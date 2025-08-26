Celebrating a major success of Make in India initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and flagged off the “e-VITARA”, Suzuki’s first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) during his Gujarat visit on Tuesday, August 26. The Made-in-India BEVs will be exported to more than one hundred countries, including advanced markets such as Europe and Japan.

With this milestone, India will now serve as Suzuki’s global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X wrote, “Today is a special day in India’s quest for self-reliance and being a hub for green mobility. At the programme in Hansalpur, e-VITARA will be flagged off. This Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) is made in India and will be exported to over a hundred nations. In a big boost to our battery ecosystem, production of hybrid battery electrodes will also commence at a plant in Gujarat.”

Today is a special day in India’s quest for self-reliance and being a hub for green mobility. At the programme in Hansalpur, e-VITARA will be flagged off. This Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) is made in India and will be exported to over a hundred nations. In a big boost to our… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2025

As per a release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) dated August 24, PM Modi will also inaugurate localised production of hybrid battery electrodes at Hansalpur, Ahmedabad.

Aerial view of the Maruti Suzuki plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat, where PM Modi flagged off the e-VITARA today.



The company invested around Rs 21,000 crore in this plant, 7.5 lakh vehicles are manufactured here every year. pic.twitter.com/DjSAIMINpO — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) August 26, 2025

Maruti Suzuki unveiled its very first electric vehicle (EV), all new e-Vitara, on the first day of Bharat Mobility Global expo at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi in January this year. The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara will make its debut in the Indian market on 3rd September.

Stockyard of Maruti Suzuki in Gujarat

PM Modi will also inaugurate the next phase of India’s battery ecosystem with the start of local production of hybrid battery electrodes at TDS Lithium-Ion Battery plant in Gujarat. The plant, a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso and Suzuki, will boost domestic manufacturing and clean energy innovation. This development ensures that more than eighty percent of the battery value will now be manufactured within India.