people

