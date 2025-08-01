Friday, August 1, 2025
HomeNews ReportsPune: Syed shares offensive post on social media leading to protest from the Hindu...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Pune: Syed shares offensive post on social media leading to protest from the Hindu community in Yavat, watch video

This issue began on the 25th July when an individual identified as Syed posted an objectionable message in a WhatsApp group.

OpIndia Staff
Image from The Free Press Journal
Image via The Free Press Journal

Violence erupted in the Yavat region of Daund tehsil in Maharashtra’s Pune on 1st August. The unrest was triggered by the dissemination of an objectionable message on a WhatsApp group. This issue began on the 25th July when an individual identified as Syed posted an objectionable message in a WhatsApp group.

Afterward, the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was defaced the next day which heightened tensions in the locality, leading to the arrest of the accused who is from the Sahakar Nagar neighbourhood of Yavat. A bandh was then declared in Daund and Yavat while many Bharatiya Janata Party leaders visited the area. However, now another insulting Facebook post has provoked further turmoil.

Syed is charged with uploading this offensive content as well. He had been taken into custody, however, the situation remained volatile. The members of Hindu community took to the streets in protest, expressing their anger. Markets were shut down, vehicles were damaged, peoperties were vandalised and reports of stone pelting by some young miscreants also surfaced. Enraged mob also threw stones at the perpetrator’s residence. However, no injuries were reported.

Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill stated that tear gas shells were deployed to restore order. He arrived at the scene and urged the public to maintain peace. Police also did lathicharge to disperse the crowd. Authorities also enforced prohibitory orders (Section 144).

“Here in Yavat village, around 12-12.30 pm, police received information that a young boy posted an objectionable status on his WhatsApp/Facebook. Following the complaint, the boy was brought to the police station. Action was initiated. A few villages also reached there. Our police team started a meeting with the representatives of the village to maintain peace in the village. But by then, the message on social media had become viral,” Gill conveyed.

“Police administration responded here and patrolled the village. The situation is peaceful right now,” he further noted. Additionally, the official also issued warnings to those responsible for spreading rumors. “We are closely monitoring the situation. I appeal to everyone to refrain from spreading rumours,” he added.

“An irate mob vandalised structures and properties belonging to the other community, pelted stones and also set a motorcycle ablaze. We had to lob teargas shells to disperse the mob and restore law and order. A sizable number of police personnel have been deployed at the site. The youth who uploaded the post has been detained,” an official informed.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also reacted on the development and remarked, “Based on the information we have gathered, this issue arose from an objectionable post made by an outsider. Certain individuals intentionally share such posts to incite tension within society. We will take stringent action against them. No one has the right to make comments regarding any religion. It is entirely incorrect to claim that the chaos was caused by any gathering or event.”

He mentioned, “The area is currently peaceful and both communities are having a dialogue. We urge the public to uphold peace and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.”

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Supreme Court to decide whether Rohingyas are ‘refugees’ or ‘illegal immigrants’: Is the judiciary again overstepping its boundaries and playing the role of the...

Aditi -

ECI sharply refutes Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote-theft’ allegations, says he never responded to communications and didn’t file any complaint, asks officials to ignore his threats

OpIndia Staff -

Mamata govt delays DA to employees in violation of SC order, claims ‘severe financial crisis’ but doles out ‘bhata’ to 55,000 Imams: Here is...

OpIndia Staff -

Muzaffarpur, Bihar: Muslims pelt stones on Mahaviri flag procession by Hindus when it passes near Meenapur mosque

Shraddha Pandey -

Indian Army signs MoU with Axiscades Aerospace for next-generation indigenous 50-ton tank transporter trailers

ANI -

Woke liberals in the USA are outraged over a Sydney Sweeney ad for Eagle Jeans, Elon Musk joins in with his robots to hail...

Shraddha Pandey -

Victim changes her statement after Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi pick up Chhattisgarh Nuns case, blames Bajrang Dal which complained against human trafficking

OpIndia Staff -

Election Commission removes Cricketer Rinku Singh from voter awareness campaign due to his engagement with SP MP Priya Saroj, orders removal of all campaign...

OpIndia Staff -

Protests break out against the mismanagement in SSC examination, applicants demand immediate reforms in the exam, cite rampant tech issues

Aditi -

Chhattisgarh: ED raids 18 locations linked to ₹650 crore “medical supply scam” under Congress-rule, premises of jailed CGMSCL official searched- Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com