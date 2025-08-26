Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Updated:

PM Modi flags off Suzuki’s first battery electric vehicle e-Vitara from Gujarat plant, Made-in-India BEVs to be exported to over 100 countries

The Made-in-India BEVs will be exported to more than one hundred countries, including advanced markets such as Europe and Japan.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi to flag off Suzuki’s first battery electric vehicle e-Vitara, Made-in-India BEVs to exported to over 100 countries

Celebrating a major success of Make in India initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and flagged off the “e-VITARA”, Suzuki’s first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) during his Gujarat visit on Tuesday, August 26. The Made-in-India BEVs will be exported to more than one hundred countries, including advanced markets such as Europe and Japan.

With this milestone, India will now serve as Suzuki’s global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X wrote, “Today is a special day in India’s quest for self-reliance and being a hub for green mobility. At the programme in Hansalpur, e-VITARA will be flagged off. This Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) is made in India and will be exported to over a hundred nations. In a big boost to our battery ecosystem, production of hybrid battery electrodes will also commence at a plant in Gujarat.”

As per a release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) dated August 24, PM Modi will also inaugurate localised production of hybrid battery electrodes at Hansalpur, Ahmedabad.

Maruti Suzuki unveiled its very first electric vehicle (EV), all new e-Vitara, on the first day of Bharat Mobility Global expo at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi in January this year. The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara will make its debut in the Indian market on 3rd September.

Stockyard of Maruti Suzuki in Gujarat

PM Modi will also inaugurate the next phase of India’s battery ecosystem with the start of local production of hybrid battery electrodes at TDS Lithium-Ion Battery plant in Gujarat. The plant, a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso and Suzuki, will boost domestic manufacturing and clean energy innovation. This development ensures that more than eighty percent of the battery value will now be manufactured within India.

