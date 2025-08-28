Thursday, August 28, 2025
PM Modi to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President President Xi Jinping and Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba during his upcoming Japan and China visits

PM Modi is visiting Japan on the invitation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba for the 15th Annual India-Japan summit. From there he will travel to China to attend the SCO Summit in Tianjin, where he will be meeting Putin and Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba over the next few days during his upcoming visits to Japan and China.

He is visiting Japan on the invitation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba for the 15th Annual India-Japan summit. During his two day visit, the two nations will focus on shaping the next phase in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past eleven years, and statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office said.

The PMO added, “We would endeavor to give new wings to our collaboration, expand scope and ambition of our economic and investment ties, and advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and Semiconductors. The visit will also be an opportunity to strengthen our civilizational bonds and cultural ties that connect our peoples.”  

PM Modi said in a post on X that focus would be on deepening the Special Strategic and Global Partnership and boosting economic and cultural linkages between the two countries. He will also be travelling to Sendai to visit a semiconductor factory. He said that this visit will highlight “the futuristic dimension of our cooperation in areas like emerging technologies, AI and semiconductors.”

From Japan, PM Modi will travel to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. India is an active and constructive member of SCO. The PMO said in the statement, “During our Presidency, we have introduced new ideas and initiated collaboration in the fields of innovation, health and cultural exchanges. India remains committed to working with the SCO members to address shared challenges and deepen regional cooperation.”

PM Modi further said, “I also look forward to meeting President Xi Jinping, President Putin and other leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.” He further added, “I am confident that my visits to Japan and China would further our national interests and priorities, and contribute to building fruitful cooperation in advancing regional and global peace, security, and sustainable development.”

