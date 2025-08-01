Violence erupted in the Yavat region of Daund tehsil in Maharashtra’s Pune on 1st August. The unrest was triggered by the dissemination of an objectionable message on a WhatsApp group. This issue began on the 25th July when an individual identified as Syed posted an objectionable message in a WhatsApp group.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Pune tension | Visuals of the aftermath of vandalism at a structure, which locals identify as a mosque, in Yavat village at Daund Taluka of Pune District.



Tense situation in Yavat village following an alleged objectionable social media post posted by a…

Afterward, the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was defaced the next day which heightened tensions in the locality, leading to the arrest of the accused who is from the Sahakar Nagar neighbourhood of Yavat. A bandh was then declared in Daund and Yavat while many Bharatiya Janata Party leaders visited the area. However, now another insulting Facebook post has provoked further turmoil.

Syed is charged with uploading this offensive content as well. He had been taken into custody, however, the situation remained volatile. The members of Hindu community took to the streets in protest, expressing their anger. Markets were shut down, vehicles were damaged, peoperties were vandalised and reports of stone pelting by some young miscreants also surfaced. Enraged mob also threw stones at the perpetrator’s residence. However, no injuries were reported.

Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill stated that tear gas shells were deployed to restore order. He arrived at the scene and urged the public to maintain peace. Police also did lathicharge to disperse the crowd. Authorities also enforced prohibitory orders (Section 144).

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Tense situation in Yavat village at Daund Taluka of Pune District following an alleged objectionable social media post posted by a youth here. Police say that an incident had occurred in the village a week ago, so the situation was already tense here.…

“Here in Yavat village, around 12-12.30 pm, police received information that a young boy posted an objectionable status on his WhatsApp/Facebook. Following the complaint, the boy was brought to the police station. Action was initiated. A few villages also reached there. Our police team started a meeting with the representatives of the village to maintain peace in the village. But by then, the message on social media had become viral,” Gill conveyed.

“Police administration responded here and patrolled the village. The situation is peaceful right now,” he further noted. Additionally, the official also issued warnings to those responsible for spreading rumors. “We are closely monitoring the situation. I appeal to everyone to refrain from spreading rumours,” he added.

“An irate mob vandalised structures and properties belonging to the other community, pelted stones and also set a motorcycle ablaze. We had to lob teargas shells to disperse the mob and restore law and order. A sizable number of police personnel have been deployed at the site. The youth who uploaded the post has been detained,” an official informed.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also reacted on the development and remarked, “Based on the information we have gathered, this issue arose from an objectionable post made by an outsider. Certain individuals intentionally share such posts to incite tension within society. We will take stringent action against them. No one has the right to make comments regarding any religion. It is entirely incorrect to claim that the chaos was caused by any gathering or event.”

He mentioned, “The area is currently peaceful and both communities are having a dialogue. We urge the public to uphold peace and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.”